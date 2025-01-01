Half Moon Reef Lighthouse hosts gingerbread house competition

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
PHOTO BY CJ VETTER A large plastic gingerbread house assembled by the Clinton family sits in Half Moon Reef Lighthouse Dec. 11. The house was the largest submission in the competition and won Best Family Entry.


