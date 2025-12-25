More than 1,250 letters to Santa received

Editor’s note: We were overwhelmed by the response to our annual Letters to Santa feature, with more than 1,250 letters submitted this year. Due to print space limitations, only a selection could be published in the newspaper. The following is the complete collection of letters we received.
We thank the students, parents, teachers, and sponsors who helped make this holiday tradition possible.
Dear santa
For Christmas l would like a waetbrord I would be happy if got that
From Joshua pena
dear santa for christmas l would like ilevo catif got wold beiai ptogobob
Stella romero
For christmas l wouldliik xbox
Rahkiem houston
for christmas i wold like a fuzedlan kiit i wold be hppy if i got that.
frum Alejandra Belieavu
Dear santa for christmas i would like kpop dmoen huntris stuff i would be so happy if i got that.
From Seayana Johnson
for christmas i would like a clark clez centrolr because i would be the happiest if i got that from lyla garcia
For christmas i would like to have A nintendo switch 2.
I would be happy if i got it cause, I could play Mario games and I want hot wheels the ultimate garage, and i wish I had a money machine so it makes money by the second.
from adam fernandez
Dear sanat for christmas l woud like to a ipad and color book
Jolene Pendergrass
Dear Santa For Christmas I whant a gumball mishean, pokeemon paks, and pokemon tuch
screen watch. I would be happy.
from Ivan Martinez
Dear Santa i like for christmas i wold like roboxl . i woud be happy It i got it. from michael abrego
Dear santa for christmas i would like a phon i would be happy then i would like a hebrid.
from dygniti mcclain
Dear Santa for christmas i would like a huver bourd
I want it because its fun
I also want the bran new shadow master pack
And i want a drone
From teagan see
For christmas i would like a ps5. I would be happy If i got it. I got a book for you for christmas.
From Fabian Lopez
Dear Santa for christmas i would like a huvorboard i would be excited if i got it.
from travis gutman from port lavaca texas
Dear santa for christmas i would like slim for christmas this year and a toy and more slim and a toy teddybear for christmas. How are you santa? I wold like a color pen and joy.
Frum kaleigh maldonado
For christmas i would like a skate broad i would be so happy if i got that i would be so happy.
From,
Leilani Zamora
Dear Santa, for christmas I would like a cat and a dog a toy and i would like slime and a duk but glas from Lilliana Resendez.
Dear Santa,
My name is Maisy Williamson and I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year! For Christmas I would really like a Labubu and a doll. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jerryn Williams and I am 5 years old. I have been good most of the time this year! For Christmas I would really like a PS5 and a huge egg filled with ninja toys. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail Matej and I am 5 years old. I have been a very good girl this year! For Christmas I would like a kitten and a Barbie. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan Childers and I am 5 years old. I have been good this year! I would really like a Spiderman toy and some good candy for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Will Myers and I am 5 years old. I have been mostly good this year! I would really like a Rumble and Rampage Distortus Rex toy and a Quetzalcoatlus Shoot-out Wings toy. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody Tanton and I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year! I would really like another Rudolph plushie and more food for my play kitchen this Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryleigh Fenner and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year! For Christmas I would really like a play kitchen and candy. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Allyssa Robbins and I am 5 years old. I have been mostly good this year! I would really like a new puppy and kitten this Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Melody Reese and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year! I would really like a new puppy and nail polish for Christmas! Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Brynlee Cunningham and I am 5 years old. I have been mostly good this year! I would really like a kitten for Christmas and I would also like a candle for my mom. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Clementine Thompson and I am 5 years old. I have been good this year. For Christmas this year I would really like a teddy bear and nails. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylee Wooldridge and I am 5 years old. I have been good this year. I would really like a Taylor Swift Barbie and nails for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jessa Moore and I am 5 years old. I have been mostly good this year. For Christmas I would really like a PS5. I would also like a basset hound for my sister Nova. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Ophelia Demarcus and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would really like an ice cream machine where you can sell ice cream and a computer toy. Thank you, Santa!
Dear Santa,
How doo yoo Mok the toys. I need a blue dres Kus i do not have onu. I want brbes so I can plaw with thum.
Love, Kimberly
Dear Santa,
how Do You get All the Prests to the howsis? I Want A tellelsoP Be Kus they are do kool. I need Blue jeens So my legs Dont get colD.
Love, Birdie
Dear Santa,
how Do ranDear fli. I neeD prple shoos cus I Dont hav eneey. I want a toy ballerina sow I can pla with it.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
haow doo rander fli. I need comfe boots to cepe me coze. I want a computer be cus I can lern abaowt animals.
Love, Mia
How do Your elfs have majick? I need Pink tenis shoos to Kepe my fete worm. I wont an umarcn dol so I can play wiTh it.
Love, Lillie
Dear Santa,
i wunt to no war the elfs Kum frum? i need A PinK DreS BeKuZ I Do not hAv mAne. I Want A rele Dog so I can PlA with it.
Love, Braxtyn
Dear Santa,
wr do you get ur klos frum? I need pink boots bkus mi uthr wuns ript aprt. I want makup so I kan luk prite.
Love, Brystol
Dear Santa,
how do yr ran Dear fli? I need gume vitumins becus I ran owt. I want a pla citchn becus I wut to pla in it.
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
How Do the elfs mak the Prezns? I need shrt slev shirts bekuz mIn r to smol. I wanta toy bot to play with.
Love, Cody
Dear Santa,
haw Do The ranDir fli? i need a bluo and wit kot bekuz Thos r Mi favorit kulrs. i want an uMrlkun barbie suo i can Plaw wiTh it.
Love, Brynlie
Dear Santa,
i need pjoMus. i want A pon.
Love, Kyson
Dear Santa,
How is the weather up there? How are the elves doing right now? Can you get me a train set and a model boat, please? Do the reindeer like candy canes? Can I have an elf, please? May I have my mommy back, please? Can I have a Lego set, please? Thank you for being so kind to me.
From, Lucian
How are you doing? Santa, and how are the elves, the reindeer, and do you like milk and cookies, strawberries? I would like a hoverboard and a 3D crystal Ambient Light with an Axolotl, earbuds, earphones, strawberries, roller skates, a bunch of candy, a Christmas tree, Mike and Ike's candy, and an Axolotl plushie kit. Thank you very much! I love you!
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I'm Reilly. How are the elves, Rudolph, Mrs.Clas, and do you want coffee or Coke, and what kind of cookies do you like? And do the reindeer like strawberries? I love Christmas. It is so fun, and when I get my presents, I will tell my friends and my teacher. I'm so happy for Christmas. So these are my presents I really want - a deer riflear15a Bebe gun, VR headset, a revolver, a shotgun, paintballs, books +100, an alligator book+100, earphones, a 3D crystal ambient light, candy canes,rc car+10, a hoverboard+2,shoe’s +10, and some clothes. But do you need a new hat ok so i’m going to leave you some hats to pick out, and if you need some of my old toys, I will give them to you, but give the toys to my old elf kitcat. Please get me a dog and maybe a cat, but you have to get my sister a cat, or she will be sad and I mean soo soo soo sad!
Love, Reilly Chatman
Dear Santa,
Are you okay? Is Mrs clause okay? Can you please get me a Christmas necklace that lights up, a glowing marker set, candy, crayons, books, glittery face paint, earrings (I don’t have my ears pierced), a big Barbie house that I can actually walk in, and I want glowing stars in my room that will glow when the lights are out. I also want a really cool Halloween costume for next year. That way, my mommy will not have to pay all that money!
Love, McKinley
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing, and how is Mrs Claus? I want a computer, a warm jacket, candy, toy boat, ear phones for my computer at school, and a book. I hope I'm on the nice list and not the naughty list!
Love, Osvin
Dear Santa,
How are you? I'm Aj. How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? I like the elves. My parents Michal and Goldi want a room deodorizer, and I would like two snowglobes. I’m excited for Christmas! Can I get a great big box, too? You can put anything in it. I just hope you're ok! I would like a 3d wall that reflects the wall and a big bear plushie. May I please have a PS5? I love you Santa! I would like space wall paper. I would like a lamp that looks like space. I would like a deer rifle too!
Love, AJ Guzman
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer, elves, and how is Mrs Claus? May I have a toy alligator that bites and a deer rifle?
From Hunter to Santa.
Dear Santa,
HI Santa. My name is Shivaay. Santa, I really miss you. Some people may think that you are not real, but I think you are real. May I get some earbuds for home and ear phones for school. I really want a new xbox, please. How are the elves, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing right now in the North Pole. Who is on the naughty list and the nice list, Santa? How do your elves make the presents for the children and how can you track the kids who are naughty and nice? Why is it very cold in the North Pole even with 30 jackets on? You still cant survive!
Love Shivaay
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and how are you? I am Everly and my sister is Aubrey! I am so excited to see you at the fire station! Let me give you my list of things. I would like a VR
Headset, ear buds and a stuffie Golden Doodle. Thank you very much. P.S I want a four-wheeler too, please and thank you!
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? You're going to get cookies, milk and carrots for your reindeer. I hope it snows. How is Rudolph? Is his nose still glowing red? May I have a Bluey xbox, 2 Bluey controllers, and Bluey ear phones?
Love,<3
Alexis R. Taylor
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, this is Skyla. I miss you, Mrs.Claus, and the reindeer. I want a computer and a Nintendo switch3. Are you real? How are the elves doing? Can I have an elf, please? I want a projector for Christmas!!!
Love, Skyla
Dear Santa
How is the elves? Do your reindeer like candy canes? For Christmas, I want a PS5 and snow this Christmas. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Brodie Tubbs
Dear Santa,
I want a new phone because mine is broken. I want a computer so I can type letters . I need a new jacket for the cold weather. I need a new water bottle to drink for recess. Also if you would like to get me a new leash for my dog so my mom can take him for a walk. How are the deer doing? I hope they are doing well. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year Merry Christmas.
Love, Brodie Springman
Dear Santa Claus,
How’s Dancer doing? How’s the hot coco?
I want a Onewheel that's tye-dye pink and blue. I need new Nikes because the string is coming out and the laces are really long. I want them to be hightop blue nikes. I need a new cowboy hat.
Happy Holidays
From Reef
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? Is she making you cookies? How are the reindeer doing? Did you get my letter from Candy and Trumpy because I sent a letter with them. I wanted to tell you what I would like for Christmas. To begin, I would like a VR headset because my grandpa has this fun game on his, it is called Gorilla Tag. I would also like a journal so l could put memories in it. The last thing I want is a drone please. Thank you for the presents you give me every year. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Scoute
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer doing ok? Is Mrs.claus doing ok? I want a Captain America action figure, brave new world, a VR headset because I have only an ipad, and the red backed indominus rex. I need a new jacket. I would like new red under armour shoes. Just to inform you, my elf lost my tree. I am so happy that Christmas is in 23 days. I hope you have a safe trip to P.O.C. Merry Christmas.
Love,Rhys.
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs Claus and the reindeer, the slay,the elfs, the village? I really need a four wheeler, an extra four wheeler battery to haul off shrimp peelings. I need new shampoo and conditioner because I ran out of it. l want a toy to play with. l want a phone to text, call my friends. I hope you have a smooth Christmas!
XOXO,
Avery Williamson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?
I want a strawberry carpet, a strawberry trash can, polka dot clothes, shoes, hello kitty stuff ,some hello kitty plushies, some lights, and blankets. Colors, and a coloring book, that's hello kitty headphones,a pack of highlighters. A water bottle, baby pink items, some polka dot skirts, a light pink stanley and a jelly cat.The reason I want all of these is because my family can't really afford all of this. And we don't have much money and my room doesn't have many things. I also need clothes.
Love, Nierah Ysassi
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? My name is Ashlynn. What I want for Chisitmas is a yo yo ice cream
Maker and a monster high doll house. I need some new shoes and shirts. May I have a big
Slime kit and a science kit, a big one. I need some new skirts and pants like tights. I want
A big fidget box.
Love, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good, well Christmas is right around the corner so can you bring some stuff. I hope you can bring new shoes because mine don’t fit me so can you. Also can you bring some new pencils, sharpeners,a jacket to walk my dog Brono and a water bottle. Thank you and I want some things too. Can you get me a VR headset please and a Chrome. Lastly, can you get me a Nintendo switch? Thank you. l wish you a Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus. l hope you have a good year.
XOXO,
Samary
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa I hope you are doing well and the deer tells them I say hi! It is getting close to Christmas and I want you to know that I have some things in mind that I want. I have some shoes but they do not keep my feet nice and warm like some UGGs and I need some clips for my hair. I want a VR set so I can play and play on weekends and have fun with all my friends!
XOXO,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa
How is Mrs.Claus and the reindeer? Christmas is around the corner so this is my wish list. If you can’t make it, it is okay. I want a dirtbike, a VR headset, Nike shoes, Nike clothes, a new controller for my PS4, headphones, an iPhone 15, Adidas shoes,Nike jacket,a hoverboard, a motor-control car and a drone with a camera. My other controller broke, it fell off my bunk bed and I always wanted Vr because all my friends have one and I want to play gorilla tag and we all can play together. I want an iPhone 15 because me and my friends can play games together. I want new shoes because I don't have any fast shoes. The shoes I have are slow, and it is very cold so I want it because if it gets cold I could wear them. I also want Nike gloves and a hover board because my other one broke and I was really sad. I want a dirt bike because my next door neighbor has one and we want to race. I also want a new PS4 because mine doesn't work and headphones so my mom and dad will not keep saying turn it down even though I am in a game but the last thing is a go cart.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa
How are the elves? I hope they are doing well. And if you can, some things I want for Christmas are a watch, a laptop and bike. I want these items because my old watch screen cracked at recess and I really need a travel laptop too. Lastly, I need a bike because I can't ride my old one.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Knox. I am 5 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some toy cars and yellow paint, Christmas lights for my room, Fireman outfit, and buttons.
Thank you Santa!
From, Knox Beard
Dear Santa,
My name is Tipton. I am 5 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Super wings, Dinosaurs and Legos. A toy heart, and toy cars.
Thank you Santa!
From Tipton Boriskie
Dear Santa,
My name is Miles. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Ninja turtles and legos. Dinosaur toys, a robot and a train.
Thank you Santa!
From, Miles Karnowski
Dear Santa,
My name is Pearl. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like a telescope and legos. Police outfit, more lights for my Christmas tree and coloring books.
Thank you Santa!
From, Pearl Griffith
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Dinosaur toys, EZ Skates and a boomerang. A boy and girl elf and a toy owl.
Thank you Santa!
From, Liam Donnelly
Dean Bell:
Dear Santa miye name is Dean can i have a humer, trator, and a truck thank you.
love Dean
Destiny Banda:
hiy Satall mi mamis Destiny I wot to tel you i wot a elf in a shelf thank you.
Destiny
Addy McCabe:
Hello Santa My Name is Addy and what I want for christmas is a puppy a Book and a monkey.
Thank you Santa 💜 Addy
Herlinda A.Flores:
deyr Santa clos my Name is Herlinda. I whunted big hows for me. I whunted a cat for me. I whunte a jes for me.
Luv Herlinda
Jagger Tubbs:
Hiye Santa my name is Jagger an I wont for christmas is a Gotecart and a Guney Pig and a to be a elf.
love elf Santy and love Jagger
Alex Gutierrez:
Deer sanat i wunt a robot and a puupy and a cat and cars and a box fo crayons. From Alex
Braysen Cardenas:
Santa ma Nome is Braysen I wunt be ma bes behavr in a robolt blad like a helkopr that ag evr up on a helakothr pieze, giv me ti.
Dear Santa,
I would like for my elf, Elfie to bring me skincare and makeup every day but have her hide them. For Christmas I would like a pink palm puff because it is trendy right now. Also I would like a pink hoverboard because my old one with my dad is in Oregon but when I moved to Texas I did not bring it. I need a new hairbrush because my old one got ruined. One more thing I need is an electric toothbrush because I can not find the head of the toothbrush. Thanks for your time reading this.
Love, Ava Adams
I hope you are doing well and you are warm and cozy. I want a meta quest because I can play with my friends and a X box so I can play games. I need a electric toothbrush so I can brush my teeth batter and a gatorade bottle so I can fill my water bottle up, please.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS,
Huston Baldera
Dear Santa,
I want new Nike shoes because I have always wanted them. I also want a bracelet making kit because I like making bracelets with my siblings and giving to my friends. What I need is new clothes because I am almost out of clothes because I am growing out of them. I also need a new bed set because mine is ripping because of my dog that I used to have ripped it apart just a little bit, but it got worse.
Love, Kamryn Bingham
Dear Santa, how are you doing this Christmas? Have you been going to the gym lately Santa? Christmas is my second favorite time of the year because I get gifts. My first favorite time of the year is thanksgiving because of the good food. I want to ask you a little favor. Can I have a dog and a xbox. I want a dog because my dog died a couple of months ago, his name was Jasper. He was the only dog I had in my life. I want a xbox because then I can play a game called “Hunter Call of the Wild".
Also, I don’t have a lot of socks, so can I also get some socks? I don’t have a lot of food for dinner. Can I have some food for Christmas?
Sincerely, Brendan Brandt
I really want a meta quest 3s because mine is being annoying and not working. I also want a parrot because I really love them and it is my dream to get one. I need some more shoes because mine are very small. I also need a new toothbrush because mine are all broken because of the water getting in it.
Love, Kynslee Brown
For Christmas I need a hair brush that won't hurt, sting, or pinch. I need this because all of my mom's hair brush hurt. It would be a relief if you got me a brush. Another need is money, Santa you are probably asking your self, “Why does he need money?” I need the money because then I can buy pills and life saving equipment for my great grandma. She is so nice and we watch old westerns together, she can barely hear but she still smiles at my jokes. But I know she’s not going to be here for very long and I want the time we got left to be at least some time. She is the one thing that my life is worth living. I would hate for her to not with us. One thing I want is a hunting seat so I can hunt with steady shots and provide meat to the table.
XOXO-
Kai M. Chance
Hi Santa,
I need some clothes because I’m growing out of my clothes, and a self cleaning litter box because my mom won’t stop bugging me. And I want some cat toys so my cats can get exercise. I also want some cat clothes for my cat so they do not get cold.
Love, Sage Chatman
Dear Santa, could I PLEASE have some new clothes for summer? I need some clothes because I do not waste any clothes for school. Santa I also need a new water bottle because I broke my water bottle.Santa I want a phone to call my mom and dad just in case of an emergency. This phone would be such a good help. Santa, I also want a bike. I want a bike so I can ride with my friends.
Love, Isabel Garza
Dear Santa,
I really really want a guinea pig because I’ve been begging for one because they are so cute! I hope you and the reindeers will come visit me soon. I also really would like to receive a phone because I want to be able to call and text my friends and family! I hope you and your family are going to have time to celebrate. I need more shoes because I barely have any. I also need a trip to see Aunt Kelsy and Uncle James because they live almost eight hours away from us.
I hope Mrs. Clause and the reindeers are doing amazing!
Love, McKinley Gee
I hope you are getting all the milk and cookies you want. You make me so happy because Christmas is the best holiday ever! How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer?
For Christmas I want an aqua blue hawaii hibiscus pink palm puff hoodie because it is going to be freezing outside and they insulate very well. Also, I would like to have Arizona Birkenstock mocha slides because they are easy to put on, and they look good without socks for summer, and with socks for winter. For Christmas I need a water bottle… specifically a blue bow tide Owala that is plastic, I need this because my water bottle broke. Also, I need a new pair of tennis shoes for P.E. … specifically black and white Nikes, because mine are getting small, and they are not comfortable anymore.
Xoxo,
Avelyn HayDear
I hope you are doing well. Christmas is my favorite season and it is the best. I need a new belt buckle because mine is broken. I need a new Awala because mine is all scratched up. I want AnCloud shoes because I love the color off white and they are comfortable. I also want to go to the Megan Moroney Cloud 9 concert.
Sincerely,
Addison Mapp
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I really want Lego Ninjago sets that I can build. I am trying to get some old lego sets and one of the Ninjago categories is Ninjago Legacy. The first set is the Ultra Sonic Raider Jet. The Ultra Sonic Raider Jet is this vehicle for the ninjas. It can split apart into a jet, two bikes, and a car. The other lego set is the dragon Ultra. Ultra is Lloyd’s fusion dragon that he rides in season 2. The set has a villain that has a cool head mold, and is expensive to get. I need some pajamas because I don’t have a lot to wear. I really want to stay comfortable when I’m in my bed. I also need new clothes because I can outgrow my clothes in like six months. I can’t wait until Christmas to be with my family the whole day. I hope the reindeers are all rested to travel around the world. I am still waiting for December, so then I can see Sean again.
Sincerely,
Jacob Stryker
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a wonderful year. For Christmas I would like some new jewelry to wear for each holiday and a tablet to call friends and family.
Two things I need are an electric toothbrush to brush my teeth better and a cowgirl belt because I need a good belt for show and auction.
Love, Elizabeth Tolar
I want a rubber fruit plush because I had a rubber fruit and then I accidentally left it at my aunt’s house during 2024 Christmas because my mom was in Houston and my aunt’s son, Jacob, ripped the back. I also want the foxy the pirate fox plush because I wanted it for a long time but my mom is too busy with her job so she is unable to get it. I need strong glue because I accidentally broke my mom’s hair brush and I had glue but it isn’t strong enough. I also need a small flashlight so I can get a bottle of water at night so I wouldn't be scared and disturb my mother.
Sincerely, Dilan Tovar
Dear Santa,
I would likea bike with a backseat and a horn.
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a Brbe, coloring book, toy dog,treasure box.
Love,
Brighton
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, new hot wheels, a game machine, toy turtle, action figure,
Phone, thanks you.
Brooks
Liam,
Dear Santa,
I want a lef blower, hot wheels for me and my brother.
Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a bike
Kaleb
Dear Santa,
I would like a ring, a blue game squishy, a mug for my dad, another ring for my mom,and a love
you pillow and a girl doll with curly brown hair with glasses.
Love, Morgan
Dear Santa,
I would like a pink scooter with a light on it, a pink teddy bear with candy inside and I also want
a picture of my family and me.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear and a pencil for home and glue for home.
Love Kora
Dear Santa,
I want flash, superman, spiderman, hulk, and black panther,
Thanks,
Axel
Dear Santa,
I would like brat doll,
Love, Divine
Dear Santa,
I want a sticky roll and a cheerleading lol doll.
Love, Alondra
Dear Santa.
Hi Santa! I want a motorcycle, slime, video games, and a trip to Hawaii.
Love Christine
Dear Santa,
I want a punching bag, a new tablet and new shoes.
Thanks Juan
Dear Santa,
I would like books, a toy car, and a clock.
Love Draevyn
Dear Santa,
I want a sticker roll bracelet, a golden lab boo boo, and a karaoke machine
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I want mote control car, shoes, christmas sweater, and a go cart.
Love, Brazos
Dear Santa,
I want a labooboo, and a puppy and a cat.
Thanks, Jade
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy car to play with. I need new shos. I really want a Nintendo switch 3 to play with my brudrs. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Lucas Resendiz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good boy. I want Playdoh for Christmas. I want a blue toy car. I wan legos for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Santiago Cruz
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a play stashun because I want to play with my bruthr. I rele want sum legos to make stuf. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Jonathan Velasquez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy dinosor to play wit. I need new gluvs. I really want a nentendo swech the 3. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Gael Almaraz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy car to play with. I need some new shus. I really want sum new toys like a robot. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Angel Ramirez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Borbe hos because it will be fun. I need a wotr botl for school. I relly want a borbe dol to play with. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Maria Jose Camacho
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a dog because I like dogs. I need a new jakit. I really want a electrec motr sicl for fun. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Alexander Ruiz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a dinosaur because I like them. I would like to have a toy elephant because they are friendly. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Victor Juarez
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good girl. For Christmas, I want a barbie car. I need a hat because I need to cover my ears. I would like to have a Barbie house. Merry Christmas!Your Friend, Nelly Mendoza
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch because I like to play with it. I need new shoes. I really want a phone. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Joshua Alvarez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I am a good girl. For Christmas, I want a Barbe dol to play with. I need a new pink jakit. I really want a tablet. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Raquel Herera Quiroz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good boy. For Christmas, I want a tablet because my other one broke. I need a jacket because I want a new one. I would like to have a trampoline. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Oliver Padilla Hernandez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a drone because I want to fly one. I need a new tablet because my tablet broke. I would like to have astronaut toys. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Ariel Sanchez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want play do because I can make tings for my mom. I need shus. I really want a Barbe haus to play with. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Sarahi Jimenez
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a train to play with. I want a toy car. I need a new shirt and shoes. I really want a Christmas tree. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Isaac Lupercio
Dear Santa,
I would like Cute stuffy kitty kat plushie and a Shark costume.
