George Aaron Hubbell
December 24, 2025
George Aaron Hubbell
George Aaron Hubbell died on December 7, 2025 following a head injury resulting from a fall in the hospital 2 weeks earlier. His son–in–law and primary caregiver was at his side holding his hand as he took his last breath. Mr. Hubbell, who was known as Aaron by his friends and family, was born on April 11, 1943 in Marble Falls, TX, the third of five sons born to Clarence Eugene Hubbell and Ella Dorine (Thurman) Hubbell. His family moved around a bit in his childhood, but finally settled here in Seadrift. Aaron graduated from Calhoun High School where he had been a football quarterback, a head cheerleader, and was once elected "Mr. Personality" by his peers. Nothing could describe him better! Aaron was quite the extrovert who was able to fellowship with people of all ages and backgrounds and make them feel at home. At the age of 18, Aaron enlisted in the US Navy and entered boot camp at San Diego, CA. At a skating rink there in San Diego, he met his first true love, Sheila Arlene Vance. They married in 1963 and had 6 children––5 daughters and 1 son. Aaron had many jobs throughout his life. He was a radio operator in the Navy and followed that by becoming a morning radio show host In Pecos, TX. He was a welder, a pipe fitter, a window washer, a life insurance salesman, and finally a quality control inspector for construction companies that built industrial refineries. But the job he thrived the most in was at being a loving husband and father. He had promised himself at the tender age of 14 that his children would never doubt his love for them and he kept that promise. His wife and children heard, "I love you," every single day. Many times during those years, he rejected applying for high paying jobs he was well qualified for because they would have kept him apart from his family for long periods of time. Aaron and Sheila were both called into the Church at the same time, yet separately. When each learned the other was being called by God into the faith, it literally saved their young marriage. If not for God's kindness and mercy, four of Aaron's children wouldn't be here today! Aaron became a devout spiritual leader in his family, setting a strong example of faith and hope during difficult times. He taught his children the crucial importance of having a personal relationship with God the Father and with Jesus Christ. He also taught them about devotion to family and of treating others as you would wish to be treated, no matter how the other person behaved. Those lessons have stuck tight within each of them into their adulthood and they have passed them to their own children. That legacy does not end with Aaron's death, but will continue on into eternity. Aaron was preceded in death by his darling wife of 50 years Sheila, a newborn daughter Molly, his parents, and three brothers, Carl, Joe Bob, and Thurman Lee (better known as Bo) Hubbell. He is survived by five children, Carla (Nick) Easterling, Aaron Hubbell, Janet (Eddie) Dungan, Jennifer Hubbell, and Sally (David) Webster, as well as his youngest brother Jesse (Becky) Hubbell. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great–grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Our Daddy, Paw, and beloved Uncle Aaron now rests and awaits the resurrection of the just at the return of Jesus Christ. May The Eternal hasten that day! Psalms 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!