Seadrift settles with police officer, gets to work on infrastructure

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

Seadrift Public Works Director Eric Kuykendahl, who was hired Nov. 6 during a Seadrift City Council meeting, gives a brief report on his new position during a meeting held. Dec. 9.


Grace Funeral Home
Fall Sports 2025