Love, Alana
I would like a Toy dog,Toy baby, and aToy stroller for baby
Love,
Adriana Aldape
I would like a Toy dog and a Fake phone
Love, Kaydien
I would like Remote control plane,Remote control truck
RC monster truck
Kash Cook
Brats doll
Brats Computer
Regular computer
Karaoke machine
Love, Antonia Galloway
RC cars
Robucks for Roblox
One piece pajamasSonic
Jayce Edwards
I would like a Labubu, a Real pony appaloosa
Puppy toy
Avani Reyes
I would like Robux for Roblox
Love, Damon
Dear Santa, I would like Vbucks for Fortnite And FortniteHotwheels(whole set)
Love, Granger
Dear Santa, I would like Bing Bong, Barbie, Ken
Love, Emery
I would like Robot dog and Skittles
Love, Isaac
I would like a NIntendo Switch, a bean bag , and a table and chairs for my new house
Love, Anastasia
I would like New clothes,New phone and Robux
Love, Avah
I would like New clothes, 60 robux Lego box
Love, Bennie
I would like Stickers,Panda squishmellow and zebra
Cleaning set
Love,
Jenna
Dear Santa
I would like Legos, and ipad umbrella
I would like Slime and Legos
Love, Johanna
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have 1 dolr? Could you bring me surprises too? Have you seen being good?
Love,
Ryatt
Dear Sant,
How are you? Can I have a scader? Could you bring me surprises too? Have you seen being good?
Love,
Sofia
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a poop? Could you bring me spris too? have you seen being good
Love,
Rodney
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have tays and a VR? Could you bring toy? Can I have a Robod?
Love,
Avery
Dear santa,
How are you? can I have a vrhedseland Ps Pif? could you bring me a surprise? Have you seen me being good?
Love you,
Tala Ruelas
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a hors? Could you brreng my a spris to? Have you see my beng good
luv
Atlas
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a VR and PS5? Could you bring me a surprise too? Have you seen me be in good
Love Belinda
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a jumpsuit ete? and can I have PeS5?. and can Eut my sistr.?
Love Kenna
Dear Santa,
I are you? Can I have a vr? can I have a whatch? can I have basher?
Love Noah
Dear Santa,
How are you. Cant have a bicke. Could you breng me sutpnse too. Hae you seen me being goois
Love, Mateo Torres
Dear Santa,
can I have a PS5?
Love Ethan.
Dear Santa
How are you? Can I have a toy pingrin and a wotch? Could you bring me a surprise too? Have you seen me being good?
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a wotch and a mine plase to exsrsise? Could you bring me a asurp rise too? Have you seen me bing good?
Love MK
Dear Santa,
How are you? can I have a cat toy can I have a real pet kitten have you seen me being good
Love
Madilynn!
Dear Santa,
How are you? Dear Santa, can I have a ver? Dear Santa, could you bring a sutprise too? Dear Santa,have you seen me bring good
Darren
Dear Santa,
I want race cars and a race car pillow.
Love, Tanner
Dear Sente,
How are you. I awnt a tellpschope. You are nic You bren gpresen. You have A red yotst You have Abouts
Love LucAs
Dear Santa,
First, how are the reindeer? Next, I need a blakit. Then, I want a blakit, marchmellsho, and blendr. Last, Taynk you.
Love, Dylan
First, how are the eff, randers, presens, and you? Next, I need bakpac. Then, I want maccup and a fish wod. Last, I love you! And the eff.
Love, Dvangeline
First, haw is Mss Clos? Next, I need bluegeens. Then, I was a stitch pluse, stitch blintbox, and a tetdber. Last, I love you santa and whin you fliy on your sled hav a saf flit.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I am 6. First, I need a pillow and blankit. Next, I want crocs, and a remote control car that doesn’t need batteries. How are the elf.
Love, Isaac
First, how are the reinder Next, I need shos Then, I want a baby dog.
Love Luis
First. How are the reindeer? Next, I need a fishin rod. Then, I want a IPad, a puppy, and a fish. Last, I love you.
Love, Manuel
I am 8. First, how are the reindeer? Next, I need shirt. Then, I went a toy and iphon. Last, I love santa.
Love, Michael
First, how are the elfs? Next, I need a new sweter. Then, I want a new mini standly and a mini tree, and a pirss. Last, Thank you
Love, Elliana
First, how arethe reindeer? Next, I need nite lite. Then, I want a fon, a fish, and spin toy. Last, I luf Santa.
Love, Camilla
First, how are te rontur. Next, I ned shirt. Then, I want cabybara and baby cabybara. Last, I lub u.
Love, Monserrat
I am 7 years old. First, how are the reindeer? Next, I need a bascetboll shos. Then, I want a scwische, and tedebur, and sum slime. Last, I Love you.
Love, Karisma
First, how are the elfs are they good. Next, I need a dog. Then, i want a pilow and blakit and dinosar. Last, I am 7 and than you i love you
Love, Ethan
First, how are the elfs? Next, I need lagings. Then, I want sich 2 and a skatbarbarby, and angol ornimunt. Last, thank you!
Love, Calia
First, how r elfs? Next, I ned a blankint. Then, I want a kapebara. I’m 5 I like you kus you r nis. Last, I love yoo.
Love, Brenna
First, how are the elfs? Next, I need a Crismis sweter. Then, I want a baby dog, a 3d printer, and a elf toy. Last, I love you.
Love, Jaxxon
I want a ps5. I want a car. I love you. I need new clothes.
Love, Reymani
How are the elfs? I need new shos. I want a swich 2, pokemon toys, and a huver bord. I love you Santa.
Love Roman
Dear Santa, I would like a teddy bear, a skate board, and monkey bars.
Love, Victoria Hung
Dear Santa, I like a little fridge, a little doll that has little stuff, a little Acelot plushie, and I want a little deer toy. Love, Ellie Pesina
Dear Santa, I want a phone and shoes. Love, Maverick Martinez
Dear Santa, I want to get a bike. Love, Justin Morales
Dear Santa, I want a teddy bear for Christmas. Love, Meleana Garcia
Dear Santa, I want Woody and Buzz because I love them! Love, Eli Ayala
Dear Santa, Thank you for all your kindness. You're the best. I would like a bike. Thank you, Isaias Sandoval
Dear Santa, I want some dollies for Christmas, a little doll thing you can push your dolly in and little Barbie dolls. Love, Brylie Kuntschik
Dear Santa, I want the whole box of play-dough, Barbie dolls with houses, toy puppies, and leashes. Oh and a real little dog with a leash too. I am going to call her Ellie. Love, Lexi DeLaCruz
Dear Santa, I want a cute little puppy that is alive and a cage for him so he doesn’t bite, two Nerf guns, dinosaurs , Marvel Legends ( a type of figures), a little pet cat that does not scratch or bite, little weapons for my figures, and big Hot Wheel Cars. For my sister, I want a real life dog. I love you Santa and you have a good beard. Love, Rhys Rodela
Dear Santa, I want a Hot Wheels Garage, a whale plushie, a dog that does not bite or scratch, a cage for my dog too, a drink machine, a big computer, and Series Figures from Marvel Legends. Love Jonah Ramirez
Dear Santa, I want a whole box full of play dough with play dough toys in it, a little ice cream shop, a play dough maker with cones, a kitty tape dispenser, and my own computer set. Love, Gwen Kness
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie toy, a doll, a new Blankie, a teddy bear, and a unicorn. Love, Kaylen Sandoval.
Dear Santa, I want a McDonalds Kitchen, Sonic food name, and Sonic.
Love Jameson Cole
Dear Santa, I want a whole Hot Wheels Garage, a lot of Hot Wheels, Ryan’s playset that has cars, a race track and all the characters from Ryan.
Love, Ian Valdez
Dear Santa, I want a Bluey toy, a kitchen set to play with, a real puppy , a toy closet to fit all your toy clothes, toy clothes, play food, little colors , and Heart Words to practice. I love you Santa and have a good sleep!
Love, Avery Hernandez
Dear Santa, Can I have a LaLa Bubu , Gabby Dollhouse, and Gabby ears. I also want a toy dog. How is your wife doing? Love, Rheaya Gonzalez
Dear Santa, I want a little mini backpack that has a little mini Santa that has little Christmas movies, a snow globe that can shake with snow with Santa in it, light up glasses, and a Squishmallow. Love, Micah Flores
Dear Santa, I want a black Spider Man, dinosaurs,and Monster trucks.
Love, Karson Thigpen.
Dear Santa, I want a whole box of army men, another bike, a race car, and a Hot Wheels truck. Love, Jovanni Arevalo
Dear Santa, I want dinosaur toys. Love, Kyran Strakos
Dear Santa,
My name is Abril Villalobos.
How is the lfse? Can I paes get a cirolnpashe and one more
thing a dog toy paes Maercism.Thank you.
Love, Abril Villalobos
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexis Dugi. I hope you are doing well and your elfs are to.Can I have a little life pet goose ,TV for my bed room ,manics ,colerful wooch .Thank you marry Crismis.
Love, Alexis Dugi
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Walker. How are things going at the North Pole? Can you please get me a fuzzly,some Hatchamlas
K–pop demon Hunters clothes, stuffers and shoes.
Thank you Santa Clouse!
Love, Bella Walker
Dear Santa,
My name is Brogan Koenning. I hope you and the elves have a good Chismis.So can I have a fake sword, a nerf gun, a shark. a shark squash, a robux gift card,a cuper and a key bord and tank you.
Love, Brogan Koenning
Dear Santa,
My name is Broughton Cardwell. How are the elves? How are you doing? Can l please get a phone?
Can l get 100 dollars please? Can I get forsaken pulse?
Happy clisemis Santa Claus.
Thank you.
Love, Broughton Cardwell
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Abraham. How are you doing Santa? Mery Christmas. Can I plees hav a Metta quest 3 plees? Can I also plees hav a 3d-printr and a Tom brady jersey? Thank you!
Love, Eli Abraham
Dear Santa,
My name is Everleigh Kalisek.
Hao is the elfs? I wunt a phone
pleas. I wunt more robucs.
One thaosen robucs. Pleas I wunt a big chapter book I wunt anuther
Ello a perpol Ello. Thank you!
Love, Everleigh Kalisek
Dear Santa,
My name is Francisco Campos. I want a elf. May I also have a Nintendo and Ronoldo sind jersey. I also would like a dog. I want zeld set, a cat, and a phone. I also would like a Ps5 spider- man dvd also with gaming gear and 1´0000 v bux and a rc car. Thank you. Mere crismise!!
Love, Francisco Campos
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayden Gonzalez. How are you and how are the elfs. Please Santa Claus, can I have a dime chain and a gold chain? I would also like a pholon and a ps5 condnlil and a dime gun chain and a gold gun chain pleas SANTA CASS. can you plaes can you by me a king chain sess king on it. Merry Christmas and thank you!
Love, Jayden Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
My name is Jesse Mendoza.How are you doing.How is Miss.closs doing.How are your Elf´s doing. Can I have a netendow swich2.Can I have a new tv.Can I have a ps5.Thank you! Merry Christmas!!
Love, Jesse Mendoza
Dear Santa,
My name is Ji-Heng(Ben) Lee.How is the North Pole?How is Mrs.Claus?Are the Elves OK?I would like an Ipad for Christmas with infinite Robux.Can you make one?I saw 1 of your Elves in my classroom.Will you still make me
an Ipad with infinite Robux?Thank you very much.
Love, Ben Lee
Dear Santa,
My name is Leighton Roberts.
How are you doing?
How is Mrs.Claus doing?
How are the elves doing?
Can I please have sticki rolls and fidgets for Christmas?
Can I please have slime for Christmas?
Can I please have robux for Christmas?
Have a merry Christmas!
Love, Leighton Roberts
Dear Santa,
My name is Stratton Sutherland. How are you doing? and how are the Elves doing? And how are Mrs. clof doing? Can l pleas have a pc? and a moneder? Can l pleas have a phone? And a dirt bike? Thank you.
Love, Stratton Sutherland
Dear Santa,
My name is Vania Portillo. How are you doing? How are the elves doing? Can I have a cat please? Can I also have a skatboort and a fone. Can I also have a manicinhed ? Thank you Santa.
Love, Vania Portillo
Dear Santa,
My name is Vera Romero. How have you and Mrs.
Cluse been? Can I plise have a
Sainrio mins? Can I plies also
have Labub clothuse too.
I would like a Stanly too
Plies? Last I would like an
Owala plies. Thank you! Have a holley jolley Christmas!
Love, Vera Romero
Dear Santa.
My name is Weien Huang.How are you and the elfs.
May I please get a phone for Christmas and an ipad, two little dogs. THANK YOU SANTA CLASA.
Love, Weien Huang
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt Gray. Haw are you Santa? Haw is mis clos Haw is the Evs? For Crismis can I get a lot uf hotwils and a prcinge mugrog. Thanc you Santa.
Love, Wyatt Gray
Dear Santa,
My name is Helene Liu.
How are the raindeers and the Elves?
Can I have a phone with a tine sticker at the back? And a fox with a colorful tail and a snowball the thing you shake the snowball with will fly around with a heart inside place? Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Helene Liu
Dear Santa,
My name is Zaidyn Resendiz.
How is the elf’s? How is Mrs.clas?
Can get 1000 robuxs pls?
Can I get a notendo swich2 pls?
Can my sister get 1000 robux to pls? Can my family get 1000 dollars pls ?Can I get an iphone 17 pls?
I wish you a Marry Christmas.
Love, Zaidyn Resendiz
Dear Santa,
My name is Hi Thaw. Santa how are you doing? What are the elf doing? I want for christmas is a Hello kitty keychain. An book any sticker, a pink cup and water. I need a ice cream shop toy and a flower one.
Love, Hi Thaw
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia Steen. How are you, Mrs.clase, and the elfs? I want a ifone, a makeup cit and stick on nails with stars on them
Love, Sophia Steen
Dear Santa,
My name is Ywar Moo. How are you doing Santa Clause? How do you doing? Can I have please a phone? Can I have please a roblox? Can I have please a tiger toy? Can I have please and 11 toys.Thanks you!
Love, Ywar Moo
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...a play Kitchen,Fidget toys and a basketball. Love Evelynn.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...toy cars and fidget toys. Love Armani.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...a Nintendo Switch, headphones and fidget toys. Love, Leo.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...Squish toys, fidget toys, and a tv. Love, Kaylee.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...Sonic shadow toys, Nintendo switch and PS4. Love, Elijah.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...a VR, Nintendo Switch, and PS5. Love, Michael.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...Squishie toys, motorcycle and fidget toys. Love, Reyna.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...Bumble Bee plushie, Stich glow ball,and a snuggie. Love, Kinsley.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...fidget toys, a puppy and puppets. Love, Rainy.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...a motorcycle, and a VR. Love, Athena.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...make-up and a make-up mirror. Love, Arianna.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...horse plushies and play-doh. Love Ethan.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...shark toys, fidget toys and dinosaurs, Love, Alexis.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...slime and Christmas ornaments. Love, Suhan.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...sweaters,sonic toys and action figures. Love, Kyle
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...hot cheetos, a playhouse, and lipstick. Love Penelope.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...chocolate candy, power rangers, and pokemon cards. Love, John.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...a tablet, headphones, and fidget toys. Love, Anakin.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good this year. I have tried my best to be good. This year for Christmas I would like...Gabbys dollhouse, toy jeep, and a watch. Love, Ava.
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy car to play with. I need new shos. I really want a Nintendo switch 3 to play with my brudrs. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Lucas Resendiz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good boy. I want Playdoh for Christmas. I want a blue toy car. I wan legos for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Santiago Cruz
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a play stashun because I want to play with my bruthr. I rele want sum legos to make stuf. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Jonathan Velasquez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy dinosor to play wit. I need new gluvs. I really want a nentendo swech the 3. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Gael Almaraz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a toy car to play with. I need some new shus. I really want sum new toys like a robot. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Angel Ramirez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Borbe hos because it will be fun. I need a wotr botl for school. I relly want a borbe dol to play with. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Maria Jose Camacho
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a dog because I like dogs. I need a new jakit. I really want a electrec motr sicl for fun. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Alexander Ruiz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a dinosaur because I like them. I would like to have a toy elephant because they are friendly. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Victor Juarez
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good girl. For Christmas, I want a barbie car. I need a hat because I need to cover my ears. I would like to have a Barbie house. Merry Christmas!Your Friend, Nelly Mendoza
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch because I like to play with it. I need new shoes. I really want a phone. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Joshua Alvarez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I am a good girl. For Christmas, I want a Barbe dol to play with. I need a new pink jakit. I really want a tablet. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Raquel Herera Quiroz
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am a good boy. For Christmas, I want a tablet because my other one broke. I need a jacket because I want a new one. I would like to have a trampoline. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Oliver Padilla Hernandez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a drone because I want to fly one. I need a new tablet because my tablet broke. I would like to have astronaut toys. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Ariel Sanchez
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want play do because I can make tings for my mom. I need shus. I really want a Barbe haus to play with. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Sarahi Jimenez
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a train to play with. I want a toy car. I need a new shirt and shoes. I really want a Christmas tree. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Isaac Lupercio
Dear Santa, Hi how are you? I wuld like a bike for Christmas. A bike for my brother KAson. Love, Kinlee
Dear Santa, I want a paw patrol tower. Thank you Santa. Love, Ricardo
Dear Santa, I want a spider a new stuffed spiderman coloring booc spiderman Love, Russell
Dear Santa, I want little mini dino pet brig Kaia a brb. Love, Kole
Dear Santa, I wou ld dig duel leogas. love, Noah
Dear Santa, I wot a pink unukorn. I wot a pone. Love, Hana
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. i wANt a Motorcicle go fast. Love, Cam
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I want a sosrchair and a unicorn plush and a computer. Love, Wrinley
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I want a shark monster truck. Love, Kade
Dear Santa, How are you? I wamt a unicorn light and barbe house. Love, Emma
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I would like a barbie. Love, Ivana
Dear Santa, I would like a realoth makeup set and nother make up bruth. Thank you Santa. Love, Cassia
Dear Santa, ih. I want a dintosaur. Love, Matthew
Dear Santa, I went a coffe cud for my mom I want a toy black cat. Love, MilEs
Dear Santa, I wet to thedoctr. I wat lego micraft dlocys. Love, Landon
Dear Santa, I wont canbe. I won chonclas. Love, Jaylin
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a toy cat for Christmas.
Love, Eliyah
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want boxing gloves for Christmas.
Love, Jovanni
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a robot and drone for Christmas.
Love, Amina
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want slinky for Christmas.
Love, Joe
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a new iPad and slime for Christmas.
Love, Eriella
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a Barbie house for Christmas.
Love, Jayla
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want Sonic legos for Christmas.
Love, Roberto
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a bike for Christmas.
Love, Gladys
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a Barbie House and a Teddy Bear for Christmas.
Love, Khloe
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a scooter for Christmas.
Love, Camila
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a Playstation and a Kpop shirt for Christmas.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a Barbie house and a Xbox.
Love, Ivory
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a teddy bear for Christmas.
Love, Gerardo
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a helicopter that can fly for Christmas.
Love, Royce
I have been good.
I want a Secret Labubu for Christmas.
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a Remote Control Race Car and Legos for Christmas.
Love, Yair
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
I want a cat and a dog for Christmas.
Love, Karis
Dear Santa,
I have been good,
I want a Bluey Plush and a Bluey scooter for Christmas.
Love, Lyam
Dear Santa,
I would like a elf and a prtend Kitty.
Love, Delilah Alford
Dear Santa ,
I would like a new bike or a IPAD.
Love, Rosalynn Covarrubiaz
Dear Santa ,
I would like ipad, bicke.
Love, Camila Garcia
Dear Santa ,
I would like a rond Klok.
Love, Jake Imholte
Dear Santa,
I would like a tabit.
Love, Sebastian Keo
Dear Santa ,
I would like an elshket gutar.
Love, Thalia Kurtz
Dear Santa ,
I would like a elf and bike.
Love, Kylie Machado
Dear Santa ,
I would like a Toy Car.
Love, Douglas Machicek
Dear Santa ,
I would like drums and gutar.
Love,
Jeremiah Pelley
Dear Santa ,
I would like mine brands and a Pink vandedy.
Love,
Anastasia Rodriguez
Dear Santa ,
I would like a elF and doll.
Love, Zoe Rodriguez
Dear Santa ,
I would like a big bobu Plushe.
Love, Adelian Saavedra
Dear Santa ,
I would like a noo pare of shoos and a noo toy tedde bear.
Love, Gage Saenz
Dear Santa ,
I would like a Lego set please.
Love, Zayne Saldivar
Dear Santa ,
I would like Jordan shooes or nike shooes.
Love, Jordan Sauceda
Dear Santa ,
I would like a elechik sKooder.
Love, Cayden Willis
Dear Santa ,
I would like a baby doll nursree.
Love, Paisley Wooldridge
Dear Santa
My name is Ezariah and i am 8 year
And i would like to get pretty nails.
Love, Ezariah Arriaga
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Avery. Can I have unspeakable toy.
Love, Avery Adams
Dear Santa,
My name is Serenity, and I had been good this year and I really want any kind of slime any ways
I hope you have a great time Traveling around the world and can I have hot chocolate please
What color coat are you wearing red or Blue?
Love, Serenity Batin
Dear Santa,
my name miguel dominguez
I wunt a peist 5 i hop you hav a god day. Can i get blak an whits joind 4 clospans blak and whits shirt
Love, Miguel dominugez
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily And could I have a Freddy Fazbear blind box for Christmas? I've been really good Santa! And could I have a kitten for Christmas? And a Roblox Gift Card? And a Hello Kitty blind box for Christmas? Thanks Santa!
Love, Lily Furr
My name is Luz I want hjm to have fun and my class i want to come school every day. be careful. i want to be a teacher i hope you have a good day. i hope my teacher have a good christmas. i wish hjm is here forever
Love, Luz Garcia
Dear santa,
I want a Mosasaurus and a trex. I want a baby t rex. Be saf. I been good at school. I wuv my frends.
Love, Richard Gray
Dear Santa,
My nam is Gianni and i love Mrs. Taylor. I want a toy for Christmas called elf on the shelf. Dear Santa I.love merry christmas your the best. Santa
Love, Gianni Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Im Israel I would like to have 987654400000006 robux and a iPhone and a kitten Nintendo switch 2? 300448568383867765994656759646797557969765875 V-Bux 100 V-bux
And Minecraft.
Love, Israel Irieno
Dear Santa,
My name is Tiffany help my mom cook im a good kid. i love my family oh and i am 8 i want a iphone 7 pls. i want skin care pls. i want a nice winter pls. santa you make me so happy i want mrs. taylor to have a good day because she is sooo nice and smart and she show her Happy face. and give the kids toys for The ones who don’t get on this saon. Tell my bestie that i love her she has bold hair. god bess you santa.
Love, Tiffany Lay
Dear Santa,
My name is john what i want for christmas is i want 1trillon robux my user name is johnanthony2332 now i want 100 hot cheeto bags sorry santa im greedy santa can i have 6777777777777777777777777777777vbux and i want i want a nintedo switch 2 and i want a iphone 17 pro max and i want a 222 yachts and i want a unreleased vr bye santa i hope you have a great day.
Love, John Marquez
Dear Santa,
Santa hwa are you
My name is arturo im 7
I wot cool toyes
I wot good presents
Love, Arturo Marroquin
Dear Santa,
My name is Manson I Would like som close.I Would like a mine bike. I Would like a hot weol set. I Would like a monster churc set . I Would like 1Qa Robux.
Love, Manson Melancon
Dear Santa,
Can i have a phon. Can I have senme vidux? Can have my own room ?
I wunt 20 cats and 30 more 100 more cats and 1200000000000000000000000 more cats tank you .
