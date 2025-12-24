Betty Jane Morgenroth "Boots"
Betty Jane Morgenroth "Boots"
Betty Jane Morgenroth "Boots" went home to her Heavenly Father on December 13, 2025. She was born in Robstown, Texas on October 3, 1940 to Bill and Lora Watkins.
Betty enjoyed life. She enjoyed going to church, spending time with her best and only grandchild, Jensen. Betty loved family history and genealogy, and she loved "cruising" with her grandson, and adored everything about him. She married Joe Edward Morgenroth in Seadrift, TX. Betty was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and she was with Patient Financial Services for Memorial Medical Hospital for 18 years at which time she retired. Betty went on to work as a clerk for Judge James Dworaczyk until she retired.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Jeffrey Morgenroth (Rachel); brothers, Buddy and Charlie Watkins; grandson, Jensen Morgenroth (Kelsey); and great–granddaughter, Jolene Paisley Morgenroth.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband; Joe Edward Morgenroth; parents, Bill and Lora Watkins; and brothers, Billy and Tommy Watkins.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 6:00–8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Services were held on Thursday, December 18th at 11:00 AM at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial at Seadrift Cemetery.