Love, Carter Odell
Dear Santa,
i want a vr my name Amadeus i want a mofen doll and ipfon17. I always hood the door for my family and i hop you don’t fall i hop you have a geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat geat day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love, Amadeus Roberts
Dear Santa,
My name is fraya I want candy and snacks. I am 7 and I have a nody elf and I want plush toys.
Love, Fraya Rodriguez
Dear Santa, I would like for christmas A fon and a pool and a TV and a Exbox and a legos and for my mom I wood get her a gif for monday groopushe fon a car a thas it thank you
For help me bie.
Love, Noah Saenz
Dear Santa,
my naem is Krissy and I;m 9 yres old and can I plese hava a plushe and jesus toys jesus bed cloo cup and a toy dogs and toy ginepig and 17 iphon 3 cats. Wen I grow up I wunt to be a dotr and I wunt a car wen I grow up and I wunt to be a singer and a tecktocer.
Love, Krissy Salinas
Dear Santa,
I Like a nedtendo, Iphone17. I want to x box and ps5. I want to learn to read.
I Love you santa.
Love, Julius Santiallan
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Ava and i have been good lately. i have been cleaning my room and wash the dishes and lagry I dont want any toys all i want family i know that other kids want toys and all that stuff but i wish my gamma lilly was alive so i could spend my christmas with her.
Love, Ava Tillis
Dear santa
Hi santa I have been so greatful what I need. I was thinking if you could give me 4 or 2 lego set or can be in a box. And this is want i ask if you can give me a purple headphone. And maybe you can give me a baby doll and dinosaur plushie. And am i on the good list. I Like what i’m getting.
Love, Everleigh Tompkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaballa. I am 7 years old and funny. I want play bo box, ball, ps5, barby toy, book, hot wellos for my bruther, nad babe kitin. You have a grate daaaaaaaaaaaaay santa
I hope you have a good christmas I want a sinamin roll from hello kitty plush toy coffee for my mom and kpop toy thanks so much santa have a grate crismes.
Love, Isabella Vidal
Dear Santa,
My name is Wacey Austin, and I would like to have a soft Santa blanket and a magnetic drawing board for Christmas.
Hello Santa,
I love to work puzzles, so I want some 100-200 piece puzzles for Christmas. I also like dolls, so will you please get me a doll with a crib and a bottle also?
Thank you,
Love, IzzaBella Brannan
Hi Santa,
I’m Adriel Galindo, and I love to work on 50-100 piece puzzles, look at books, and I like to play cards. I hope I will see you and your reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa,
My name is Paul Garza and I love to listen to music, read books, play with electronic toys, and to play cards. Please keep these things in mind when you come to my house.
Dear Santa,
I would like a kite for Christmas because I love to see streamers blowing in the wind while I hold on to them. I also want some alphabet cards to play with.
Love, Xander Gonzalez
Hello Santa,
My name is Elias Martinez, and I love magnetic blocks and magnetic drawing boards.
I also enjoy electronic toys. Please keep me in mind on Christmas Eve while you visit my house.
Thank you.
Hi Santa,
My name is Wyatt Salazar, and I have been a very good boy this year. I like cars and playing cards. Please don’t forget about me while you and your reindeer are on top of my roof.
Love, Wyatt Salazar
Hello Santa,
How are you? I want stuffed animals and some wooden blocks for Christmas. I can’t wait until you come to my house.
Love, Paisley Thompson
Hi Santa,
My name is Rozanna, and I love to draw and color. Will you please get me a sketching book, a box of colors and a coloring book?
Love, Rozanna Thompson
Dear Santa, when will elfs be done with the toys? I want A buid a bear and a belt. I want a shirt and socks because of the cold weather. A VR headset to play games would be nice too. Love, Aubrielle Almanzar
Dear Santa, How are the elfs doing? I would like a black and white gaming chair to play with my games. I am also sitting on my bed and everyone comes and walks in the way. I also need pants because I am running out of pants. Love, Roman Calbera
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Are the elfs doing good or bad? If they are doing good tell then I said hi. But if they are bad dont tell then okay, but how are you doing? Good? Ok. Howis mrs. coles doing god okay. For christmas i want a rabbit Because I have nevr had one before. I also wat shoes pleas Because soje are to small for me. I would love a bike please. I had never had a bike befor but can you make it pink an purule? Good nite Santa. Love Amelia Cuellar
Dear Santa How is rudof doing? Forr Christmas i want a needle block. I just want to play and squish it. I also need a dentist set. Thank you. Caisen Flores
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want legos and toys to play with. I need shirts because myne are too old. Love, Julian Galindo
Dear Santa, Hi Santa Clas. How are you dooegn ? Is miss Clos happe to make cookies? For christ I want 1000 Roox bucks. I love you. OLivia Garcia
Dear Santa, How are you dowe? Rudolph I just want to tell you hi. I need a fone because i can play games and I can call my mon and friend. I would like also a teel spinning chair for my bedroom. I love you. Galilea Garcia
Dear Santa, For christmas I want a reall bune because they are stoy kilts and fluffe. I need shoos because I only have ten pas of shoos. I would like to have a new water boddle cause mine is red and I would like it blue to match my backpack.love, Karter Gonzales
Dear Santa. How are you? For Christmas, I unt robuxe because i is rilee spechol toje. I need shoos because mine dont fit. I would like to have a dert bike because they are fast! I hop you have a good ntie. Love, Everett Kocian
Dear Santa, how are you doig? How iare the reindeer. I want a elf for Chippy. Dont tell him. It is a surprise, i need a tv because I dont get to watch it. Have a good nite. Love Braden Kolar
Dear Santa, how are you. What you doing? For christmas i want a baskit ballbag and i need a dert bike. I would like a big canvas because i like to draw. Have a go nite Santa. Love, Jordan Lampkin
Dear Santa. How are you doing Santa. For christmas I want a TindoSwitch and a drt bike and a gaming chir. And a big slinky. Love, Jace Loya
Dear Santa, For christmas i want a neadosish because I wall to play wis my friends. I need boots because I have to dance. I have briffy parte. I would like to have a hammer because I can play wish it. Love, Lexie Luna
Dear Santa, How are youdoing? Aere you doing good? When are the elfs coming to my hose? For chistmess, I will be good. I want a dirt bick. I need a chistmess hat because i dont have one for christmas. Good night Kohen Morales
Dear Santa, Hor are you santa? Har are the dirs going? For christmas i want a Rwslimit. Santa can i ples have nuw nice socks because I have a hole in my socks. Santa Here are some toys I want for christmas. Can i have 10 roboks cards. Love, Gavin Perales
Dear Santa I would like a tindo switch and a new pink K Pop Demin hunter water bottle. A blueish silver slime would be nice. I hope you are having a good day. Love Liliyana Perez
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie for christmas. I need winter clothes. I would like an American gir Doll please. Love Valentina Perez
Dear Santa. For Christmas i wot ay lobooboo and ah hamstr. I need a bow with a hrt in the middl. I would like to have jeglbls. Thank you Freya Riley
Dear Santa . How are you? I hopethe elfs are working hard? For Christmas I wold like a pumerareyun to play and love it. I need new pingwin slippers because my slippers have holes in them. I will also wat a nintendo switch game to play with it. I love you santa, Lily Salinas
Dear Santa for christmasI want a Titanic boat because i ike the Titanic. I need mittens because it is going to be cold and my hands will get cold. I would like to have a squid and octopus. They are so cool. I like them both. Love Joseph Vegas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayne Baldera. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year, I have been very good. I would really like LED lights, a CD Land jersey, and new shoes.
Merry Christmas, Santa.
Love, Zayne Baldera
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayne Beaver and I have been very good this year! I helped my family, shared my toys, and even cleaned my room (most of the time). For Christmas, I would love new kitties, but more than anything, I hope everybody has a happy holiday. Thank you for making Christmas so magical! I will leave cookies and milk for you and a carrot for the reindeer.
Love, Zayne Beaver
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaia. I have been nice this year. I would love more money for my mom and dad, a dinosaur for my little brother, and a new toy for me.
Love, Kaia
Dear Santa,
My name is Honesty. I have been very good this year. I helped my family by cleaning. For Christmas, I want a phone, clothes, shoes, waffles, candy, ice cream, gloves, cookies, milk, lights, makeup, and snow. I want my brother to learn more. My family and I love you with all our hearts. Have a happy Christmas.
Love, Honesty
Dear Santa,
My name is Nicolas Castro. I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year, I have been very good. I would really like a phone, new shoes, colored lights, 800 Robux, a PS5, and an Xbox.
Love, Nicolas Castro
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like a Messi Barcelona #10 shirt, a Ballon d'Or (toy or poster), a Martínez Argentina goalkeeper shirt, a Golden Glove (toy), and a Euros trophy (toy). I will give you marshmallow cookies and hot cocoa.
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. The best gifts you gave me last year were my mimaoos, my filled stocking, and all my presents. This year I would like some mimaoos, a Nintendo Switch 2, a pony, and some baby cats. The treats I left you last year were reindeer treats, cookies, and milk.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Danielle
Dear Santa,
My name is Aniyah Ray Gomez. I have been good. For Christmas I would like new black winter boots, new flip-flops, a new beanie, and a happy Christmas.
Love, Aniyah Ray Gomez
Dear Santa,
My name is Penelope. I am 8 years old and I live in the great town of Seadrift. This year, I have been very good! I would really like a blue bike and a hamster. I like Rudolph and I will leave carrots for him.
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
My name is Emrie Lynn Leal. I have not been the best this year, but I will try my best. This year I would like a big Barbie house. I want my family to have gifts too: baby clothes for my mom, a PS5 for my big brother Aidyn, an Xbox for Jayce, and new clothes for my Nana.
Love, Emrie
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma and I have been good this year! I helped my family and cleaned my room. I would like some new jeans, a reborn doll, and maybe a new cup. Thanks for making Christmas awesome! I will leave cookies for you.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Iker. I am 8 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good. I would like an Xbox, Robux, Pokémon, a PS5, a giant gummy, boxing gloves, a chain, a drawing set, and a football helmet.
Love, Iker
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year by helping and caring for my family. For Christmas I want a Stanley water bottle, headphones, and some things for my family. If you bring these, I will be very happy and grateful and I promise to be good all year.
Love, Acynde
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. The best gift you gave me last year was a VR headset and I love it. This year I would like a bike and some kittens. I love riding bikes and I love kittens — they are so fluffy. I hope you like the carrots and cookies I will leave for you and the reindeer. Thank you for making Christmas the most magical time of the year.
Love, Channing
Dear Santa,
My name is Keith Morin and I have been very good this year! I helped my family, shared my toys, and even cleaned my room (most of the time). For Christmas, I would love a new PS5, but more than anything, I hope everyone has a happy holiday. Thank you for making Christmas so magical! I will leave cookies and milk for you and a carrot for the reindeer.
Love, Keith Morin
Dear Santa,
My name is Malachi. I am 8 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good. I would really like an orange remote-controlled car. I hope you like the milk and cookies I left out. Be safe.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
My name is Javian. I have been good and I live in Port Lavaca. I have been helping my family. For Christmas I want a Frenchie (dog), clothes, an NFL football, a CJ Stroud jersey, WWE merch, and to have fun with my family. I also want to play football and a gallon of my grandma’s tea.
Love, Javian
Dear Santa,
My name is Alisson. I am 9 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been good. I would really like a bike, a dog, and some new white Nike shoes. I hope you like the milk and cookies I left for you.
Love, Alisson
Dear Santa,
My name is Catalena. I am 9 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good. I would really like a computer for Christmas and some Pokémon.
Love, Catalena
Dear Santa,
My name is Dakari and I am 8 years old. I am not sure if I believe, but if you are real I have been good and I cleaned the house. Please bring me new football cleats (not soccer cleats), a jersey signed by Patrick Mahomes, a new PC and monitor, and a new VR headset. I love the Chiefs.
Love, Dakari Sanders
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddox. I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. I have been really good. For Christmas I want a DeVonta Smith jersey, a Jey Uso main event item, a Texas Longhorns jersey, a new iPad, a Nintendo Switch 2, and a phone. I will help my mom make cookies and milk for you, and I will leave carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Maddox
Dear Santa,
My name is Sarah and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good! I would really like a new iPhone 17. I am going to leave milk and cookies for you. I hope you enjoy them and stay safe.
Love, Sarah
Dear Santa,
My name is Azeriah. I am 9 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good. I would like a bike, clothes, shoes, a computer, an iPad, and makeup.
Love, Azeriah
Dear Santa,
My name is Italia. I am 8 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been good and bad. I would really like a bearded dragon, a hamster, and an iPad for my cousin.
Love, Italia
Dear Santa,
My name is Troy Vargas. I am 9 years old and I live in Port Lavaca. This year I have been very good. I would really like a George Pickens jersey, a giant gummy bear or gummy controller, a Lamine Yamal jersey, a Jey Uso item, and a John Cena farewell toy. My mimi will make milk and cookies.
Love, Troy Vargas
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. The best gift you gave me last year was my Xbox. This year I would like nails and makeup. I hope you like the cookies and milk I left out for you and the reindeer. Thank you for making Christmas so magical.
Love, Ariellah
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Can I get a football helmet, Pokémon cards, a Chiefs #10 jersey with gloves and cleats, a chain, and Nike shoes?
Love, Diego
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinley Wehmeyer. I am 9 years old and I live in the great town of Port Lavaca. This year I have been good and bad. I would like a puppy, a phone, a gymnastics bar, and a golden retriever. I will take anything you give me.
Love, Kinley Wehmeyer
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. The best gift you gave me last year was my Xbox. This year I would like nails and makeup. I hope you like the cookies and milk I left out for you and the reindeer. Thank you for making Christmas so magical!
Love, Addisyn
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old and I have been nice. I help my mom clean the house. I want Robux, football gear, boxing gloves, a hoverboard, a puppy, a Chihuahua, and a bearded dragon. I hope you like the milk and cookies.
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
what I want for christmas is microphone,a cat stof animal,stanley,a giant squash mallow.
Love, Elizabeth Ruiz
Dear Santa,
How are you? Could you bring me a book about Dog Man, 10 dollars, and a game for my Nintendo Switch.
Love, Kevin
I want to thank you for caring for others and giving them gifts.Chistmas is a time of year where you gather with family and enjoy the time you have spent with them. It is a time to think about others and hear what they have to say what they want. Christmas is also the time where jesus was born and we celebrate that. For Cristmas I want A bike, watch, waki takies, card board, and some other toys. I really dont care what type they are except for baby toys you know what i mean! And im sorry if you spend something and i dont play with them:( But i take this time to cherish the moment with the people i have. Christmas is lovely, nice and happy. I also want a little robot named emo. It is small and a square typed robot. I understand if you cant get it for me! The most thing i want for Chismas is, SPENDING TIME WITH FAMILY, COUSENS, and other relative family. The very last thing i want is some red and black chekerd pj pants. And a black shirt. Afterall, its nice to have some clothes of course! So thank you for spending time reading this whoever you are! AND MERRY CRISMAS !!!!
Love, Zavian Rodriquez.
Dear Santa
This year i want white nike socks and maybe that spider-man toy like last year and new clothes
And maybe a new game for my playstation.
Love, Kalani
this my christmas wishlist i wishes for marvel lego set and next I want pj, robox, minecoins,vebocks,nerebuttles,neregun,computer and that its i am gratefull for my family and my friend family and my other friend family im grateful for the stuff i get from my friends and my family and nice thing that i could do next year is be better ats store and be more careful thing that i did when my 2nd mon was sick i gave her a icepack and i was happy for that and when my dad was i try to cheer him up.
Love, Elliott Adame
Dear Santa,
Hope you are having a good time for christmas I want Madden 25, Robux, vbucks A hoverboard and a trip to New York because thats were some of my family live
Love, Michael Brown.
Dear Santa,
I was wondering how is rouldoth doing? I like his red nose i will leave carrots for him 1 or 2 so he dosen’t get to full,I don’t know if your elves’ can make this but i would like a new battery for my electric bike for the past month i haven’t been able to ride it because the battery has ran out and please would you get me a astro plushie ive been wanting it for a while sense i got my gourdy plushie.
Love, Isaiah Cabrera
Dear Santa,
hi santa my name is ISAAC and I would like a boy ring with a cross on it and some new soues I relly like sandos and crocs I wold a new drone.
Dear Santa,
What type of cookies do you want me to put on a plate? Anyways I want a lot of things for Christmas. Like a hover board ooo and can you pleaseeee make it snow,I want it to snow super bad. And here are/is the toys/stuff I want. First I want a lps (littles pet shop),next I want slime, makeup,a better stroller for my babydoll, some squishies,some candy, yes of course candy,and those “make it yourself things” but not those mini brands that are already made! Ok that was it for that, now for the other things i want,like my own kitten brought for me at my moms though because my dads house already has a cat, and I promise and I will take great care of it! Well since my other kitten had to go to my grandma's house and is now probably lost I want MY OWN kitten pleasee. I'll be EXTRA good I promise ok I promise.
Love, ALYSON .E.
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite type of cookie? Mine is cookies with M&Ms on it. It must be a lot of work delivering presents to every child in the world. How many kids get coal on Christmas? I hope it's not much. Speaking of presents, I would like a new scooter since mine is too small for me. May I also have some Pokemon cards for Christmas? I have recently gained interest in them again. I also want fidgets such as Pop-Its, fidget spinners, and many others. Thank you so much for reading this, Merry Christmas! 🍪 🎁
Love, Atlas James Granada
Dear Santa
What cooks do you like santa? I want a vr headsite ,and can i get a gaming setup,and a new tv, and a new pair of soccer shoes,and then a new nintendo switch 2.
Love, Sergio Guevara
Dear Santa,
Hi, whats your favorite type of cookie? Mine is chocolate chip cookie!! I would like a bag off chips! ok ➕
Love, Aurora
Dear Santa,
My name is Azeleah and I am10 years old. This year I have been nice. Some of the nice things I did this year was when I was here to support my family and been kind to people . The nice things I want to do is to be the definition of nice. And the things I am grateful for is my family, my friends and the world. And what i would what I would like this year is a mopedpad which is a bike, and if you you can’t get me that then surprise me. MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Love, Azeleah
Dear Santa,
my name is emberly and i am 9 years old and i have been very good and what i whant for christmas is summer friday and loloolemane and a awale and bubele and phone broken stok and candy and glue on nails .
Love, Emberly
Dear Santa
I want a naruto and MUI goku figure for chrisamas
I also want a brazilian miku mini statue
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I’ve had a good year, and I’m wondering how your year has been.I’m so excited for Christmas.
I’ve been a good girl all year. For Christmas, I want a Rainbow High doll, a big Aphmau plush, and a family pack slime.That is all I can think of, but I sure do hope that everyone has a very, very, very, very, very good Christmas.,
Love, Nyeomi
Dear Santa
For Christmas I would like a phone,and a trip to Colorado,and a bike.
Love, Zailyn
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Reniaha riser and i am 9 years old santa i hope you had a relaxing month and i bin good and i bin good to my mom and dad and my grandparents and i bin saying my manners and i minded my grandparents and i really want a scooter that you can sit on the seat and you have too do the moater like a moatersicle and i really want one of those and because just in case .cause my mom said she going to get me one and just in case she does not get me one you can get me one and i also want some new clothes and some new bows and some new toys and another mowana blanket.
Love, Reniaha riser
Dear Santa,I want a couple thangs this year I want skin care, a fill my fridge,perfume,candy,labubu, happiness,a pink karaoke,a blender,a computer, squishmellow,led lights,a Capiebara,samsung,air pods,a chawawa,maskara,eye liner,a cat,happiness,a block of Cheter Cheese,a reindeer,to go to the north pole,to have my Elf snow ball forever, to bring good into the air.
Love, Rylee
Dear Santa,
Hi so what is your favorite cookie and I want a lot of things for this Christmas I want a Nintendo switch 2, (with games on like fortnite, Minecraft, and mario kart 8 deluxe) A controller and that one wheel for mario kart,these are the things I want for brother and sister for my sister I want to give her a barbie house (any type) and some makeup like Sephora perfume (Areiana Grande) and for my brother another Nintendo so we can play with each other and all the same things more thing for me a Iphone 17 but please I believe in you that you are real so please at least give my brother and sister a present the one thing we need is 67,000,000,000
Love, Giovanny Sandoval
Dear Santa,
My name is Tiegan im 10 years old
But i think i still can get some presents here is my christmas list
I want some heelies shoes , another thing is that i want a miraculous
Doll or anything else , guitar i love music it makes me calm , rubber band bracelet kit
To make bracelets for my friend , and last but not least a computer my dad said he was going to give me his when im responsible but i cant wait any longer . Thank you for all the help
Love,Tiegan Torres
Ps ill leave you cookies and a carrot for rudolph wait ill leave 9 carrots for every reindeer
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophie and I am nine years old. I have been very good this year. What I want for Christmas is some lotions,bath bombs,and perfume.And I am going to get a vanity for Christmas this year. I am so excited.And I hope everyone has a merry christmas.
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
My name is Dean and I am 9 years old what I want for christmas is a new VR headset and not only that I also want some Minecraft figures,Roblox toys and may want
A plushie from makeship and its a game from roblox only 13 more days until its sold out so GET IT!
Love, Dean
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike for my brother and a kitten and a monkey and skates and sports stuff Jonas brothers nick murch and some love from timothy kpop demon hunter stuff a basketball hoop.
Love, GiannaAdams
Dear Santa,
how are you feeling well lest get to the good part i would really like a bike please ooo i would like a ps5 and the spiderman game called spiderman webs of shadow well thats all hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, SAMUEL ADAMS
Dear Santa,
My name is Samantha arcos and i am 10 years old this year i’v been good and i am grateful for my parents that give me all their love and this is my christmas list, I want three squish mellow and a new bike a light pink one but i dont want a big one i want a medium one I also want a puppy for christmas It’s okay if i can’t get a dog but i do want a scooter and a doll house with two barbies and i want the barbies with jeans and a jacket for winter and the last thing i want is a teddy bear with a hoodie and a hat on it and shoes and i want it to be a cute bear. I hope u have a wonderful christmas.
Love, Samantha
Dear Santa,
What i want for christmas is pants like baggy pants,leg warmers,
Hair clips,and longer hair
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
I have been wanting this one thing for a very long time a large pikachu.
Love, Cameron Chavana
My name is carter and i’m 10 years old this year i have been good,
Some things i what for christmas is a dog, toys and i’m thankful my mom, dad
I what GTA6 for christmas i have waited my whole life for this game and madden25 college26 LOVE,
CARTER
Dear Santa,
I know 18 more days until cristmas all i want is a bike,new game,a another dog,book,cat.
Love,
Isaiah cuellar
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kid this year I listened to my mom .I was a good sister, I was helpful, how were you were you good bad or both.what I want for christmas is glue, tape, paper.And glue on nails set a phone and a baby bunny .And silicone baby doll.
Love, Kali
Dear Santa,
My name is Nathaniel and I am 9 years old. My Christmas wishlist is toys and I am grateful for my family.
Love, Nathaniel.
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is a Dirt bike, And a new phone, A remote car, ps5, Tv, Gaming table, Gaming chair, A set up, A new jacket, No more homework for school, Gta6, School supplay, A new back bag.
Love, Enrique Escalera
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good kid this yer and I am 9 yars onde and my
Wishlist is vare sort and I wode like sum pokemon crs.
Love, Delylah
Dear Santa,
My name is Janae and I am 9 years old. How are you doing Santa I am doing good. I want a cute panguin blanket, face mask, colored pencils, markers , new shoes and clothes.
Love, Janae
Dear Santa,
Hi Javier, I am 9 years old and I have been good this year. My wish list is short. All I want is 5 things: a toy semi truck with a trailer, a drone, an RC plan RC car and the last thing is a HOTWHEEL Truck with a trailer.
Love, Javier.
Dear Santa,
Dear santa i believe i wish i had a pc and a dirt bike and a good gaming set up and i wish i had a good o good keyboard and i wish i can have aand to steamer because if i play fortnite and i win a cash cop ill win 450,000 dollers and i want to me rish person so i can help homeless people and help the people i can have a good life and i wish to be good and be honest and to have vr pick one pls and will help my friends if thay need help to help their rent and their house payment and help their rent for their car and buy foodfor my friends and get all my friends my frends cars they want to help my mom with stuff and all she needs and help my mom with payment and help my mom and my step dad with pay his car off and i will help my my mom with her car to and the house and to help ,my sister and my brother and both of their payment even if their mean to me i will never stop helping my mom and my step dad and my sister and my brother and if their all sick i can help them and thatsb all wish for to help my family and i want some stuff `
Love, Corbyn
This year i have been good, and did some nice things over the weekend is i helped my mom cover her plants with a blanket so they wont die,and i brung keys when my mom needed them and i am nice to my friends, And i would like a vr meta quest, and would like new shorts or pants and i would like a new iphone, and i need a new controller for my ps5.
Love, Traegan laviolette
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like Santa ? I want slime, slime ice cream set, hello kitty uggs, keychains for my bags, squishies,blankets, a phone case, a drawing book, squish mallows, little hand sanitizer, hair clips/hair ties, and a snowglove.
Love, Natalie Liserio
Dear Santa,
Hi,am Tayler Soefje and for xmas i want,a basket of candy,a new kitten,and one of my biggest wishes for the person I share a desk with to KEEP my desk clean. That’s all i want for xmas marry xmas
Love, Tayler Soefje
Dear Santa,
My name is Ruben. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a cozy blanket. Next, I want new Transformers. Last, I want hot wheels. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Ruben
My name is Colt. I hope you had a good year. First, I need new socks. Next, I want Minecraft cards. Last, I want a headset. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Colt
My name is Angel. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new couch. Next, I want new shoes. Last, I want a firetruck toy. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Angel
My name is Jaeliani. I hope you had a good year. First, I need cozy socks. Next, I want a new bike. Last, I want a new jacket. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Jaeliani
My name is Ella. I hope you had a good year. First, I want a cozy blanket. Next, I want new baby dolls. Last, I want paint for my sisters. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Ella
My name is Alaia. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a giftcard. Next, I want a Roblox giftcard. Last, I want slime. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Alaia
My name is Derek. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a cozy blanket. Next, I want a Pes5. Last, I want giftcards. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Derek
My name is Omar. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new TV. Next, I want a new blanket. Last, I want new shoes for my dad. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Omar
My name is Sebastian. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a TV. Next, I want an electric bike. Last, I want an electric scooter. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Sebastain
My name is Aden. I hope you had a good year. First, I need big pants. Next, I want a new comfy blanket. Last, I want Buddy the elf pajamas. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Aden
My name is Leianah. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new sweater. Next, I want slime. Last, I want a teddy bear. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Leianah
My name is Jessie. I hope you had a good year. First I need a new bed. Then, I want a vanity. Last, I want a Barbie dream house. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Jessie
My name is Maddie. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a big grey house. Next, I want play dough. Last, I want an Ipad. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Maddie
My name is Renezamae. I hope you had a good year. First, I need new shoes. Next, I want new slime. Last, I want new clothes. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Renezamae
My name is Isaiah. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new soft blanket. Next, I want a scooter. Last, I want a bike. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Isaiah
My name is Trinity. I hope you had a good year. First, I need socks. Next, I want a new pet bird. Last, I want a bird cave. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Trinity
My name is Alazalle. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new cozy blanket. Next, I want a baby doll. Last, I want clothes for my dog. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Alazelle
My name is Evelyn. I hope you had a good year. First, I need makeup for my mom. Next, I want a doll. Last, I want sims. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Evelyn
My name is Heaven. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new cozy blanket. Next, I want a baby doll. Last, I want nails and slime. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Heaven
My name is Melanie. I hope you had a good year. First, I need a new cozy blanket. Next, I want a baby doll. Last, I want nails. I hope you enjoy your cookies and milk.
Love, Melanie
Dear Santa,este ano me porte mas o menos para este ano quiero pedir una playstation 5 gta fornite i minecraft i roblox i nintento switch 2 y un iphone 16 pero con seguro para que nose rompa i una tele grande.
De… Gael te quiro santa
Dear Santa, l am being a good kid can you bring me for christmas a nintendo switch and a bugatti reel and a Go kart for christmas l wish that you can bring all these thing for Christmas .
Love,
Herbert
Dear Santa,
I want a car,goku figure,a phone,an ipad,a playstation,and presents for my friends, my teacher, my substitute teacher and for my siblings and my parents and my cousins and my uncle and my aunt .
Love,
Angel
Dear Santa,
How old are you and how do you feel? Can I have playstation 5 and can I have dragon ballsuper super saiyan white toy soldiers and gun toy bicycle and 67 brainrot stuff and a notebook to draw in and a shirt of Ronaldo, a toy of sonic and tablet lego.
Love, Israel
Querido santa este año te queria pedir algo unas cositas un perfume también un un peluche de hello kitty también un barini y un y dulces y plumones pasteles también un jabón para cara y una tinta de eff y maquillaje también un organizador de plumones y un squishy y un paquete para ser pulseras y un peluche de oso.
Love, Valery
Dear Santa, I know I been bad and good and I don't know if you can give me presents for Christmas for lying, robbing tickets, and screaming at the house,but I just want the best pokemons eve,a book for the pokemons, crocks of pokemon,and love to everybody even to you love you by.
By Mikhail Morales
Love you by.
Dear Santa, l was good this year I want a motorcycle that can go until 150 mph
Love, Francisco
Dear Santa, I was good this year. I want a phone 17 if you can and that is all.
Love, Ximena
Dear Santa,for this christmasI have been good all year I would like three things
for Christmas like a nintendo switch 2 the second
Things for christmas are a hot wheels track and some
Hot wheels cars.
From…Luis
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I hope you're okay. Can I get a play station 5 with soccer game please
and I wish my family could go to Disneyland together and Nintendo Switch 2 please and Ronaldo shirt.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
This year in 2025,l have been good and for Christmas.I will want a phone l really do not care what phone it is but l will like a 16, but if you can’t get that is ok. And l will like a doll. It is really fun to open it .And so makeup because it is fun to put on. And l will love a new stanley cup. Golf car because l on how to drive it. Victoria Secret Perfume l have a lot of perfume but l will want a new one. And some new shoes l have a lot but l will like 2 of them. Ok and if you can give me that santa.
Love, Bryanna
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? First, I would like a backpac. Next, I would like a santa sweder. Then, I would ike a facke elf. Last, I would like a christmas cup. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
Hello. First, I would like some crs. Next, I want some trans. Then, I want a vulzwagn. Last, I want trsrz. That is what I want for Christmas.
Luf, Hero
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are your elfs? First, can I have a doll? Next, can I have a iPhone17 and a pink cas whith dots? Then, can I have an elf? Last, can I have a earrings? That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Anahi
Dear Santa,
Merry Cristmas. First, I would like a ipad. Next, I would like a kichen toy. Then, I would like a colering book. Last, I would like a plushy. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Faith
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing? First, I would like a strawberry dress. Next I would like a new lip gloss. Then, I would like a new toy. Last, I would like a new plush. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
Hello. First, I would like a doll. Next, I woud like a strawberry dress. Then, I woud like a iPad. Last, I woud like a kitchin toy. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Chelsea
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I will like a Nintendo Switch 2. I will like a lol doll. I will like a ifon 6 and a purple cas. I will like a bik and a hlmit. That is what I what for Christmas.
Love, Emery
Dear Santa,
How are your effs? First, I would like a strawberry dress. Next, I would like a barbie. Then, I would like a pink book. Last, I would like a pink hello Kitty pen. That is just what I want for Christmas.
Love, Fernanda
Dear Santa,
How are your Elfs?
My n is bash! I would like a printr. I would like a pink desk with a chair and a kinpudr. I would like a set of Jesus legoes. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Stella
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I wou like a nintendo Switch. I wou like a blakeit. I wou like a trgit setup I wou like a dag vet. That is what I wut for Christmas.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
Hello. First, I would like a Nintendo Switch. Next, I woud like a PS5. Then I would like a lego 67. Last I would like a Robux. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Lyam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? First I would wnnt a Robot that woud help me. Next, I would lik a Nintendo Switch 2. Last, I would like Lego. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Robert
Dear Santa,
Hello. I wud like a fon. I wud like a ifon. I wud like a bacpac. I wud like a PS5. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Luis
Dear Santa,
How are you ding? First I want a PS5. Next I want a room and a bed. Then I want a Nintendo Switch. Last a dog. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Jairo
Dear Santa,
How are you diong in the North Polel? I would like a strodere lego. I would like a doll. I would like a nintendo switch. I would like a flaur and a strobere dress. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love you, and Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? First, I wat a Lego Endrman. Next I would like robux. Last I wot sneke shoes. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a PS5. I would like a fortnit on my Ntino Swich. I would lik a nrf gun. I would like a fone. This is wut I wat for Christmas.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Hello! First, I would like a doll. Next, I would like a iPad. Then, I would like a math book. Last, I would like a makeup. That is whant I want for Christmas.
Love, Ximena
Dear Santa,
How are you? First, I would like Pete the kitty books. Next, I would like a glowing marble run. Then, I would like a rocket launcher. Last, I would like a new tablet. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Daniel
Dear Santa,
My name is Lincoln Moon. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my pet. I would like 2 drones. Love, Lincoln
Dear Santa,
My name is Dominic Rodriguez. I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a coloring book. Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
My name is Alahnna Carrizles.. I am 6 years old. This year I have been awesome. I am grateful for my family. I would like headphones. Love, Alhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Vicente Cano. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my cousins. I would like a little golf cart. Love, Vicente
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper Clayton. I am 5 years old. This year I have been so good. I am grateful for my teacher. I would like a mini golf cart and clubs. Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Lorenzo Cortez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my school. I would like a car. Love, Lorenzo
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiel Fox. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a transformer toy. Love, Ezekiel
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaylynn Gallegos. I am 5 years old. This year I have been really good. I am grateful for my school. I would like a Stitch toy. Love, Jaylynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Eliana Gonzales. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my cousins and family. I would like a dog. Love, Eliana
Dear Santa,
My name is Trey Gonzales. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a xbox. Love, Trey
Dear Santa,
My name is Revyn Hayes. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a BB gun. Love, Revyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Dakota Lee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been trying my best. I am grateful for my family. I would like babydolls. Love, Dakota
Dear Santa,
My name is Li-ya Lin. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my friends. I would like to play with my family. Love, Li-ya
Dear Santa,
My name is Emerie Olivarez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my teacher. I would like a Barbie dreamhouse. Love, Emerie
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian Schuenemann. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for food. I would like a ps5. Love, Lillian
Dear Santa,
My name is Nahla Stewart. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my cousins. I would like a vet toy. Love, Nahla
Dear Santa,
My name is Gage Vasquez. I am 6 years old. This year I have been fantastic. I am grateful for my family. I would like a xbox. Love, Gage
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew Velez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for food. I would like pizza. Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
My name is Camila Villarreal. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a barbie house. Love, Camila
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan Yarbrough. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for food. I would like a ps5. Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is Arian Costilla. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for mommy. I would like a dino. Love, Arian
Dear Santa,
My name is Damian Perez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like venom spiderman. Love, Damian
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you? Are the elves working hard? Is it super freezing in the North Pole? Are the reindeers good? You must be busy! My mom would like a new phone, my sister would like a new phone too, my dad would love a new car, and for me may I have a new computer? Thank you, Santa.
Your friend, Mivaan Bhakta
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing? Are the elves making presents? Is it cold? When you go to Texas it will be hot! Are the reindeer ready? My mom wants money. My dad would like some tools. My brother would like a hoodie. My little brother would like anything Hulk . I would like slime and Bubble skincare. Have a great Christmas!
Sincerely, Madilyn Blevins
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? Are you ready to fly across the world? Christmas is almost here, are you scared? How’s Rudolph doing? My mom would really like to own
A Lambo because her truck broke down. My dad would like a jet so he can explore area 51. Now for me, I would like a Rolex because I cannot see time and 300k dollars please and thank you. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and New Year!
From your friend, Jacob Coronado
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus and all the elves and reindeer? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like some cheetah print clothes, shoes, and bed spread. I would also like seasonal patter color sheets. I would like a white cross, black Uggs, pink Nikes, flare baggy jeans and a mirror.
Love, Galilea Degollado
Dear Santa，
Hi! How are you? Also how are the elves working hard? Are the reindeer hungry because I am haha. Oh yeah my dad will really like some new tools. My mom will like some chocolates. Also, my sister will like beads and plushies. I will want a $100 vr gift card.
Your friend, IZAYAH LEE DESOTO
Dear Santa,
Hi, are you being good for us! I can’t wait to take an elf from you! IT must be cold up there. My mommy would like a new car and my stepdad would like a new lawn mower so he could make more money. I'm going to be honest I want a blue Basher bunny Jelly Cat and a lonely rat Jelly Cat. The main gift is to play softball. :) Thank you for reading.
Lia Dixon
DEAR SANTA,
HI! Are you okay? How is the north pool, is it cold?
My dad would love another tool box, and my sister would love some stickers, my brother would like a pair of nikes, my grandma would like an apron and I would love a bow skirt.
FROM YOUR FRIEND,
“HAZEL FINSTER”.
Dear Santa,
I really want to ride on one of your reindeer, they look so fun to ride and so cool. It was always my dream to ride reindeer so maybe one day I hope. I hope you're doing well and I love the elves that I have, Jingle Bells and Sparkle, they're so funny. I want to get my mom some makeup and my dad an Astros hat because that's what they like and they will be so surprised.
Your friend, Camdyn Gonzales
Dear Santa,
Hi, I hope you are having a good time in the north pole and I hope that the elves are having a good time. I hope you can eat my cookies. I hope the elves are working hard. I wish that I could go high in the sky and fly. Can you give my mom more makeup and my dad a new pair of shoes?
Bye, Evan Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can you tell Mrs. Claus I said hello. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like a VR set, a vanity, makeup, and Jordan’s. I would also like an iphone16 and a mirror. Also I would like pink Nike dunks. They are so pretty. Bye Santa!
Love, Destinee Heysquierdo
Dear Santa,
2025
How are you doing? How are your elves and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope they’re doing good! First is for my dad, he really needs a tool box for making or upgrading our house. For my mom, she will like some money because she is trying to get money for a new house and food. For myself, I would like better wifi.
Your friend, Aaron Hso
Dear Saint Nicholas (Santa),
12/1/25
Hello! How are you? Are there more good kids on the list than the bad list? Is the reindeer participating in the travel of all 7 continents? It is almost close to Christmas with one month left. Are you ready, Santa? My Dad would get a better view in his camera app for Christmas wishing. My Grandma would love it if her liver cancer got saved. My mom would love it if she gets lucky and has more energy. As for me? I would love a camping survival compass because I want to track where I'm going. Santa, I would love to have a stopwatch pocket holder. Well, I wish you good luck on Christmas.
Sincerely, Ehthony Hsoe Tha
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? It’s been a long time that I haven’t seen you! I am so excited for Christmas! You must be ready to give out presents in December. I wonder how the elves are doing? I will have cookies and milk ready. My mom would like some makeup and shirts, and my sister wants some brand new shoes and toys. My dad would also like a jacket, and some shoes as well. What I would like is some slime, and a Stanley cup.
Sincerely, Daila Lupercio
Dear Santa,
Hello Mrs. and Mr. Santa! Are you okay Santa? Are the elves okay? Are the elves making presents and making hot coco? Are the reindeers ready to ride and give presents to people? Santa, I have been good all year. Santa, can you get my dad 1 million dollars. Santa, can you also give my mom a million dollars too. Santa, can I get enough money to go to Thailand where my cousins live. And last but not least, you can put presents under my christmas tree.
Your friend, JEREMY NOE
Hey Santa! What is it like in the North Pole? Are the elves doing great? Hopefully you, the reindeer, and the elves won't get sick on Christmas. The reindeer must be excited since Christmas is coming up! I hope you give every good kid a gift! I think my sister would love a toy doll for Christmas. My brother would like Christmas pokemon cards because he lost his cards. What do I want for Christmas? I would really like colored pencils and markers! Why am I asking for this? Because I could color in my book and it entertains. I hope you have a jolly time! Also, if you give me a present there will be milk and cookies!
Your friend, Moo Thaw
Dear Santa Clause
Hi! How is Mrs.Clause doing? Are the elves working hard for presents? How cold is it in the north pole? Will you take me away to be a little helper because I'm too short? Please don’t! My dad would love a watch because he doesn’t have one. My mom would like a new phone because her’s broke. I'm not sure what my brothers would want. For me, I want a go kart that is remote controlled and you can sit in it. I want a quest two elite so if my other vr dies I can play on that. I also want a gift card to go with it. And lastly, I want a nintendo 2 because my other one broke. Well, I hope you have a great and safe trip to Port Lavaca, TX!
Your friend , Nolan Isaiah Venecia
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you are okay, right? I think my grandpa would like a game for The xbox. As for me! I would like my mom to Come home and grip primer to help my makeup stick on. What about kollide and some bubble for Christmas please. MY birthday is coming up soon so I th-ink I might have a yes day I’m hoping so. I think my grandma wants my great grandmas ashes this christmas and I hope she
gets them this Christmas. Guess what? She got them yesterday!
Love, Arabella Washington
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I hope you are very warm! Anyway, who's your hardest working elf? I hope they don't slack off this year! That would be bad. Oh, for me? I would like a mask that looks like a cat! I love cats. On the other hand, I would also like some new headphones because my dad broke mine! Gosh, he needs to use his own. Anyway, I would also appreciate it if I got some Robux too! As always, I’d also like a new game-pass in warrior cats. And maybe even a book.. Oooo, maybe even some merch! I'd also like to go to a concert this year, specifically Sabrina Carpenter! She's so cool. I’d also like to go to Sombr (music artist)! He's so cool! As always, make sure Rudolph doesn’t lose his red nose!
Your friend, Mattilynn Williams
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and the elves? I hope you are doing good. How is it in the north pole? You know Christmas is around the corner and my mom really wants a slurpee machine. My dad wants a blue truck, and Dallas cowboys tickets. My brother wants a hoverboard because he wants to ride with his friends, and my sisters would like nails, dolls, and Mrs. Rachel toys. My MIMI works so hard because she helps sick people so I think she deserves a break. She will like a Stanley cup and have her family go to her house. My cousins are doing really well in school so I think that they should get a present. They will like a ps5, gaming set up, and baby dolls. My grandma, and grandpa want a foot massager, and necklaces of all of her grandkids. I would like a reborn doll, and to spend time with family so I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope you like my cookies! TELL RUDOLF I HOPE HE LIKES CANDY CANES!!!
Love, AZEALIA ARRIAGA
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? How are the deer flying high? It the North Pole cold? Christmas is coming up in a month. My mom would probably want a new purse and my dad would want a new a new wallet. My sister would probably want a post and I want a ps5. Well I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Kowin Crenshaw
Dear Santa,
Hi! Who is your most hard working elf? Mine or my brothers! How are you doing? I bet it is freezing there! Christmas is coming up, are you ready? My mom would really like a new coffee machine and a puzzle set. My dad really needs a new toolbox because his is rusty. My brother would really want a pc. My grandma would really want a miracle that she could talk! As for me? I would really want a trip to California because I want to see my family members for Christmas and I want more plushies and puppies and a baby deer plushie.Well, I really hope you have a Merry Christmas. Please be safe while you travel, tell Rudolph I said hi!
Love, Kayla Gaona
Dear Santa,
How are you? What size are you so I can get you a jacket? Tell the elves it’s almost Christmas. Also, since Christmas is coming my cousin wants a pack of small cokes and my dad needs a wallet. I want a go kart, Pokemon cards, and hot wheels.
Your friend, Niko Grant
Dear Santa,
2025 How are you, and how many degrees is it in the Northpole? What did you do to make your reindeer so fast and why do you only eat cookies and milk? I think my mom would like earrings, and hangers. My little brother would probably like squishmellows, and sprunkis. My sister would like a mini fridge. My dad might like a cowboys poster. I would like a pc. I hope ya’ll have a good trip.
Love, Michael Klamm
How are you? How are the reindeer? Are the elves working hard? Are you ready for Christmas? For Christmas I wish for a toy train that is battery powered and I really want a phone and the rebirth spinosaurus the rebirth d-rex and the rebirth t-rex.
Love, Jayce Ledeay
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you doing good? Christmas is almost here! Hopefully you’re ready. My mom would really like a new purse. My dad would like new tools for his car. My brother would really like a new Xbox. Well, I really hope you’re safe while you give us presents. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa.
Your friend, Leonardo Lopez
Dear Santa,
Hi! How have the kids been? Are the elves working hard? Is it freezing in the North Pole? How have the reindeer been this year? My brother will like a dirt bike. My grandma will like a blanket with a photo of her mom. My grandpa will like a truck. Thank you.
Love, Elias Perez
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? Are the elves okay? My mom wants a car for Christmas, my sister wants more makeup, and I want a vanity for Christmas. I also want a puppy, an iphone 17, and Uggs.
From, Kemberly Romero
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are all the elves and reindeer? I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like a Motorbike, helmet, racing boots, knee pads, elbow pads, and a racing outfit.
Love, Jacob Rios
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? Is it cold out? Are the elves working hard? Christmas is coming up. Are you ready? My little sister would like a Tramplen for all of us and my little brother would really like a spiderman house to play with. My big brother would like two football nets so he can play soccer with me. I would like a purse and slime. I would like a Big Barbie house and I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Kayla Rubio
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good? Is it really cold in the north pole? I can't wait until you come to Elias’ house and go to Kowin’s house and Francisco’s house to give them some presents. What I want for Christmas is some Nike shoes, some pants, and some sunglasses. My mom would like a bracelet from James Avery, and my Dad would like some new rims for his new truck.
Love, Jordan Sanchez
🎄 Dear Santa,
Hi, what are you doing? Is it cold out there? It’s about to be time! Christmas is coming, how is Rudolph? I love my family, and I just want the best Christmas ever. I love my Mom, Dad, Sister, and brother and everyone. For Christmas I want my family to have a Merry Christmas. My mom wants new clothes, my dad wants a watch, my sister wants a cute doll and my brother wants a paw patrol set and I want a nail set and 5 taba squishies.
From, Eunice Say
Dear Santa,
Hi!! How are you doing? Are the elves behaving? Are they doing well? Anyways, my friend, Azelia, wants a spiderman blanket. My dad wants a tool box also because he works on building stuff and he fixes washers/dryers/machines. And what do I want? I want a tablet, a spiderman blanket also, and spiderman posters and some hello kitty stickers, add some hello kitty posters. Why? I want to decorate my walls. I also want a thick blanket because I love sleeping with multiple blankets. BYE!!!! Have a great time!
Your friend, Azeriah Schneider
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus and all the elves and reindeer? I have been a good boy this Christmas, I want anime drinks. I want a VR and an Xbox and 1,000 dollars.
Love, Luis Vasquez
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and all the reindeer doing? I have been a nice girl this year for sure! I would love to have a toy, my life baby and my life accessories. I would also like strawberry squishy, toy nerf gun for my two brothers, and lots of makeup with a new makeup bag. I would love some new face masks for me and my family to do at night time. I also need paintbrushes, canvases, new markers, and new crayons. My cat would also like a size small sweater for the winter time. I would also like for everyone on Christmas to have a wonderful time.
Love, Anahly Villarreal
Dear Santa,
I want a big pillow trampoline and a jumping spider.
Love, Jonah Padron
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle and a fish.
Love, Izrael Huaracha
Dear Santa,
I want a big Santa Claus and a Monster truck.
Love, Koeplyn Tynes
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur.
Love, Emersyn Blake
Dear Santa,
I want Sonic plushies.
Love, Aeson Abraham
Dear Santa,
I want Rumi, Zoey, and Mira toys.
Love, Ellie Cano
Dear Santa,
I want a robot, monster truck, guitar, and a Sonic toy.
Love, Treason Taylor
Dear Santa,
I want a Hello Kitty purse, towel, and bottle.
Love, Miyela Gamarra
Dear Santa,
I want a choo-choo train and a robot.
Love, Jayde Miller
Dear Santa,
I want to play in the snow with MJ.
Love, Cyrus Miles Houde
Dear Santa,
I want a real live pink horse.
Love, Aubree Mata
Dear Santa,
I want two Stitch Plushies. One blue and one pink.
Love, Jocelynne Cantu
Dear Santa,
I want a bubble maker.
Love, Walker Tobola
Dear Santa,
I want a little Christmas tree and a babydoll.
Love, Landry Yanez
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle and a fishing pole.
Love, Laisyn Garcia
Dear Santa,
I want a car, firetruck, and a dumptruck.
Love, Oliver Boudeaux
Dear Santa,
I want mommy for Christmas.
Love, Aurora Sanders
I want an Ironman toy.
Love, Zaiden Rodriquez
Dear Santa,
I want a babydoll, a big superkitty, a reindeer, and a big Santa toy.
Love,
Dear Santa,
I want Ironman toys and a zoo.
Love, James Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
I want a mask and lots of dinosaur toys.
Love, Benjamin Tello
Dear Santa, how has your year been? I hope it has been great.
This year, since I like Laufey I would appreciate all of the Laufey albums including the deluxe editions and the EP. I also enjoy the group KATSEYE so I would like both EPs of theirs. Since drawing is one of my hobbies it would be great if I got some sketchbooks and maybe some drawing supplies. I do like paranormal stuff so a supernatural nonfiction book would be appreciated. I like Japanese things so I would dearly appreciate a book to learn Japanese and an Ado and Adorozatumary plushie would be dearly praised. I do love personalizing my things so things like stickers, bag pins, and keychains I would like. I also like decorating so decorations like posters, a plushie net, and other type of decorations.
Love, Daleyza Adame Ruiz :)
Have a very Laufey holiday ^_^
Laufey - pronounced lay-vay Ado - Japanese singer
Dear Santa,I hope you are having a wonderful time with your family including Mrs.Clause. For Christmas I would like a zoey doll,costume,shirt and something for the beginning of the year.A Hunter/x backpack thank you,and tell my family that I love them so much,and that I want them to be safe so if you can watch over them,and for there be peace.
Love ,Lillianna Grace Alvarez
Dear Santa,
How are you & Mrs. Clause Doing today? Hope yall are doing good. Today for Christmas I want… a Coca Cola , some chicken & rice , a ASUS laptop , a XBOX Series X ( i only have xbox one ) , a Pokemon binder ( the ones that hold 800 cards) , a iPhone 17 Pro Max , a Demon Slayer katana , a F1 racing sim, a Costco Membership, a 100 dollar Amazon gift card, a PS4 ( i only have ps5), a Santa Clause plushie, a XBOX Rog Ally, a basketball hoop , a marble maze, a leather jacket , some refried beans, a rose , a tech company , a Roku TV , a Crunchyroll membership, 500 sketchbooks ( a3 or a2 paper) , a Pepsi, some Lays ( bbq flavor) , and a water bottle Thank you so much for bringing joy every year. I hope you have a safe ( idk maybe) trip on Christmas Eve!
Love Dy1an Arredondo
Dear Santa, I hope you are having a wonderful year. How are the elves, Mrs. Claus and the raideer doing. My name is Samantha Balderas and i am 9 years old almost 10 I have two brothers and one sister. This year for Christmas I what for everybody to have a wonderful Christmas and I what to get good grades and for every single teacher and students to have the best Christmas ever.
Love Samantha Balderas
Dear Santa, I hope you're having a lovely day.This is my christmas list.Robux,a new basketball hoop,a mini hoop,signed jerseys,shoes,a new controller,an arcade game,
Love Calvin
Dear Santa Ive had a good year and i was making good grades sometimes and santa how was your year going is it going great so santa I was a good boy i helped mom do chores and help go the dishes now santa i want bop it, indoraptor, scorpiouse rex,god of war ragnarock,vr , ps5 giftcard, switch 2 and santa i hope you have a good year and your elves have fun in christmas break
Love liam castillo
Dear Santa,my name is Sylvia. I'm in 4th grade, and ive been good! This year i want a camera because i could take memories from pictures. Can i get a iphone 16 ive been wanting those please.Can i get a starbucks gift card because i love it so muchh.Can i have a bows thats in a frame, so i could match stuff with my room bow theme.Can i REallyyy get real uggs.Can i get a nikes any corlor.
Love Sylvia:)
Dear Santa,
My name is Anastasia Cobb. Since my classmate Ryan is basically taking everything that you own, I just wanted to make sure that you get my letter. So, since the majority of my list is V-bucks and clothes I wanted to tell all about me and my family,now I won’t tell you about our personal information in case a fake santa is reading this. The thing about the fake santas aren’t so bad. I mean they're giving Christmas cheer , but they are making little children believe that they're the real one when you are the real one. Anyways back to my family so let’s go oldest to youngest. First up my dad his name is Cody Cobb he’s a really nice guy, super religious which means spiritual belief he works a nice job and loves his family.Next, my mother her name is Merissa Cobb she is a loving mother whos job is to take care of her three children and i say she does a pretty good job. Next is my older brother Christopher Canyon although I would just say he’s annoying I will admit that he’s a brother that I have that I wouldn’t trade for any other brother, and he’s a pretty good kid that should be on the nice list.finally, my little brother Matthew Cobb we fight a lot, and he’s getting bad grades, and is mean towards the family beside mom and mimi I still think that he’s trying to be nice and I hope that you give him some good grades. Hope you were able to read this whole letter and didn’t just skipped through it all.
Love Anastasia Rae Cobb
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year, and I had a great day, and Santa I have a question for you: how has your day been going? Can I please have a paintbrush,and paint with paper. I really want this because I really want to paint, and draw. I also want Household Stitch Shoes because they really look cute. Can I get it? I also want a Christmas SquishMello because im in the Christmas spirit and because SquishMellos are soft. I really want these Headphones because I need them for school. Can I get stitch headphones please? I really like Stitch and Angel from the movie Lilo and Stitch so I really like Stitch and Angel theme . Can I also get a Stitch or an Angel blanket, and can it be soft because I really like soft things I also like Stitch, and angel clothes cause i like Stitch, and Angel, and my option i think there cute. Can i also get Stitch Slippers, so i can have warm feet? Can i also get a phone so i could call my friend? Can i get a Stitch plushie also i want to add it to my collection? I also want a Angel plushie from the movie Lilo,andStitch movie cause my another one broke of the hanger where u can hang it. Thank you for all the things u gave me for these years.
Love Aurora.
Dear Santa
How is you and Mrs.Clause doing? Alright what i want for christmas is Clothes, Socks, Money, RC car, Glow in the dark football, Chicken nuggets and fries from mcdonalds, My family, Basket ball hoop with basket ball, New football, drift cart, Cj stroud figure and nico collins figure, Bracelet,
Love Jaxx Thomas Dabbs ❤️
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Clauses doing today? I hope she’s doing lovely this morning. I hope to see a new elf this year, maybe a funny one and I might name him Cornflake. I would absolutely love to have one Santa Clause Can I also have a new bed and a gaming monitor for my games like Red Dead Redemption and also like Call Of Duty and last but not least Roblox. May I also have boxing gloves and a few croc charms not scary, maybe like some joyful charms like Christmas charms. But lastly, can I get my sister to have her car back cause I wanna see her happy again.And I also hope you have a wonderful Christmas, and also Happy Birthday to the King in the sky.
Love, Felix Flores
Dear Santa
How is Mrs..Claus I hope you and the elves are doing well? for Christmas I want a elve,a new bike,new softball batting gloves,a coloring book so I can sketch cute thing,Fairy lights for my room.Fake flowers to make my room pop.Makeup because i broke my favorite blush.Morre perfume bottles.have a good Chrismas
Love Laikyn Ann Gerner
Dear Santa Hey santa my year has bene good how about yours. Has your year been good SANTA. And I hope you have a great year santa elves. So what I want for christmas a vr and a dirt bike.
Love. jordan
Dear Santa
How are you for Christmas can you give me a new bike, a rubixcube, new board games, a soup thermal cup, new Nintendo consals, there's still more but I don’t know if you can but can I have some robux cards, a squishy, some new clothes, some Dog Man books, a Coolkid stuffed plushy, some headphones, and a new X-box controller for I can give back Mikis controller I hope you have a Merry Christmas and tell mrs. Clause have a Merry Christmas too.
Love, JESSE GONZALEZ
Dear Santa
I been so good this year and i want a drone so i can fly it when i’m camping and want a fishing rod it’s a bait caster because mine broke when i was fishing
Love Stetson Hadley
Hello Santa,
How are the reindeers and Mrs Clause? I hope they are okay! I have been good this year! My dogs have been good too sometimes.. But i wanted to ask you if i can get some stuff for Christmas. My dogs have been so cold for Christmas i would love for them to get some clothes, at least like 5 clothes. Other thing i want for Christmas is a robux card… another thing i would like for Christmas is a sketch book cause i really like drawing, other thing i want is like a little decor for my LOL dolls too, a dog bed, and alot of dog treats. I dont know if this is too much but if it is just pick the dog stuff or the robux.
Love Jazmin Hernandez :1
Dear Santa, I have been really good and I have helped my mom alot. How was your
Year and are you doing good and now I'm going to tell you what I want for Christmas
Santa mayI have an ipad, skincare, a charm bracelet, starbucks gift card, I want my family to get along and I want my mom to have a baby, slime and a camera.
Love RHEANNE.hilgart
Dear Santa, how are you and the elves? I hope you had a great year. For Christmas I can get football gloves, the newest call of duty, a pencil baseball bat, baseball gloves, a football thrower, a baseball pitcher, pencil shorts,ice cream, and an ice cream backpack. I really like sports and all I want for christmas is basically just sport stuff and maybe just a bit of v-bucks.That is all I want for christmas. Bye.
Love Ryker Ivy
Dear Santa
Sentence 1: Is been a good day to be a good person good month good year to be the best person
I want a pc and a Gaming chair And a mouse why i wanted this is because that i havent try it before for 9 years Before good times good days good month very Good 9 years and a headphones! Also i wanted is a treadmill and a bench presser and boxing stuff And 2 adjustable change weight dumbbells from walmart also I Hope your Year is GREAT! I Always want a Iphone17 pro max
and 2 100$ robux gift cards ETHOS pull up bar
Love Daniel Jaime
Dear Santa,
Ive been good and bad a mix of both and my year was good. What about you?
And is it true you hate ginger snap and give it to your elves? That's all I want to know.
May I please have a vr for my dad i accidentally broke his other one so this would mean alot to him.and a PS5 version of astro bot cause he doesn’t have enough money for it and he beat the 2 t-rexs.and for Eli a tv cd because he loves scary movies.I really like dogs so It would be great if my mom and me had a dog pillow.and for lise a cool collectable for girls and camila deserves a pet dog.my
last wish is a |craffete plushie because he is my favorite youtuber., have a merry christmas santa.
Love atlas
Dear Santa,
l have been a little ok l guess but how are you doing l bet it is cold up there. But for christmas l want a now ps5 because l like games ,and l want my flamy safe and how are the elfs . And can l get a fishing rod and a apple watch .l want a
Love samuel luna
Dear santa,
How has your year been i hope you been doing fine, i know i been being really naughty this year but im really really sorry, i just have anger issues and im really trying hard but there are some thangs that i want for christmas. :Lest.call of duty black opps 7, 4 wheeler, ski mask, football, toy to keep my hands busy, 10,000 Robux and 13,500 V-bux, beanie, white air forces, new controller, game mouse for school, and a pendant.
Love BRAYDEN MATULIK.
Dear Santa,
This year i have been half way of good and my year has been going good your elves are doing good they are just having fun but they did not move today because my parents were staying up all night doing something my year has been good and how was your year? Also what i really want for christmas is iphone17 but i know it looks weird but my parents and my friends have been making fun of me that its ugly and iam not gonna get it and after the iphone17 i wouls pls like robux gift card, some clothes, socks and one last thing for one of my friends the gift i will give them is a robux gift card too cause they play this game called roblox just being nice because we are best friends and we play together.
Love Jaycub Molina. :]
Dear Santa, how are you and your family? And how are all the elves? Oh and how are the rainders? I hope yall are doing ok! But santa… i want to give you a list of the things i want. First i want.
#1- A large pencil case
#2- more than 20 colers of coler pencils
#3- more than 20 colers of markers
#4- 2 elves
#5- 50 dollars
#6- For my family to be happy
THANK YOU SO MUCH Santa i hope you can do that for me…
I LOVE YOU Santa!!!!!
Love Maria
Dear Santa,
I hope you,the raiders,and the elves are having an amazing day.I am going to leave you some cookies when you visit .I was just wondering if i could get like three or four things for Christmas this year.All i want for Christmas is to my family can be happy , mini brands,some LED lights.I'm not asking for much though but I know you can or can't probably make my family happy but its okay all I want if you can spread some joy to everyone please.
Love Chrysten Morales
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year so I wanted to know how you are doing this year. If you ask, I am doing great this year. I hope you are doing great this year.So
I want to tell you something. Can I please have an iphone 14 and a red case for it and i am going to leave you cookies and milk.And can you please give my great grandpa a gift by his grave and his parents.And can you tell jesus happy birthday for me please.
Love, Daphanie
Dear Santa I was be good and become respectful to people and I bet your busy working in the northpol.
Love zayden
Dear Santa,
How was your year? And how are the elvs doing?. Mine was awesome by the way I have been good this year. My grades are good, behaving, and abc honer roll and perfect attendance. So what do I want u ask?. Well I want headphones, because I will be able to hear better with those when I am on a game. And I also want a Foltyn plushie, because he's my favorite youtuber and I subscribed to his channel. I really hope he has a good Christmas too.O
k this is my last wish is posters so my room can look decorated. Ok bye hope u and the elvs have a good Christmas.
Love: Jace O.
Hi Santa, are you having a good December? I know I am. For Christmas may i have a PS5 and Call of Duty], Madden 26, College 26, 2k 26, Robux, and also some pink and grey viper gloves, boxing dummy, and a basketball. How is Mrs Clause doing? I hope she is doing very good.santa can you please send my elf and bring him a friend.
Love Nash
Dear Santa how are the elfs doing and
I hope they are doing well and Christmas is coming up and so are presents. I want a lot of toys and I want legos,Laser tag set, money and by the way are you ready for christmas have a safe ride and mare christmas santa and have a mare christmas .
Love,ADRIAN
Dear Santa
I hope you’ve been good, but I’ve been amazing, but i wanna know how you’ve been and tell me how good the reindeers,and elfs been, my favorite holiday is christmas, and one thing you gotta know christmas isn’t all about presents it’s about spending time with your family, but
I hope you have a great christmas. This year i dont wants toys or electronics i really want perfume because i don’t Wanna smell bad also i really want a hello kitty blanket so i can hang it on my
Wall so it’s not plain but i really want a phone case because my phone case is
Broken thank you that’s all i want i will have a great christmas this year i hope
You also have a good christmas.
Love Elsa Reyes
Dear Santa
Hi Santa, how is Mrs Clause doing? Hopefully she is doing great Santa. I would like solving stuff so I would like to have a rubix .Cube I also like shooting so I would like a nerf gun that looks like a minigun. Santa I also admire your work and I would want that because I never played with a rubix cube and I like nerf guns alot so that's why I want that stuff.
Love Ryan Reyes
Dear Santa, Is Rudolph doing good? I hope so because he has to fly in 19 days Christmas eve! By the way can I please have Robux and minecoins also some dog stuff because I am going to get a dog like a dog bed, dog tre ts, and a chew toy and I wish you a merry christmas
Love Kaia richter
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? How are the elves and the reindeer doing? How about Mrs Claus? I hope they are doing well. For Christmas I would like a PS5 and some money maybe.I have been a good boy. The money is for college. Have a merry merry merry merry
Christmas. Happy birthday to the king in the sky.
Love, Remington Richter
Dear Santa
How are you doing?
Can you please get me a robo dog🐶🐕🐩🐾? I’ve seen a lot of them online and they look really cool. I already made a list on paper the and elves already took it I just forgot to put one thing on it and that is the robo dog. I wish you, Mrs.Clause, the reindeer, and elves A Merry Christmas !!!!!! And A Happy New Year!!!!!!!!!!!🥳🎉🎆🚗🧑🎄🇨🇱
Love ❤️❤️
Austyn Spraggins🩷🩷💖
Dear Santa
I have ben good boy i have had a grate year haw wus your year santa did you you have a good day santa can i pleas can i have a Dert bick i wont this because i wont to rid with my famly and friend thank you and can i pleas havet was remote control car can i have a go kart and a soker ball and a baskit ball that will be it thank you santa
Love Ruben Torres
Dear Santa
Ive had an ok year i dont know if i was bad or good i think maybe both? How's ur year going i hope great. Anyway for christmas i would like new clothes,a madoka drawing book,sayaka merch,ivan merch , and maybe even some figures. I hope u have a wonderful year and a safe trip dropping off presents at peoples house i hope the elfs are ok to . even if i dont get this stuff id still be grateful u even read this and i hope my dad and mom can get something to.
Love Everly
Dear Santa am I on the good list or bad list . Are the elf’s good I hope so because if not that would be bad .Dear Santa I am hoping to get for christmas please and thank you skincare , slime ,Daydrian harding merch and wireless apple airpods please and thank you so so so so much
Love Avalynn Zambrno
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is you?
I want a vr headset. I wunt
a Game setup up. I wunt a suprpowrs .
From, Axle Ruddick
Dear Santa,
I want to 2 tine box with Snax With the box.
I want a pupe.
From Riley Salinasl
Dear Santa, I would like a snowglob, a doll, a pj, a jakit, a Baby chain, a book a toy and a puppy.
Have a good night.
Your friend, Jolee Sanchez
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? Is she good? I want a boxe gluv. I wut a spidranman toy. i want him vr headset. I luv you Santa.
From Gaydon Torres
Dear Santa,
l been a good boy. I help my mom and dad a iot around the haos. i tace ker uv
Mi animals. How are you santa ? I wunt a mini gocar and a mini jepe, a ifon 14 and a watch
From Aaron Barragan
Dear Santa
This is your friend Kristah.
How are you?
How is your wife Mrs. Claus?
For christmas I would like
A babe kitten
Wiles
Huver bod
Love, Kristah Benitez
Dear santa
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? And the reindeer?
I would like for christmas:
Shus
A doll
A toy puppy
A skateboard
A book
A craonbox
And some markers
From Mia Briseno
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs.Claus?
Christmas is my favorite holiday because it’s a time where we get together with family and friends. Is my elf on the self comeing because i want to see Snowflake really bad.
I would like this for Christmas please:
I want a puppy.
I want a new dress.
I want new shoes
I want a puse
Your friend Emma Desilos
Dear Santa,
For christmas, I want a new hoverboard and a vanity and a new per of shoes. I also want a new cousin and a new brother and a pink ipad and a new ipad case love ky
From Kyrah Ellis.
Dear Santa,
How are you?How is Mrs. Claus?
I really want to see yours Rudolph the Reindeer.
I wonder if you have Rudolph the Reindeer then…if you have it then can I play with
the Rudolph the reindeer. please Santa.
I want for christmas gifts is
A lot labobo, pretty shirts,sweaters,pretty dress,pretty shoes,pretty jackets,a very pretty merry dress.
A queen elf on the shelf and I will name queen elf Snowflake.
Thank You to give every kids one present .
Your friend, Aurora Fu
Dear Santa,
How are you? And how the Elves? I am excited for Christmas.
Christmas is my favorite season. How is Mrs.Claus?
I would like this for christmas:
A newborn baby that is fak with hi charr
Love, Michelle Gonzalez
I Would like this for Christmas;
100,000,000 roblux
A cat
A i pad
Skateboard
Pak-man game
We u consol
Your friend, Aaron-Ray Harabis
Dear Santa
I would like this for Christmas
I want a hamstr.
And a dog.
Your friend, Matthew Lassere
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeers? Where is Mrs.Claus? Christmas is so much fun! How snowy is it at the north pole? I will get you cookies and very very cold milk! Your beard is as white as snow,
Milk and snowman. I love spending time with my family.
I would like this for Christmas: a drawing set, christmas socks christmas slippers, christmas pjs, expo marker, highlighter, sharpener, crayons, laptop, colored pencils, boots and an umbrella.
Love: Tana luna.
Be safe!
I would like this for Christmas.
3 sets of Hot Wheels
Electric Scooter
Electric Bike
A new skateboard
My own private Soap
Your From, Ethan Menchaca
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is mrs claus ?
I would like this for christmas;
A new puppy
A labubu
Cute stickers and glow in the dark stickers
A soft blanket
A light pink car for me and a light blue car for my little brother
A snowflake carpet
A teddy bear
A iphone 16
Mini cute charms
A holiday pjs
A mira ramen
A pocket peaches book
Thats all i want for christmas.
How is rudolph?
I can`t wait for christmas.
I wish i could take a picture with you santa.
Make sure you feed your reindeers
Love Haven Nguyen
Dear| Santa,
How are you? I will like Jordan 4 purple shoes size 3 and basketball hoop, baseball stuff and closthes and family. I have an elf on the shelf. How are your reindeer? I will make cookies for you and I will leave milk. l will be good Santa.
Your friend, Greyson Perez
Dear Santa
How are you? I am great! For Christmas I want a cute little kitty doll.
Your friend, Iris Yang
Deer santa;
I want
New pants
Cool shrts
New shoes
Sum clon
1 or 2 m robux
Key borb and moes
A robot
To eat at 303
A pet lizrd
Korblox on roblox
Headlis on roblox
Headlis hosr man on roblox
Asrnot on roblox
A gameing char
Popcorn
To go to the move theeatr
Your friend, Maxton Pina
Dear Santa,
How is Rudoph? I am going to bring you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I am so excited for Christmas!
I would like this for Christmas:
Art set
A new puppy
A camera
I hope you stay safe taking presents to the children. Be safe out there.
Merry Christmas!
Your friend, Amelie Ramos
Thank You So Much!!!
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs.Claus?
Christmas is my favorite and my favorite Holiday becues of the snow. It makes it fun but we live in Texas so it dusen’t snow that much but that dusen’t mater. All that matr is the Holiday.
I would like this for Christmas
Avr head set
A puppe
A milein robux and vedex
A ipad
From, Levi Roberts
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope your reindeer Rudolf is ready to fly.
I would like this for christmas :
A kitten
A iphone
A american girl doll
A babie doll
A vanity
makeup
A Nintendo
Head phones
My friend is,Annalise Meyers
and she is the best friend and her head phone are broken but I’m going to bye her some because that what friends do.
Love Alynziana Baldera
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer?
I would love this for Christmas: skin care, touch land, new pj`s, new toy and a new ring.
Your friend, Jaycian Benavides
Dear Santa,
I would want this for Christmas: a whale plush, a paint kit, a poster of a humpback whale, a dog, a kendrascoot necklace, a dog bed, a plush of a cat, a pet fish, a humpback whale toy and a book of about whales.
From, Kendra Cantu
How are you today? How is Mrs. Claus?
I would like this for Christmas:
A new Phone.
A new Ipad.
A Nintendo Switch 2.
A Chromebook.
A Baby Puppy.
A NEW GAME’ING CHAIR.
A 14 TICKET TO LOS VAGES.
A BABY BROTHER.
A BABY COUSIN.
I WILL LEAVE CARROT’S FOR YOUR REINDEER’S.
LANDON JAMES DANIEL.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer doing? This is what I want for Christmas: a tieytanusarus from target, a indominis rex from target, owens Jurassic world vest, a new i phone 15 prow. Your friend Kaiden English.
How are you?How is Mrs.Claus?
How are the reindeers?I hope Rudolph is ready.
I will leave some carrots for the reindeers and
I will leave you some cookies and milk.
I am ready for presents so I will like this stuff:
A iphone
A ps5
Some clothes
Some shoes
A vr
2 Nintendo's for my baby sister and brother
heart necklace for my mom
A christmas tree because my mom doesn’t have one
And some robux
Gta5
A chromebook
3 iphones for my 10 year old sister my 12 year old sister and my 14 year old brother
A ticket to las vagas
A moter cycle that i can drive
And that was all I wanted , thank you Santa.
Love Zeylan Latrille Hayes
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus?
Are you ready to deliver presents?
For Christmas I want.
A camera to film video
Hot wheels cars
A jump rope
A trampoline
A coolkid plushie
A christmas note
A motorcricle
A bike with training wheels
A toy jurassic park toy
A fan [that spins]
A mini ferrari
A rainbow friends blue plushie
A giant sonic plushie
A pac man board game
A play station 5
A baldi basics shirt
Clothing.
From Roman
Dear Santa,
How are you how is mrs claus? l
Love you. I want a nintendo switch and a police
Toy and a play palace to, a ticket to North
Pole and fox, a toys and computer a toy
Pepice a sonic toy sonic backpack
Elif cloak
From, Alexander Lira
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus
I would like this for christmas:
I want a
Puupy.
A toy cars
A nintendow.
And im a good kid
A new wollet for mi dad
From Markus Lopez
Dear Santa.
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? Is Rudolph ready?
I would like this for Christmas:A Ipad, VR head set, 1,000 Robux,
Your friend, Makayla Mandujano
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus? How are the reindeers? Anyways let’s talk. Are you are coming to town? You anyways know the Christmas carols. This is what I want for christmas:
Puppy, some robux 10 robux, and I want to tell you a joke. Knock knock (santa said who’s there) boo!!!!! (santa said boo who) stop crying it was just a joke (santa laughed hahahahhahahhahahhahhah hoo hoo hoo).
Love your friend, Aleah Martinez.
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How is the reindeer? Are you ready for
Christmas? I would like this for Christmas:
A 4 wheeler .
A new Nintendo switch.
A horse.
A scooter.
A tiny close washer for barbies.
Some flowers for my step mom.
Some ear pods for my step dad.
A cat toy for TJ.
A cat toy for the other cats.
A dog treat for my dogs.
A ring for my mom.
A necklace for my grandma.
A airhed necklace for my grumpy.
A new blanket for my dad.
From Your Friend Annalyse Meyer
Dear Santa,
I love the Christmas gift and Christmas tree and the reindeers and santa. I like your north pole. I will put a cookie and milk. And i want a achin figuir, slime, squishy panda, remot contrl car, a sticky hand, a lunch box.
FRom Michael Monroy
Dear Santa, I was good. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer? I am going to leave some carrots for your reindeer and leave some cookies and milk for you! And this morning I saw that you gave me my elf Miguel. I’m spending all my time talking to you. I just can’t tell you what I want for Christmas . I am so sorry santa my family used to talk too much. I would like this for christmas; skincare, fake long nail’s, waterbottle, vanshoe’s, nike ihpone, Makeup ,ipad, Stickirolls, Whatch, tv, books, puppy, kitty, coloring books,
computer, and since my dog died make her have the best Christmas ever!
And one more thing Santa make me a picture of her. Have a holly jolly Christmas.
Love your friend, Kariana Perez
Dear Santa,
How are you and Rudolph? I'm happy it's Christmas and I'm happy you are coming to town! And I really hope I was a good girl. For Christmas I want my mom to have a puppy, for my mom and me for my dad to spend time with his family . For my sis I want her to have some toys because I love her. For this year I want a puppy and kitty and more sticky rolls. And please bring snow and if you do I'm gonna be so so so happy and can you bring an elf because I think they are so funny and cute. And I'm happy they work in the North pole . And I am happy they make presents,s for good kids like me annnnnd mmmy B F F and that means bestie,s.
Love Vallery Perez
Dear santa,
I want a random toy.
How are you? How is Mrs.Claus?
What are you doing?
I am sorry for being Bad.
My name is emma
What is the north pole like?
Santa
Ms,claus
Hi santa
I know your reindeer Dasher Dacer prancer vixen comt cupid Donner Rudolph blitzen.
Love, Emma Robins
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good.I am going to leave a carrot . I have a questin ? Am on the good list? Anyways this is what I want for christmas:
1.gumees
2.love so I can give it to people
3.Coloring set
4.for everyone to be safe
Love, Rylie Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph?
Hey Santa can you please give me a present? it will
be a Nintencloswitch2, can you give me a jet with A control,
Racecar, can you give me a boat with a control,
Squishmollow shark, and scarf.
How is Ms. Claus?
I would like for you to come to christmas.
From Tony Serna Solis
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs?
Santa i really want a elf if not it is okay
I want some robux and some baseball cards. How is Mrs Cluse?
Rodelf is the best. I love you and Mrs. Cluse. i want sneakers and ugs if not its okay
I t your moves. I loves elfs i see one is in the cafteru and i want some poke mone cards
I want some viper and my berthey is on the 19 and i mite get more presents.
I love you Santa. you care about people i want flash lits and i want more pujamus
Santu you are the best.
From, Leightyn Forman
Dear Santa,
I would like this for Christmas.
A new bike
A tablet
RC Monster truck
A dog
An electric scooter
A cat for my little sister
Something for my mom
Something special for my sister
From, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I really want a VR , and because it looks really fun.
And i really want a notendo switch because it looks really cool.
And i really want a iphone 11 because i all was wanted a phone
And how is the randears?
Your Friend, Italia Castillo
What i want for christmas is a art cit because i realy like drawing and i need new colers and im working on something for you but i don’t have the colers for it next i want a dirt bike so i can ride with my family. And one last thing a big hug from you . marry christmas santa.
Your Friend, Charlotte lina Diaz
I want a ps5 for christmas because it is fun to play with and so i can download games
What i want for christmas is v-bucks because so i can use it for fortnite so i can buy skins
And i want for christmas is a dirt bike because it is fun to play with and you can do welles.
Your Friend, Averyae Dominguez
I want to have a new Nike jacket because I can not find my other jacket,s. also want a dirt bike because I've always wanted to ride one . can l also have PS5 and a new bike Ohh and I really want a new chain and clothes because i,ve always wished for all of that stuff. Can I also have a skateboard and a wallet? One more thing, a chromebook.
Your Friend, Anyssa Escobar
From greyson
Can I have v-bucks please It is for a game.
Can I also have a lego set so i can build it,
I also want a moon ball because my friend has one.
Cen i git a x box decimus my mouse has one too and he lets me play on it?
Cen i have a pet denims i had never had one before?
Ii had 1’000 lids and my mom and my sister and my dad:)
🙂jonah lavanway 12-8-25
Dear Santa, I want some new shoes because my purple shoes are messed up and dirty. And i want one pack of fun pencils because i can see my pencils are scratched and not sharpended.And i want one sticker pack because my sister wants my stickers. And i want two piggie and gerald books to read to my two smaller siblings.and one pack of fake nails.
Your Friend, S. M.
Dear Santa, I would like to have 10,000 robux because I want to buy something on roblox. And a necklace because it is cool and shoes because they look good
Your Friend, Channing ocanas
Can i have a toy train
Than a calculator
And finally a 2 of a 10kl dumbbell
Kannon Olascuaga
I want a electric scooter
I want a football
I want some earpods.
Your Friend, Adrien Reyes
Dear Santa, I want to get my nails done for christmas because my nails are too short too get done and i want a puppy for christmas because my puppy ran away and finally i want a orange cat because i only have gray cats.
Your Friend, mayah
For christmas id really like a PC bicycle dream catcher bingo and bluey plushes
And a WONDERFUL YEAR<><><><><><><><><><><><><:”:”:”:”:”:”:”:”{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}<><><><><> Hey! Down here!
Your Friend, jynsen ware
Can I have hot wheels because they are fun.
Can you make it snow because you can make snowmen
Can i have all the Dog man Books to get intelligent.
Your Friend, Eric White
Dear Santa i want snow because i can play in it
And i want a pool for outside because i can play in it
Your Friend, Zoe yates
Dear Santa, i want a dandys world astro plushy because i love dandys world and a kpop demon hunter doll because i love kpop demon hunters and i love dolls and a trampoline because it looks fun
Your Friend, skarlett
My name is Jamesyn. What I would love for christmas is a surron,dirtbike,pc.i want them because a surron i can ride around my neighborhood,and the same for a dirtbike i want a pc to make videos play game.
Your Friend, Jamesyn bartels
Dear Santa, for christmas i want it to snow and rollersscats and a elf on the shelf i want it to snow bc i only saw snow when i was 1 and i want rollerscats cuz i wanted then for 2 years i want the elf so i can i can take care of it
Your Friend. Leiana Aguirre
Dear Santa, how are you doing? My family is doing good and I'm doing good :] but anyways here are some things I want for Christmas. I want a lego set, some clothes and maybe a marble set and a few games for my ps5. :} Your Friend, auden arteaga
Dear Santa, how are you? For christmas I want a jurassic world rebirth mattel aquilops toy and a triceratops toy Your Friend, zaiden.
Dear Santa,I want a bike for chismes
I want a crombook for chismis
I want a phone for Christmas.
Your Friend, Dylan Calzada
Dear Santa,I want a bike for chismes
I want a crombook for chismis
I want a phone for Christmas.
Your Friend, Emberly
Dear Santa,Hi santa my name is adalynn garza gonzales how are you if you are doing good i am to.These are the things i want for christmas .What i want for christmas is stuff i need like warm clothes,socks,shoes,bennie,jacket,gloves ,and snacks for school.How are the elves. I was also wondering when is my elf going to come to my house? I am getting an IPAD for christmas!!!!And then what i want for christmas is two barbies for me and my sister,christmas blankets two, christmas decorations for my room , and a lizard and that is it thankyou!🎁❤️🎀
Your Friend, love Adalynn Garza Gonzales🎀
Dear Santa,
how are the elves how are you and am i on the nice list and i want for christmas is a electric scooter and new tablet because my tablet is geeting little glitchy and can i have a new game for my xbox thats called marvel DC.
Your Friend, Trystan Golston
Dear Santa,
Hi im chris im a big fan of you how was your day my day was good i hope the elfs are good i hope your day is good I want for christmas is a sonic bag for christmas and a bike and a toy car.
Your Friend, Christopher long
How are the elves doing.i hope i get a brown teddy bear and a keychain.i hope you are doing good and i want candy canes merry christmas
Your Friend, Zimiyah lott
Dear Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas. Can I please get some mini brands? I would like some stuffed animals. Can you get me some slime too?
Your Friend, Zaedyn mendez
Dearsanta how are you doing santa I am matteo and am 9 years old for christmas I want a fast arc car and a table like a gaming table and a gaming chair
Your Friend, Matteo Mendoza
Dear Santa, How are you doing if you are doing good that is good i am very good so what i want for christmas is 7 labubus ,puppy,nails,i want my dad to learn how to dance, a blanket,camera,backpack,and that is it thankyou!!!!
Your Friend, brizayda parras
Dear Santa, my name is Malakye. How are the elves? Now this is what I want for Christmas. First I want a RC car. Second, I want a vr head set. Lastly, I want a dog toy. This is what I want for Christmas.
Your friend,
Malakye Ramirez
Dear Santa, Do the elf get presents if they are bad ? I want to see my dad and mom. Because I miss them a lot. I want to go to heaven with my grandma. Because I miss her.I wish to have a happy new years.
Your Friend, xavier rivera
Dear Santa,
How is the north pole? I'd love to be at the north pole right now .
1.slime
2.coloring book & markers
3.stanly
Your Friend, Araceli Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old and i am about to be 10 i was good and my family was good too and how are you doing are you doing great and how was the elves doing are doing great too how is the north pole? And for this year i want a mairo game, and a white ball for baseball and i hope you are doing good. Bye Santa
Your Friend, Max sanchez
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like a new tablet, a dinosaur toy, and a transformer toy.
Your Friend, Arien Trevino
Dear Santa,
HI MY NAME IS MORGIN TREVINO and I want a collar for my cat
Roblox and a cat breed .
Your Friend,
MORGAN TREVINO
Dear Santa,
Santa, how are you doing? I'm doing great and my family. I want a ps5 and an iphone 17 pro max and a dirt bike and I want a ps5 again and 2 xboxes and want a iphone 17 pro max again and 7,000 dollars and I want clothes and 2 Ipads and 2 air pods.
Your friend, Cayden Zambrano
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am doing alright for christmas can l have a bow blanket a bow picture a bow rug then can l please have a white jacket like l have now and a night gown a computer {if you can] and a capybara squishy thats all [be prepared for next year!
Love, Angela
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas santa. This year I would like a dirt bike ,a diamond necklace,and madden 26.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
How are you? I'm going to tell you about what I want for Christmas so first I want a new phone because I’ve been getting good grades and I deserve it. The current phone I have is getting old as well so now lets move on! Secondly, I would like some plush toys for me and my sister. We play with them often and I always have very good grades and I have been very kind to my sister and that's all I have to request for you. I hope you have an amazing Christmas and a happy new year.
Love, Thais Luna
Dear Santa, I want Robox ,a bike,Mortal Combat,Dead by daylight,candy,boxing stuff,VR, gum, and money.
have a good day.
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
Things I might want for christmas are 10000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 bananas,a dirtbike,a hotspot,and to be able to have tiktok.
To:Santa
From:Matthew
Dear Santa,
How are things going this year? I hope things are going good. For christmas I would like the Lego starwars The justifier, the Lego starwars clone juggernaut, and the lego starwars imperial star destroyer. Thank you
Love, Brady Power
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa.I have had a wonderful year. I would like to get some gifts please.I want iced coffee,robux,some slime,a soccer ball,and a special necklace made by you.Ihope you have a wonderful year
Love,Analia
Dear Santa,
I have a few gifts I’d like to share with you,Iphone17,vr head set,boxing gloves,punching bag,ps5,laptop,mouse,jacet.
Love,Jacob Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you?I hope you had a good year so far. I have been a good kid this year. This year for my Christmas list I would like a new iPad because my iPad is old and I really need a new one this year. I would also like some new room decorations because my room is a tiny bit plain, so maybe a ¨L E D light¨ with my name. Lastly, a new cat because you should probably know that recently my cat Squirrel died on December 1st but it's ok because he was in pain but I DO NOT want a cat like Junior because I don't want to be stepping in cat poop or cat vomit because that's so gross!!! I want a cat like Normy and Daisy because they are calm but not three legs like Daisy. This is mostly all the stuff I want anyway. Thank you for reading this letter.
love, Olivia Ann Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers and also how are the elfs doing? I bet yall are super busy and I hope you had a good year. I have a few gifs I’d
Like to ask for.
Pink palm puff
Jelly cat
Owala
Bow pencils
Babie jesus figure
Love Ellie
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs Santa? They've been pretty good at my house but they are nosy elfs oh and hannah was going to give me the GRINCH ELF! But I still love her even though I don't like that elf,and I am going to list the stuff I want for Christmas.
Slime
Gymnastics equipment
Skin care/bubble
New Owala
STARBUCKs gift card
Dog toys/things for KOBE
New volley ball/VOLLEY LITE
Jelly Cat
LOVE,Ariana Kelly Sanchez
Dear Santa,I hope you are doing well I have a few gifts that I want this year a
Nerf Gun
Clothes
Shoes
Croc charms
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
I hope you're doing good over there in the North pole, but here are some stuff I want for Christmas baseball cards, robux, money, dirt bike and a bunny so I can show it in the fair.
Love Azrael
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Graphics card,led lights,dirt bike,mule,model city,meda quest 3s,keyboard caps,green mouse (for pc),bike,meda gift card.
Love, LUKE SANCHEZ
Merry Christmas Santa hope you had a great year, and I hope you have a good time with the elves ,make sure their being good not bad or put them on the naughty list. Santa 2 things I what for christmas is a vr headset and 100$ of Roubx.
Love, Josiah Villarreal
Dear Santa,
I need a steam deck but I have a question how do you deliver presents to like
3B kids in 12HOURS. and I also need a new dirt bike. I have outgrown mine.
And get me what my parents say to you, thats all bye.
Love, Carson.J weathersby
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas and happy new year! For Christmas this year I would like a stuffed animal cat from Jellycat and something else I will request in another letter.Thank you very much.
Love, Ivy Yang
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kid this year so far and I was wondering if you could get me a mini golf kart from Murdoc's, softball ice pop bat, softball glove, longhorn wallpaper, and that's all I ask for this year.Thank you for your time I will take anything you can give.
Love, Jolee
Dear Santa,hope you are doing good.
nerfgun
A new ipad please
Big deer
Drone
Nentendo Switch
Love, Jaxon Kisiah
Dear santa
How are you a new hoodie, v bucks,pokeman for me.
A new Ram for my dad.
Some art supplies.
Some candy and a picture of me and my mom,dad, and my brother in law for my sis.
Candy for Mrs. Kestler and Mrs. Butler.
Love,
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Here are some things I want for Christmas
Pink Palm Puff hoody
skincare/Bubble,Glow recipe
Slime
Shapable soap
Gymnastics leotard
Chick fil a gift card
New Owala
squishies
books/Out Of My Mind
Gymnastics grips and wristband
Macy’s gift card
Dog toys/things for Waylon and Hunter
Volleyball net
Love, Jillian Pauline Hill
Dear Santa,
I have a few gifts I’d like to ask for . First, a PS5 would be nice and a bunny. I really want one next a couple of perfumes and a Texans hat so I can match with my dad .Also some Vbux please and lastly a Texans hoodie .
Love, Evamarie
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas I will like Nike Dunks,Stanley topper,new owala,
A new basket ball,Vebucks,slime,Airpods,beats,new Jorden,blue hoodie,by Santa have a great year and thanks for are elf
Love,Kendall Barrier
Dear Santa,
I hope things are going well up there. I am really sorry if this is too much.
I want a white bow necklace from Kendra Scott. Secondly, I want heelys with bows in a size 3.
Lastly, I want a James Avery bow charm and a bracelet because mine broke.
I hope you have the best Christmas ever.
MERRY CHRISTMAS !
Love, Lily Hase
Dear Santa,
I hope you’ve had a good year. I have a wish list for you.
Catcher’s gear
James Avery bracelet & charms
Connect 4 Frenzy
New Cleats
Gift Cards
Clothes
Coloring books
Nike socks
Legos
Hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Love,
Brantleigh M. Guevara
Dear Santa,
I have a few gifts I would like and here they are. I want Glow Recipe and Bubble skincare. I would also like a white Christmas. I would definitely want a Pink Palm Puff hoodie. This is the one real thing I want REAL UGGS.
Love,
Heidi Gossett
Dear Santa,
I be a good boy. I want a fourweler, college26,madden26 , seedslex,gloves, black viser and I all so want the revers grinchise .I want new shose from JD the texeslonghongs shoes.
Love Brayson
Dear Santa,
I have a few gifts I’d like to ask for.
glow recipe
Uggs
Slime
Jelly cat
Blanket
earings
Love,
Elli Goff
Have a marry christmas and a happy new year.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas,I was a good boy and I would like a phone,hamster ,college digire,and one of those water bottles that give you flavor when you put water in it,and most importantly have a wonderful Christmas with my family.I hope you have a jolly Christmas and a happy new year.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
I have been a great student this year. For Christmas I want new clothes, a new backpack , a necklace that has a cloud on it. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love, Arianna Gaspar
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Football,and Circul water bottle,and Boxing gloves.
LOVE, Gavin Garza
Dear Santa,
I've been a good kid this year i would like some training weels for my bike and some football gloves and a football please if i am a good kid. Can i please get some Robox, Vebux, some rubix cube and please Madden26, and collage25,and call a duty black ops 6 and DTA 6.
Love,Brody Garcia
Dear santa i would like a vr head set plz.I would also like a remote control rc car.I would also like 2 pet fish in a knew tank plz.I would also like a knew trapleen for our family.I would also like a hover bored.I would also like something i can sit and steer that i can drive.I would also like a 4 wheeler plz.I would also like a little but i can fit in it but a little buggy plz.I would also like a football plz.I would also like a knew pet cat plz.I would also like a guitar plz.I would also like a knew phone pro max 16 plz.I would also like a drum set thats big plz.I would also like a 1,000 dollares plz
love kohen cookson i have ben good this year.
Dear Santa, I hope this is not too much
Gymnastics air track
Peachybabies slime
White Chriristmas ( and a lot of snow )
Raising Canes blanket
Light blue Owala
A pack of resin dogs
volleyball
Jellycats
UGG tasmans
Kendra scott necklace
Love,
Hannah Nicole Claybourn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a Lego set, some books, any new kind of game, a cool pen or pencil, or anything you would think is best for me.(optional)
I would like to have a Lego set because it’s enjoyable, fun to make, and because I play with it.
I’d love some books so I could read something new for a while, and because I love reading.
Any new kind of game. Firstly, any game is fun. Secondly, games are fun. (Also you can choose from video games, board games, or card games.)
A cool pen or pencil because it's cool.
Actually anything you give would be great mostly because the past few years I loved every single one. Thanks!
Love, Alison Chen
Dear Santa,For Christmas I would like a gta6 mini hoop v bucks nike shirt and pants pet snake pokemon Gta5 jordans , nike socks , take powder , and a neck massager a pet monkey a pet cane
Corso
Love, josiah
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas For Christmas I would like a iphone 15.,some uggs, because I love uggs , for christmas I would like some New balances and Jordans, one more thing i would like to have some crocs.thank you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Braxlynn
Dear Santa,I love you and we are poor we only have a trailer and we have to pay more than $800 for paycheck and for a year we have to spend $100,000 and that can by a new house.So
can I
Have a electric scouter, robux gift card, clothes, medeome rase car, punching box.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are things going what I want for christmas are 4, first class tickets to meet Marckrober and the Ninja kidz and some shoes that you step on the floor and weels come out, but what I realy want tomorrow is me elf Ceery and for her to find a boy to have a baby or two please?What are your favret cookies,too I want to know but I want homeless, people to get shelter, food, and water to people and animals, and for me my dog, and moms to get a small dog pleassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee?
Love, Rowan Lee Brown-Willis
Dear Santa,
1.Lego x wing
2. Lego
3.woble life game
4.doog\
From Lupe
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas I will like Nike Dunks,Stanley topper,new owala,
A new basket ball,Vebucks,slime,Airpods,beats,new Jorden,blue hoodie,by Santa have a great year and thanks for are elf Love,
Kendall Barrier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for answering my christmas wish list last year and I want you to know that chocolate chip , and holly jolly are doing well so far this year
The first thing I want is a pink owala
I want a capybara squishy
I want a flower squishy
I want a purple stanley
I want a PS5
I want gymnastics bars that extend over 5ft
I want gymnastics beams that extend from the floor up high in the air please santa
I want pink led butterfly lights for under my bed please santa
I want a 17 pro iphone
I want a sparkle pink iphone case that fits the 17 pro iphone
I want a 24kt gold la bubu
I want a pink laced curtain two of them so it can make a cute curtain look under my bed
I want a eyelash curler for my eyelashes
I want new springs for my trampoline this year and new protectors because my brother tore the protectors down with his extension cord playing with his friend on my trampoline
I want the purple baby elf, i want the green baby elf , i want the pinkish baby elf , and i want the blue baby elf for christmas
I want big into energy secrate la bubu
I also want zipline for my house so i can play on the zipline then rather being on my tablet the whole day not enjoying the outside nature while i’m living on earth
I want a gingerbread house this year so i help build it with my friends and family when i get off of school for christmas break
I want a flower squishy that is pink and yellow please santa
I want a cat paw squishy that is also pink and white please santa
I want a watermelon earrings please santa
I want a mermaid tail so i can swim in my pool fast and look cool
I want a new swimsuit because my old one is to small for me and i have grown out of it so i want a new one
I want a christmas fake nail job so my nails are cute in stile for christmas
I want a toenail job on my tonsils so they are painted for christmas also too!
i want the sea salt la bubu for christmas
I want the coca cola secrate la bubu since i traded to my friend for another la bubu that i liked
i want a really pretty pink prom dresses for my christmas party on the 19th of december 2025
I want the homeless shelters to have food for the rest of their lives because its not fare that us the citizens get food and they don’t so i think that are community should help donate to all the homeless shelters across the globe to help the homeless people that need special needs and that are hungry and thirsty I also want all of the animals to be safe from bad people who hurt the animals like abusing a baby puppy for for chewing a wire on accident not knowing what that was for so i think that all animals should be safe from all of the mean and bad people in the world that want to hurt animals and abuse them
I also want the animal shelters to have food and water and a good and sweet home forever and gets love and treats every day
Love, caroline
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden Wright. For Christmas I want a microphone because so I can seng. I would like to haue a barbeys jet because so my barbeys can fliy. I need sum book because so I can get betr grads.
Love, Hayden Wright
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want toys because for Christmas tath mx toys I would like to have tan for mas because phesess because toth my elf I need toth because u can because track toys because.
Love, Jeremiah Martinez
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa!! I am 7 years old and my name is Annalizah. I want a gocart and a 4 wheeler and money! I love you so much Santa!
Love, Annnalizah Parker
Dear Santa,
My name is Claudia. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I want a cappy bara plushy because it is my best plushy that I want. I would lik to have Chapter books because I like reading those books. I need new skirts because I think that wood be nice.
Love, Claudia Yang
Can you give me a Swifty hat? My name is is Giulietta. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want pink Nikes because I never had Nikes. I would like to have a purs because I can put my moeny in it. I need a toothbrush lost my toothbrush.
Love you, Giulietta Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Legos and I want backpack and tablet because I be good.
Love, Marcos Romero
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want because mintendo switch I like it. I would like to have 4 wheeler I like it. I need a tablet because I like it.
Love, Jesiah Cano
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a nintendo switch. I would like to have a 4 wheeler. I need new shos beec I hav little bit ur shos.
Love, Jose Castillo
Dear Santa,
My name is Evvie. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want Chapter books because I like to read. I would like to have a pink bike because I want to ride on it. I need a ran jacket for all the rain.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want barbie dreamhouse because playdoh. I would like to have a playdoh because I want it.
Love, Charlotte Reagan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Tods Day is good in I have queen. Is Miss Santa is baken cookes. I am 6 yearn old in my name is Luna. in can you plas give me a new phone in new plush cappy bara in food in new unrwer in I want to spend time with my family!
Love, Luna Perez
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a phone. I would like to have new shoes. My uthr shoes dot fi me.
Love, Richard Olivarez
Dear Santa,
How is Hole? For Christmas I whunt is 4 wheeler and Lagose and Jroninspas and fig aid with vcars and rac cars vr and lego classic coa creative box. XS hot insanity rago fire toy dart blaster.
Love, Connor James
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! For Christmas I want vaen because may ith my ucl. I would like to have because it to food. I need a bed my bed is to littl.
Love, Makayla Martinez
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want gloves barbie dreamhouse shoes moreal go crt cabo sabpit big legoz.
Love, Isabel Constancio
Dear Santa,
I would like a motorbike and a bike.
Love, Eli Perez
Dear Santa,
How do you get in houses? For Christmas I want a American girl doll because I can make it look like me. My name is Sidda and I am 7 years old. I need a rain jacket because it has been raining. I would like to have a scooter because me and Atlas only have one.
Love Sidda Granada
Dear Santa,
My name is Alfonso Balderas. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me a remote control blue dinosaur.
Love, Alfonso Balderas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack Kennemer. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my parents. I would love it if you brought me walkie talkies .
Love, Jack Kennemer.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gervonte Ledezma. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my mom. I would love it if you brought me a Play Station 5.
Love, Gervonte Ledezma.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaliyah Rodriguez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me an Ariel doll.
Love, Kaliyah Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Anya Trevino. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me a big teddy bear I can cuddle with.
Love, Anya Trevino
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson Jones. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my mom. I would love it if you brought me a Wednesday hand.
Love, Jaxson Jones
Dear Santa,
My name is Melina Trevino. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my mom. I would love it if you brought me Robux.
Love, Melina Trevino
Dear Santa,
My name is Catalina Rodriguez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and new baby sister. I would love it if you brought me a Barbie Car.
Love, Catalina Rodriguez.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dion Rodriguez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my whole family. I would love it if you brought me a Minecraft watch .
Love, Dion Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Christopher (Mikey) Rodriguez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and my mom really. I would love it if you brought me a Minecraft Zombie .
Love, Christopher (Mikey) Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Stephen Salinas. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and cat. I would love it if you brought me a Minecraft watch.
Love, Stephen Salinas
My name is Ariana Hernandez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me a LaBuBu .
Love, Ariana Hernandez
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaysyn Rodriguez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and friends. I would love it if you brought me a bunny.
Love, Kaysyn Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Aryan Santos. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my parents. I would love it if you brought me Robux so I can have cool things on there.
Love, Aryan Santos
Dear Santa,
My name is Gianna Jones. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my mom. I would love it if you brought me a LaBuBu .
Love, Gianna Jones
Dear Santa,
My name is Nadia Hernandez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me a Unicorn Pet .
Love, Nadia Hernandez
Dear Santa,
My name is Draven Ring. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and sister. I would love it if you brought me an Iphone.
Love, Draven Ring
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Marek. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family. I would love it if you brought me fun toys to play with.
Love, Bentley Marek
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander Longoria. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I am grateful for my family and baby brother. I would love it if you brought me a real cat.
Love, Alexander Longoria
Dear Santa,
My name is Hudson Abbott. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a wallet to store money in just in case there is a bookfair. Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
My name is Victor Aldape. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a phone so that I can play Fortnite. Love, Victor
Dear Santa,
My name is Amalia Bordovsky. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a cat cause I just love them. Love, Amalia
Dear Santa,
My name is Emalee Daniel. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for Santa. I would like my own house because I will play in it. Love, Emalee
Dear Santa,
My name is David Fernandez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a dinosaur toy because I love dinosaurs a lot. Love, David
Dear Santa,
My name is Lorenzo Fernandez. I am 6 years old. This year I have been a happy boy. I am grateful for my family. I would like a watch because I do not have one. Love, Lorenzo
Dear Santa,
My name is Adonis Garza. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my grandma. I would like a car. Love, Adonis
Dear Santa,
My name is Sofie Garza. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a kitchen and fake food because I want to be just like my mom and cook dinner. Love, Sofie
Dear Santa,
My name is Melody Gonzales. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a barbie doll so I can give it to my sister. Love, Melody
Dear Santa,
My name is Edith Granados Vazquez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a phone so I can check the time for my mom. Love, Edith
Dear Santa,
My name is Adriel Hernandez. I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a jersey cause I want to go on the field. Love, Adriel
Dear Santa,
My name is Elianis Hernandez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a rainbow because I love rainbows. Love, Elianis
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke Herrera. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a bracelet. Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Brance Kartchner. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom because she makes cookies for me. I would like a nintendo switch and some mind craft lights that are potions. Love, Brance
Dear Santa,
My name is Cole Leal. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a phone because when I go to my aunts house my Pawpaw has a phone. Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
My name is Raven Martinez. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a trampoline because when it was a hard wind it blew away. Love, Raven
Dear Santa,
My name is Alena Resendiz. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mommy. Love, Alena
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua Riley. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my parents. I would like a Sonic scooter because my Pawpatrol one broke. Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
My name is Damian Romero. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a car so I can drive to school. Love, Damian
Dear Santa,
My name is Brice Selby. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my mom. I would like a car because I like going places. Love, Brice
My name is Cameron Soliz. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my family. I would like a toy lawnmower for outside because I like mowing. Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Evie ZImmerman. I am 5 years old. This year I have been good. I am grateful for my elf JJ. I would like a toy phone because I like them. Love, Evie
Dear Santa,
My name is Stella. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A coloring book
2. New Colors
Thank you,
I'll set out cookies!
From Stella Batin
Dear Santa,
My name is Janiyah. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Unicorn toy
2. A Bluey
3. Hello Kitty
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Janiyah Brito
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Unicorn stuffed animal
2. A Mermaid toy
3. A Barbie house
I'll set out cookies!
From Ella Cloud
Dear Santa,
My name is Marissa. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie
2. A pool for me
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Marissa Flores
Dear Santa,
My name is Lorelei. I love you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie
2. A Doll
3. A ball
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Lorelei Galvan
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayla. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie house
2. A Christmas Tree- for my Barbie house
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Zayla Guzman
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Hot Wheel Truck with cars
2. Hot Wheels road
3. Hot Wheels Radio
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Matthew Hoffman
Dear Santa,
My name is Marleni. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Plushy's
2. Slime
3. Candy
I'll set out cookies!
From Marleni Luna
Dear Santa,
My name is Belen. I like you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Bluey
2. Babies
3. Hello Kitty
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Belen Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I love you, Santa. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Toys
2. Paw Patrol
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Jason Nunez
Dear Santa,
My name is Raelyn . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Barbie Dolls
2. A Barbie House
3. A Pillow
Thank you, I love you. I'll set out cookies!
From Raelyn Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Avalina. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Slime
2. A Necklace, Earrings
3. A Watch
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Avalina Pineda
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmanuel. I love you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Dinosaur
2. A Sonic Playset
3. A Spiderman Toy
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Emmanuel Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Christmas Gift
2. Toys
3. A Phone
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Alexander Romero-Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Oliver . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Green Bear in the box
2. A Toy Horse with eyes on it
3. A Grey Dinosaur
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Oliver Romero
Dear Santa,
My name is Mateo . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Spiderman
2. A Robot
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Mateo Rubio
Dear Santa,
My name is Leviticus. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Car Toy
2. Headphones for my Mom
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Leviticus Sielicki
Dear Santa,
My name is Joel. Merry Christmas! I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Game Phone
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Joel Stellman
Dear Santa,
How doo yoo Mok the toys. I need a blue dres Kus i do not have onu. I want brbes so I can plaw with thum.
Love, Kimberly
Dear Santa,
how Do You get All the Prests to the howsis? I Want A tellelsoP Be Kus they are do kool. I need Blue jeens So my legs Dont get colD.
Love, Birdie
Dear Santa,
how Do ranDear fli. I neeD prple shoos cus I Dont hav eneey. I want a toy ballerina sow I can pla with it.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
haow doo rander fli. I need comfe boots to cepe me coze. I want a computer be cus I can lern abaowt animals.
Love, Mia
How do Your elfs have majick? I need Pink tenis shoos to Kepe my fete worm. I wont an umarcn dol so I can play wiTh it.
Love, Lillie
Dear Santa,
i wunt to no war the elfs Kum frum? i need A PinK DreS BeKuZ I Do not hAv mAne. I Want A rele Dog so I can PlA with it.
Love, Braxtyn
Dear Santa,
wr do you get ur klos frum? I need pink boots bkus mi uthr wuns ript aprt. I want makup so I kan luk prite.
Love, Brystol
Dear Santa,
how do yr ran Dear fli? I need gume vitumins becus I ran owt. I want a pla citchn becus I wut to pla in it.
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
How Do the elfs mak the Prezns? I need shrt slev shirts bekuz mIn r to smol. I wanta toy bot to play with.
Love, Cody
Dear Santa,
haw Do The ranDir fli? i need a bluo and wit kot bekuz Thos r Mi favorit kulrs. i want an uMrlkun barbie suo i can Plaw wiTh it.
Love, Brynlie
Dear Santa,
i need pjoMus. i want A pon.
Love,Kyson
Dear Santa,
How is the weather up there? How are the elves doing right now? Can you get me a train set and a model boat, please? Do the reindeer like candy canes? Can I have an elf, please? May I have my mommy back, please? Can I have a Lego set, please? Thank you for being so kind to me.
From, Lucian
How are you doing? Santa, and how are the elves, the reindeer, and do you like milk and cookies, strawberries? I would like a hoverboard and a 3D crystal Ambient Light with an Axolotl, earbuds, earphones, strawberries, roller skates, a bunch of candy, a Christmas tree, Mike and Ike's candy, and an Axolotl plushie kit. Thank you very much! I love you!
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I'm Reilly. How are the elves, Rudolph, Mrs.Clas, and do you want coffee or Coke, and what kind of cookies do you like? And do the reindeer like strawberries? I love Christmas. It is so fun, and when I get my presents, I will tell my friends and my teacher. I'm so happy for Christmas. So these are my presents I really want - a deer riflear15a Bebe gun, VR headset, a revolver, a shotgun, paintballs, books +100, an alligator book+100, earphones, a 3D crystal ambient light, candy canes,rc car+10, a hoverboard+2,shoe’s +10, and some clothes. But do you need a new hat ok so i’m going to leave you some hats to pick out, and if you need some of my old toys, I will give them to you, but give the toys to my old elf kitcat. Please get me a dog and maybe a cat, but you have to get my sister a cat, or she will be sad and I mean soo soo soo sad!
Love, Reilly Chatman
Dear Santa,
Are you okay? Is Mrs clause okay? Can you please get me a Christmas necklace that lights up, a glowing marker set, candy, crayons, books, glittery face paint, earrings (I don’t have my ears pierced), a big Barbie house that I can actually walk in, and I want glowing stars in my room that will glow when the lights are out. I also want a really cool Halloween costume for next year. That way, my mommy will not have to pay all that money!
Love, McKinley
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing, and how is Mrs Claus? I want a computer, a warm jacket, candy, toy boat, ear phones for my computer at school, and a book. I hope I'm on the nice list and not the naughty list!
Love, Osvin
Dear Santa,
How are you? I'm Aj. How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? I like the elves. My parents Michal and Goldi want a room deodorizer, and I would like two snowglobes. I’m excited for Christmas! Can I get a great big box, too? You can put anything in it. I just hope you're ok! I would like a 3d wall that reflects the wall and a big bear plushie. May I please have a PS5? I love you Santa! I would like space wall paper. I would like a lamp that looks like space. I would like a deer rifle too!
Love, AJ Guzman
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer, elves, and how is Mrs Claus?
May I have a toy alligator that bites and a deer rifle?
From Hunter to Santa.
Dear Santa,
HI Santa. My name is Shivaay. Santa, I really miss you. Some people may think that you are not real, but I think you are real. May I get some earbuds for home and ear phones for school. I really want a new xbox, please. How are the elves, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing right now in the North Pole. Who is on the naughty list and the nice list, Santa? How do your elves make the presents for the children and how can you track the kids who are naughty and nice? Why is it very cold in the North Pole even with 30 jackets on? You still cant survive!
Love Shivaay
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and how are you? I am Everly and my sister is Aubrey! I am so excited to see you at the fire station! Let me give you my list of things. I would like a VR
Headset, ear buds and a stuffie Golden Doodle. Thank you very much. P.S I want a four-wheeler too, please and thank you!
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? You're going to get cookies, milk and carrots for your reindeer. I hope it snows. How is Rudolph? Is his nose still glowing red? May I have a Bluey xbox, 2 Bluey controllers, and Bluey ear phones?
Love,<3 Alexis R. Taylor
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, this is Skyla. I miss you, Mrs.Claus, and the reindeer. I want a computer and a Nintendo switch3. Are you real? How are the elves doing? Can I have an elf, please? I want a projector for Christmas!!!
Love, Skyla
Dear Santa,
How is the elves? Do your reindeer like candy canes? For Christmas, I want a PS5 and snow this Christmas. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Brodie Tubbs
Dear Santa,
I want a new phone because mine is broken. I want a computer so I can type letters . I need a new jacket for the cold weather. I need a new water bottle to drink for recess. Also if you would like to get me a new leash for my dog so my mom can take him for a walk. How are the deer doing? I hope they are doing well. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year Merry Christmas.
Love, Brodie Springman
Dear Santa Claus,
How’s Dancer doing? How’s the hot coco?
I want a Onewheel that's tye-dye pink and blue. I need new Nikes because the string is coming out and the laces are really long. I want them to be hightop blue nikes. I need a new cowboy hat.
Happy Holidays
From Reef
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? Is she making you cookies? How are the reindeer doing? Did you get my letter from Candy and Trumpy because I sent a letter with them. I wanted to tell you what I would like for Christmas. To begin, I would like a VR headset because my grandpa has this fun game on his, it is called Gorilla Tag. I would also like a journal so l could put memories in it. The last thing I want is a drone please. Thank you for the presents you give me every year. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Scoute
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer doing ok? Is Mrs.claus doing ok? I want a Captain America action figure, brave new world, a VR headset because I have only an ipad, and the red backed indominus rex. I need a new jacket. I would like new red under armour shoes. Just to inform you, my elf lost my tree. I am so happy that Christmas is in 23 days. I hope you have a safe trip to P.O.C. Merry Christmas.
Love,Rhys.
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs Claus and the reindeer, the slay,the elfs, the village? I really need a four wheeler, an extra four wheeler battery to haul off shrimp peelings. I need new shampoo and conditioner because I ran out of it. l want a toy to play with. l want a phone to text, call my friends. I hope you have a smooth Christmas!
XOXO,
Avery Williamson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?
I want a strawberry carpet, a strawberry trash can, polka dot clothes, shoes, hello kitty stuff ,some hello kitty plushies, some lights, and blankets. Colors, and a coloring book, that's hello kitty headphones,a pack of highlighters. A water bottle, baby pink items, some polka dot skirts, a light pink stanley and a jelly cat.The reason I want all of these is because my family can't really afford all of this. And we don't have much money and my room doesn't have many things. I also need clothes.
Love, Nierah Ysassi
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? My name is Ashlynn. What I want for Chisitmas is a yo yo ice cream
Maker and a monster high doll house. I need some new shoes and shirts. May I have a big
Slime kit and a science kit, a big one. I need some new skirts and pants like tights. I want
A big fidget box.
Love, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I am good, well Christmas is right around the corner so can you bring some stuff. I hope you can bring new shoes because mine don’t fit me so can you. Also can you bring some new pencils, sharpeners,a jacket to walk my dog Brono and a water bottle. Thank you and I want some things too. Can you get me a VR headset please and a Chrome. Lastly, can you get me a Nintendo switch? Thank you. l wish you a Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus. l hope you have a good year.
XOXO,
Samary
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa I hope you are doing well and the deer tells them I say hi! It is getting close to Christmas and I want you to know that I have some things in mind that I want. I have some shoes but they do not keep my feet nice and warm like some UGGs and I need some clips for my hair. I want a VR set so I can play and play on weekends and have fun with all my friends!
XOXO,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa
How is Mrs.Claus and the reindeer? Christmas is around the corner so this is my wish list. If you can’t make it, it is okay. I want a dirtbike, a VR headset, Nike shoes, Nike clothes, a new controller for my PS4, headphones, an iPhone 15, Adidas shoes,Nike jacket,a hoverboard, a motor-control car and a drone with a camera. My other controller broke, it fell off my bunk bed and I always wanted Vr because all my friends have one and I want to play gorilla tag and we all can play together. I want an iPhone 15 because me and my friends can play games together. I want new shoes because I don't have any fast shoes. The shoes I have are slow, and it is very cold so I want it because if it gets cold I could wear them. I also want Nike gloves and a hover board because my other one broke and I was really sad. I want a dirt bike because my next door neighbor has one and we want to race. I also want a new PS4 because mine doesn't work and headphones so my mom and dad will not keep saying turn it down even though I am in a game but the last thing is a go cart.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa
How are the elves? I hope they are doing well. And if you can, some things I want for Christmas are a watch, a laptop and bike. I want these items because my old watch screen cracked at recess and I really need a travel laptop too. Lastly, I need a bike because I can't ride my old one.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Knox. I am 5 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some toy cars and yellow paint, Christmas lights for my room, Fireman outfit, and buttons.
Thank you Santa!
From, Knox Beard
Dear Santa,
My name is Tipton. I am 5 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Super wings, Dinosaurs and Legos. A toy heart, and toy cars.
Thank you Santa!
From Tipton Boriskie
Dear Santa,
My name is Miles. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Ninja turtles and legos. Dinosaur toys, a robot and a train.
Thank you Santa!
From, Miles Karnowski
Dear Santa,
My name is Pearl. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like a telescope and legos. Police outfit, more lights for my Christmas tree and coloring books.
Thank you Santa!
From, Pearl Griffith
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam. I am 4 years old.
This year I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like some Dinosaur toys, EZ Skates and a boomerang. A boy and girl elf and a toy owl.
Thank you Santa!
From, Liam Donnelly
Dean Bell:
Dear Santa miye name is Dean can i have a humer, trator, and a truck thank you.
love Dean
Destiny Banda:
hiy Satall mi mamis Destiny I wot to tel you i wot a elf in a shelf thank you.
Destiny
Addy McCabe:
Hello Santa My Name is Addy and what I want for christmas is a puppy a Book and a monkey.
Thank you Santa 💜 Addy
Herlinda A.Flores:
deyr Santa clos my Name is Herlinda. I whunted big hows for me. I whunted a cat for me. I whunte a jes for me.
Luv Herlinda
Jagger Tubbs:
Hiye Santa my name is Jagger an I wont for christmas is a Gotecart and a Guney Pig and a to be a elf.
love elf Santy and love Jagger
Alex Gutierrez:
Deer sanat i wunt a robot and a puupy and a cat and cars and a box fo crayons. From Alex
Braysen Cardenas:
Santa ma Nome is Braysen I wunt be ma bes behavr in a robolt blad like a helkopr that ag evr up on a helakothr pieze, giv me ti.
Dear Santa,
I would like for my elf, Elfie to bring me skincare and makeup every day but have her hide them. For Christmas I would like a pink palm puff because it is trendy right now. Also I would like a pink hoverboard because my old one with my dad is in Oregon but when I moved to Texas I did not bring it. I need a new hairbrush because my old one got ruined. One more thing I need is an electric toothbrush because I can not find the head of the toothbrush. Thanks for your time reading this.
Love, Ava Adams
I hope you are doing well and you are warm and cozy. I want a meta quest because I can play with my friends and a X box so I can play games. I need a electric toothbrush so I can brush my teeth batter and a gatorade bottle so I can fill my water bottle up, please.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS,
Huston Baldera
Dear Santa,
I want new Nike shoes because I have always wanted them. I also want a bracelet making kit because I like making bracelets with my siblings and giving to my friends. What I need is new clothes because I am almost out of clothes because I am growing out of them. I also need a new bed set because mine is ripping because of my dog that I used to have ripped it apart just a little bit, but it got worse.
Love, Kamryn Bingham
Dear Santa, how are you doing this Christmas? Have you been going to the gym lately Santa? Christmas is my second favorite time of the year because I get gifts. My first favorite time of the year is thanksgiving because of the good food. I want to ask you a little favor. Can I have a dog and a xbox. I want a dog because my dog died a couple of months ago, his name was Jasper. He was the only dog I had in my life. I want a xbox because then I can play a game called “Hunter Call of the Wild".
Also, I don’t have a lot of socks, so can I also get some socks? I don’t have a lot of food for dinner. Can I have some food for Christmas?
Sincerely, Brendan Brandt
I really want a meta quest 3s because mine is being annoying and not working. I also want a parrot because I really love them and it is my dream to get one. I need some more shoes because mine are very small. I also need a new toothbrush because mine are all broken because of the water getting in it.
Love, Kynslee Brown
For Christmas I need a hair brush that won't hurt, sting, or pinch. I need this because all of my mom's hair brush hurt. It would be a relief if you got me a brush. Another need is money, Santa you are probably asking your self, “Why does he need money?” I need the money because then I can buy pills and life saving equipment for my great grandma. She is so nice and we watch old westerns together, she can barely hear but she still smiles at my jokes. But I know she’s not going to be here for very long and I want the time we got left to be at least some time. She is the one thing that my life is worth living. I would hate for her to not with us. One thing I want is a hunting seat so I can hunt with steady shots and provide meat to the table.
XOXO- Kai M. Chance
Hi Santa,
I need some clothes because I’m growing out of my clothes, and a self cleaning litter box because my mom won’t stop bugging me. And I want some cat toys so my cats can get exercise. I also want some cat clothes for my cat so they do not get cold.
Love, Sage Chatman
Dear Santa, could I PLEASE have some new clothes for summer? I need some clothes because I do not waste any clothes for school. Santa I also need a new water bottle because I broke my water bottle.
Santa I want a phone to call my mom and dad just in case of an emergency. This phone would be such a good help. Santa, I also want a bike. I want a bike so I can ride with my friends.
Love, Isabel Garza
Dear Santa,
I really really want a guinea pig because I’ve been begging for one because they are so cute! I hope you and the reindeers will come visit me soon. I also really would like to receive a phone because I want to be able to call and text my friends and family! I hope you and your family are going to have time to celebrate. I need more shoes because I barely have any. I also need a trip to see Aunt Kelsy and Uncle James because they live almost eight hours away from us.
I hope Mrs. Clause and the reindeers are doing amazing!
Love, McKinley Gee
I hope you are getting all the milk and cookies you want. You make me so happy because Christmas is the best holiday ever! How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer?
For Christmas I want an aqua blue hawaii hibiscus pink palm puff hoodie because it is going to be freezing outside and they insulate very well. Also, I would like to have Arizona Birkenstock mocha slides because they are easy to put on, and they look good without socks for summer, and with socks for winter. For Christmas I need a water bottle… specifically a blue bow tide Owala that is plastic, I need this because my water bottle broke. Also, I need a new pair of tennis shoes for P.E. … specifically black and white Nikes, because mine are getting small, and they are not comfortable anymore.
Xoxo, Avelyn HayDear
I hope you are doing well. Christmas is my favorite season and it is the best. I need a new belt buckle because mine is broken. I need a new Awala because mine is all scratched up. I want AnCloud shoes because I love the color off white and they are comfortable. I also want to go to the Megan Moroney Cloud 9 concert .
Sincerely, Addison Mapp
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I really want Lego Ninjago sets that I can build. I am trying to get some old lego sets and one of the Ninjago categories is Ninjago Legacy. The first set is the Ultra Sonic Raider Jet. The Ultra Sonic Raider Jet is this vehicle for the ninjas. It can split apart into a jet, two bikes, and a car. The other lego set is the dragon Ultra. Ultra is Lloyd’s fusion dragon that he rides in season 2. The set has a villain that has a cool head mold, and is expensive to get. I need some pajamas because I don’t have a lot to wear. I really want to stay comfortable when I’m in my bed. I also need new clothes because I can outgrow my clothes in like six months. I can’t wait until Christmas to be with my family the whole day. I hope the reindeers are all rested to travel around the world. I am still waiting for December, so then I can see Sean again.
Sincerely, Jacob Stryker
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a wonderful year. For Christmas I would like some new jewelry to wear for each holiday and a tablet to call friends and family. Two things I need are an electric toothbrush to brush my teeth better and a cowgirl belt because I need a good belt for show and auction.
Love, Elizabeth Tolar
Dear Santa,
I want a rubber fruit plush because I had a rubber fruit and then I accidentally left it at my aunt’s house during 2024 Christmas because my mom was in Houston and my aunt’s son, Jacob, ripped the back.
I also want the foxy the pirate fox plush because I wanted it for a long time but my mom is too busy with her job so she is unable to get it. I need strong glue because I accidentally broke my mom’s hair brush and I had glue but it isn’t strong enough. I also need a small flashlight so I can get a bottle of water at night so I wouldn't be scared and disturb my mother.
Sincerely, Dilan Tovar
Dear Santa,
Hello! Are you excited for Christmas this year?
I’m still thinking about what I want for Christmas this year, but there is one thing I know I want for this year. Which are books from the author K.R Alexander who is my favorite author.
Now on to more important things. Something I need this Christmas is some new jeans.Most of my jeans don’t fit me anymore, so it would be nice to have some new ones.
Enough about me there is something I would like for you to give someone else. Could you give Lucy a My Melody plush? She is one of my best friends and she gave me a My Melody plush for my birthday, so I think it would be a nice gesture. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Makenzie Walker
Dear Santa
How have you been doing or feeling and I know it been a year since we talk . For christmas I want a ps5 or xbox and I need is soccer ball and why I need it so I can play soccer with my cousin ,brother, sitter, and my mom and dad. And for my friend Conner he will want some pants and why I choose him because he my best friend and I hope you have a good Christmas Santa.
Sincerely, Kevin Rubio
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing this year? I hope it was something fun. I just need one thing I need and one thing I want and something for someone else. I want a game for my ps4.like far cry 5 or far cry 6 or 4, call of duty I need more Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. like the long haul or the Getaway or the third wheel or Party pooper. I want my mom to have a very good life……….
Sincerely, Adam Garcia
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you this year? I’ve been waiting all year for Christmas! I know you and the elves are working really hard making toys for kids, but I hope you can make everything I want this Christmas. I want a new Iphone because i dont have a phone right now and I really want one.I also need some warm comfortable clothes for the winter. Can you also give my sister an ipad or stickers because she likes those things.
Hope you have a great Christmas!!
Love, Krystal Wah
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you ? Are you excited for Christmas? I know I am! For Christmas I want art supplies so I can make a bunch of stuff for my family and friends. Also I need some new shoes, mine are too small and so boring because they are white they also don’t have charms on them. Last thing for my dad he will probably like a new tool box so he doesn’t have to use the old ones that barely work.
Your friend, Caylie Wright
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing this year? Oh and can’t forget the best rain deer Rudolph, this year I want PS5 200$ for my teacher,but Santa we don,t have a chimney so how are you going to get in my house? Okay Santa good bye. See you on DECEMER,25.
Merry Christmas, Adarian Martin
Dear Santa,
How are you because we have not talked all year already. Are the reindeer ok because they are in the north pole and it is cold over there? And for Christmas I want a nerf gun so I can shoot at my brother. And can i also have a soccer ball santa. And I need new wheels for my dirt bike. And I need a new hoody and I want a new water bottle for someone because they don't have one.
Sincerely, Harrison so
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? Are you ready to travel around the world? I can’t wait for Christmas this year because this holiday’s awesome! First of all, I want a cool camera so I can take lots of pictures when I go on a vacation or when I see cool stuff that’s happening. Another reason is so I can make memories and have a great time with my family. What I need, though, are two pairs of new shoes because both my other two are too small and they are dirty. Also because the rubber soles are getting more worn out and they feel like they're poking my feet when I run or sprint in them. I also want Lego bricks for my younger cousins because they like them and are always asking for more.They are also very creative so what they make or create always looks very good and they always ask if they’re good or cool when I visit or call them.
Sincerely, Jordan Htoo
Dear Santa,
Hello I hope you’re having a great time this year. I’ve waited so long for Christmas, and it is my favorite time of the year. Like who doesn’t like Christmas in my opinion Christmas is the best holiday to celebrate! Christmas is going to be very cold and will be super fun. Also I hope I'm not on the naughty list this year. First, I want new tennis shoes, and I want them to be comfortable. Something I need is socks because I only have a few pairs of socks, and if I don’t have socks to have on it will feel weird when I put shoes on also what if sand gets in my shoe. I also want to get my younger sister a new plushie cause she loves them very much, and she is five years old. Have a great year Santa, and I will write to you next year. Hope you also have a great Christmas.
Sincerely, Law Thaw
Dear Santa,
Hello! Thank you so much for last year’s gift. I loved it. I know it's been a long time until I wrote to you today. This year I really want a 3D printer because I want to print croc-charms to sell so I can earn money to buy perfume for my sister. I also need a cook book because I want to make supper for my family.
Lastly I want you to get my family a present because I always get Christmas gifts but my family don’t. I realized that last year so I really want them to get one too.
Always remember to smile and have a safe ride!
Sincerely, Grace Dai
Dear Santa,
Good Evening, and how are your elves and reindeer and how are you doing? I can’t wait for this year to be in a good mood and to be jolly. I also hope you have a very nice year. For Christmas this year I want a new lego set to build something new this year. Also I need new socks for keeping my feet warm. I also want a new baby playset for my baby sister because she wants to crawl all around the house. Now that's all I want for Christmas this year, so I will wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Sincerely Emerson Guerrero
Dear Santa,
Hi! How's it been in the North Pole? I hope you are having a good day at the North Pole.
This Christmas I want a 3d printer because I can make as many toys as I want. This Christmas I need clothes because they can keep me warm in the winter time. For Christmas I want my mom to have a day off of work because deserves it and works very hard every single day at work.
Hope you get safely to the North Pole Santa Clause.
Love, Janelle Solis
Hello! How are you and the reindeer? Well, I’ve been thinking about what I wanted for Christmas since it’s my favorite time of the year. It’s been a long time since I wrote a message for you. I hope you have a wonderful year! What I really want for Christmas is a Pin Maker! Because, I really wanted one for a long time and decorate my backpack, also sometimes my jacket/hoodie, or maybe pants! What I really need is some brand new clothes since I am pretty much growing up and my clothes aren’t really fitting me any more. I want you, Santa, to give my best friend some Weezer merch. It’s because she had been obsessed with the band and always wanted some merch for Christmas.She had loved their music when they came out and told me all about it!
Sincerely, Paola Villalobos
How have you and Mrs.Clause been? Here are some things I want for Christmas. 1st I want arts and crafts because i really like drawing,painting,and more. 2nd I need a couple new shirts because I need more shirts for my closet. 3rd I would like my sisters to get something. Ellie really likes Bluey and Emilie likes Hello Kitty so anything related to that would be nice.Last my for my mom and dad. My dad really likes going to the gym and he likes using his BBQ pit. My mom really likes legos, anything lego she will definitely take. That’s all I would like for my family and I. I hope you have a good day.
Love, Eleynah Cano
Dear Santa,
Hi! I know it’s been a long time since I have written to you, I hope you had a great year. Something I have really been wanting is slime supplies. I really think that it will be very fun to make slime, I have always wanted to make slime, I would also like to get a good pair of markers. Something that I really need is hygiene supplies such as deodorant, perfume, and maybe a body scrub, but I will be happy with anything. This last thing is for my friend and she has been wanting this for a long time, she really wants a cat because they are cute, and soft.
Sincerely, Erika Salas
Dear Santa,
Hi, I'm trying to do better on my grades, and doing better in school, trying not to get in trouble. I'm doing my homework and how is the reindeer and Mrs.Claus is she doing good. I want a phone case for my new phone because my dad said that i'm going to get a new phone before i'm going to Flordia. I need a go kart pls i'm begging so i could ride around and drift in it it's going to be so fun. My sister wants a kpop demon hunter picture frame to put in her room because she likes Kpop demon hunters.
Sincerely,
Logan Smith
Dear Santa,
How have you been all year? Do you know what I want for Christmas this year.This is what I want. I want a golf net so I can hit golf balls in my back yard. Then I need a new baseball bat for my baseball games and practices. My bat is almost broken. It sounds weird when I hit the baseball hard. Finally I want a new phone for my sister so when she needs help she can call my dad or me if she needs help or gas money.
Sincerely, Lannam Martinez
Dear Santa,
I have been wondering How have you and Mrs.Claus been?How are the elves? Well here is a list of one thing I need and want and something for someone else.I want and flower lego set because sometimes there’s nothing to do at home.I need a new softball net because it has a hole in it.Lastly something for someone else is a house because I know that there are some people who need one.That is all that is wanted from me Santa.I hope you have a great day.Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Emma Mendoza
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how cold is the North Pole this year? Well the year 2025 was a good year i was nice
For Christmas this year I want a ps5 with fornite. I need my family more than anything . Can you give my littleSis, a toy , my Papa a new car, my Mama a Bronco and my cat bring him something pretty? I hope you have a merry Christmas. Also come to my house and I will give you cookies.
Love, Brigitte Rodriguez
How are you and Mrs. Clause? Christmas is coming up can you get me these things for Christmas day I want a computer with headphones and a mouse so I can watch videos and play games with my friends.
I need new clothes. My clothes are starting to not fit me anymore because I am growing more and more each day. Lastly, could you buy my mom a new car because her car is broken. Every time my dad fixes the car it just breaks again.
Sincerely, Abigail Dominguez
Dear Santa,
I know that I haven't sent you a letter in a long time.I was wondering what you've been doing this Christmas. This christmas i want some new shoes, a coloring set, a phone case, a puppy,and a ps5.for christmas. This Christmas I need some new clothes, a new hoodie, a new book,new colors, and a new blanket. This Christmas I would like you to get my mom,an art and crafts set, a new tv, new cup, and a new bag for Christmas. I hope you have a wondful christmas and i hope you have a good christmas and you and ms.claws have a good day.
Love, Caden Mendez.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been doing amazing this year! I’ve been doing great! Here are two things I want for Christmas! First, I really, really want object show plushies! I’ve been wanting merch for years! I’m so happy that I’ve gotten merch for my birthday, and I’ve been wanting all of them! I’ve also been watching object shows for years! I would be really grateful if I got object show merch, especially because I have characters that I like and appreciate, and also because I’m a massive fan of object shows in general!! So please, can I please have some merch? Next, I need to have mosquito repellent! I know it sounds extraordinary, but I need to stop having mosquitoes bite me at night! In one night, I got 4 bites, and I’m tired of having to spray around my bed every night with a spray that doesn’t work! So please, Santa, I need no more mosquitoes for me! And finally, for Suthern, I hope she gets rubber ducks, and a shark plushie! I feel like she would really want those for Christmas!! Thank you, Santa, for being so nice and kind, Merry Christmas!!
Love, Ella Escalara
Dear Santa,
How are you and your reindeers doing, have you been feeding the reindeers carrots every night? The first thing I want is rubber ducks. I started a collection, so fair I have 28. Next, I really need slippers. The reason why is because it is so cold in my house, even the floor, if I get slippers my feet won’t be cold anymore. Lastly, I want Ella to get object show plushies because she has been so excited about them.
Thanks Santa, can't wait for you next year!
Love, Suthern Tobola
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year?I hope you had a great year so far. I have been a good kid this year so I can get a new set of shooting glasses so I can see the clays better.I really need a new d lop for my bow so I can start shooting it more and improve my archery skills so I can win another archery medal.I want santa to bring Kayne a new tv because his broke and he really wants a new tv and so he can play games. I hope you have a great rest of the year and to have a lot of presents for christmas.
Sincerely, Peter Szela
Dear Santa,
I am in the 5th grade, my name is Kayne Melancon and i’m 10 years old I’ve been really good this year, so I can get presents this year. I really want a monitor because I want to play video games with my friends like Steal a Brainrot, Universe Football, and Basketball legends. I need a new TV because mine is snapped from my little brother stepping on the TV and also I would like Santa to bring my friend Peter a new Xbox controller because his is broken. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Yours Truly, Kayne Melancon
Dear santa
hi santa i hope u are having a wanderful day today,i know it has been a year since we have talked, how are you and MRS Claus? If it is wonderful, say hi to the raindeers for me. I want a raccoon. I need colors.
For someone else a toy Take care of Mrs. Claus and yourself, your raindeers, your elfs.
Love, Emilee Barrientos
Dear Santa,
How was you’re day? I hope it was great also how are the reindeers this year? I hope that they are getting fed well. This year I want a motor bike and I really need new shoes. I also want my dad's BMW to get fixed so he can ride me around. I’ve been good this year and sometimes my dad takes us to Victoria but I don't really like it there. I hope you got my letter.
Love, Andryk Times
Dear santa,
I was wondering if you were doing good in the north pole if you are having a nice day over there. Next I really wanted a brand new xbox and a dog and my family needs a new bed because ours is as solid as a rock. Then I wanted a new TV because mine lags a lot and for my mom I wanna get her a new cat because she wants a lot of them, and for my brother I want to get him a new PC because he wants one really bad.
Sincerely, Jayce Leal
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I hope you're having a good day at the North Pole right now. You may think I only care because I want stuff but no. Santa you get cookies and milk every day on christmas eve and you must get stuffed so how do you not get full. Santa I really want a lighter. I know it might be dangerous but I really want one. I promise I'll be careful,but I want it because they look cool. Also I want a lot of them but only get me like two or three thank you Santa. Santa I really need a hoodie because it’s really cold also because they are comfy thank you Santa. Also I was wondering if you could get my little brother Mattheo something he;s been wanting a flashlight a lot and I want you to get him one. He’s been a good kid. He may be a little crazy but it’s okay right?
Love, Mackenzie Salazar
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I know it’s been a while since I've heard or wrote to you. But Christmas is just around the corner so say “Hi” to the elves for me! I don’t wanna ask for much but can you try to give me a full length mirror? If you can then thank you! And I kinda need some more shirts and pants so if you don’t mind then could you give me some new clothes? So if possible then thank you very much! Also if you know my friend Eden then can you give her a spiderman plushie she’s really been wanting one of them and she’s been asking me for one EVERYDAY! So if it’s not a problem could you give her one please? That’s really all I need and want this year, and Merry Christmas to the elves, Mrs Claus, and the reindeer!
Sincerely Lucille Adalyn Galvan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing this year? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well.
For Christmas I want a new PC to play games. I need the Dogman book to improve my reading.
And for Harrison I want to get him texture powder so he can have texture.
Thank you for reading this letter
Sincerely, Julian Dominguez
Dear Santa,
What have you been up to? Don’t work too hard, it's going to be a very cold winter. For Christmas, I want a computer for games and to do my extra work I didn't do in school. I need pants because mine are getting a little small, and I want Kevin to get a soccer ball because he will need it to practice for next season.
That's my letter. Have a merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Connor Hartl
Dear Santa,
I know it has been quite some time since I last spoke with you anyways. How are the elves? I have been wanting something for a very long time. I have been wanting a phone for about two years and I now need a hoodie a black one since it's getting colder and my friend Cheyne wants this action figure called a titan 13. So. May I please get the things I am asking for.
Sincerely, Miguel Castro
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Cluse doing? I know it has been a long time since I have written you a letter. How are the raindeer doing? Say hi to Dasher for me.
I really don’t want to ask for much but can I please have some more clothes.I know that I have a lot of clothes but it would be nice to have more. Can I please have more shoes? I really need some more,I don't care what kind of shoes because I'm grateful for anything you give me.
My sister likes Hello Kitty. If you don’t mind me asking, can you give her a Hello Kitty calendar?
Thank you for listening to my letter Santa. I hope you and Mrs.Cluse and the reindeer have an amazing Christmas.
Sincerely, Makayla Saenz
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? And how’s the north pole? I bet it's amazing because you get to play in the snow anytime you want! So for this christmas i would like a cute fluffy stuffed animal because they’re so cute ! And I am gonna need some new clothes too! And for my older brother. He plays sports so I would like to get him some sports things he’ll need because he has always been by my side when we play football and other sports like basketball and a lot of other sports too! So that's all I want and need for Christmas this year. And like that my Christmas letter comes to an end. So have a Merry Christmas This Year Santa!
Love, Isis Urbi Garcia
Dear santa
How have the reindeer been? Well, I want a PC so I have more games to play. Another thing is for my friend and I want him to get a VR. Something that I need is more clothes even though I have alot.
From, Rylan Beltran
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year last year, and I pray that you travel safely on Christmas.
This year I would like a violin. I just love their beautiful sound that they make. I need some wireless headphones for my phone. I would like them to be one of my favorite colors, lavender. Next I would like to get a book for my sister; so we can read together. And I will make sure to bake you cookies!
Love, Ciara Garza
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Clause doing this year? Also what has my elf said this year? Hopefully I’m on the nice list this year. Santa I want for Christmas is a drum seat, because when I get it I can already know it. Also I need to move with my sister, because she is in Utah so I barely get to see her.
Mrs.Rangel needs a raise, because she needs that for bills, like phone bills,water bills, and normal bills. Also she is my favorite teacher please. Santa, hopefully it will be a short ride for you this year. Thanks for reading my letter. Happy holidays Santa.
Love, Brielle Vela
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? I hope youŕe completely fine, but also how has the workshop with all of the elves been? Hopefully everything over there in the North Pole is doing perfectly fine. Santa I would love it if you gave me just a few things like a need,want, and something for someone else. I really need more clothes because I mean everyone on earth needs it, and if I don't have any clothes Iĺl be naked! Also I really want more Vbucks for a video game called Fortnite and it would be awesome if I could get it!
Santa, the last thing I want for Christmas is for my buddy Rylan to get a belt and finally pull his pants up.
That is all Santa, have a spectacular day and don't forget to feed your nice reindeer!
Love, Joshua Vasquez
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing?l hope the elves and reindeer aren’t working too hard. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like headphones, airpods, a necklace, a diamond ring, and a new puppy.
Love, Hazel Rios
Dear santa:
How are you and Mrs.claus doing? I hope the elves and the reindeer are doing well also. I have been a good boy this year for christmas, i would like a soontrans blue gaming chair a IBUYPOWER slate and a techmagnet zeus pro 4 gaming Desktop PC
Sincerely Liner Poe:
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? I hope the elves and the reindeer are doing well.
Also. I have been a good boy this year. For christmas, I would like a ps5 and a puppy for
My little brother and a x box series s, and a head set for my brother and a custom ps5.
Love, Christian Gaitain
Dear santa
For Christmas l would like a waetbrord I would be happy if got that
From Joshua pena
dear santa for christmas l would like ilevo catif got wold beiai ptogobob
Stella romero
Dear santa,
For christmas l wouldliik xbox
Rahkiem houston
dear santa
for christmas i wold like a fuzedlan kiit i wold be hppy if i got that.
frum Alejandra Belieavu
Dear santa for christmas i would like kpop dmoen huntris stuff i would be so happy if i got that.
From Seayana Johnson
Dear santa,
for christmas i would like a clark clez centrolr because i would be the happiest if i got that
from lyla garcia
Dear santa
For christmas i would like to have
A nintendo switch 2.
I would be happy if i got it cause, I could play Mario games and I want hot wheels the ultimate garage, and i wish I had a money machine so it makes money by the second.
from adam fernandez
Dear sanat for christmas l woud like to a ipad and color book
Jolene pendergrass
Dear Santa For Christmas I whant a gumball mishean, pokeemon paks, and pokemon tuch
screen watch. I would be happy.
from Ivan Martinez
Dear Santa i like for christmas i wold like roboxl . i woud be happy It i got it. from michael abrego
Dear santa for christmas i would like a phon i would be happy then i would like a hebrid.
from dygniti mcclain
Dear Santa for christmas i would like a huver bourd
I want it because its fun
I also want the bran new shadow master pack
And i want a drone
From teagan see
Dear Santa
For christmas i would like a ps5. I would be happy If i got it. I got a book for you for christmas.
From Fabian Lopez
Dear Santa for christmas i would like a huvorboard i would be excited if i got it.
from travis gutman from port lavaca texas
Dear santa for christmas i would like slim for christmas this year and a toy and more slim and a toy teddybear for christmas. How are you santa? I wold like a color pen and joy.
Frum kaleigh maldonado
Dear Santa,
For christmas i would like a skate broad i would be so happy if i got that i would be so happy.
From,
Leilani Zamora
Dear Santa, for christmas I would like a cat and a dog a toy and i would like slime and a duk but glas from Lilliana Resendez.
Dear Santa,
How have you and the others been? My name is Mila Aguayo, and i’m 8 years old .I’ve been pretty good!I really really want a white and light pink buttery,soft slime. I need this crochet yorkie dog , because it will represent my cute dogs. I want it to be big!Now finally i really want a robuxs gift card because I have zero of it and I will use this for vip for a game, and make sure you don’t get caught! Have a great holiday,
Your Little friend, Mila Aguayo
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is James Atkinson, I am nine years old.I would like a black F7 football helmet size medium because the helmets my coaches give me hurt my head.I want a black and gray dash hound with blue eyes because my dog does not have a freind to play with.I need a an electric scooter with a seat so i can ride around the block with my nephew jaxon. I hope you have a safe trip around the world and a happy new year.
your pal, James Atkinson
Dear Santa,
Hello, how is Rudolph? My name is Fletcher and I am 8 years old. I live in Port Lavaca Texas. I have been a good boy this year. I need a ps5 because I have never had one. I need an xbox because I need to do my homework on it. I want a hippo for christmas because I want a friend. I hope you have a safe trip
Love your friend, Fletcher Blakeman
Hi, what is your favorite cookie flavor? My name Kinley, I am 9 years old, and in the 3rd grade. For Christmas,I would like a new book because when I read books they take me to places I never thought I’d go and all my books are bent. On Christmas day I would like to open a new bank.I need a bank because I do not feel safe with the one I have in moms room. I really don’t need legos because I have too many , but I love to build. It takes me on ships, islands, parties and more. Hope to see you soon.
Merry Christmas, Kinley Caylor
Dear Santa,
How have you been?My name is Aymreigh Costilla.I am nine years old.This year l think ive been nice.First for what I want is a Pommni plush please so I could take it anywhere.Second what i want is hello kitty and friend plushies because I need new plushies.And lastly I really want a hello kitty kids car that is my size and one that is for kids not grownups.I hope I see you again merry christmas!
Your friend
Aymreigh Costilla
How is rudolph my name is ashton I’m in 3rd grade for christmas i would like to have
madden 26 ps5 version because i dont have madden 26. For christmas i would like to have to meet nfl star quarterback for the huston texans cj stroud because in my opinion hes the best qb in the nfl and cause he plays for my fav team houston texans. I really want but don't need. I would really want a custom controller because mine is just white and I want a red one.
From your pal, Ashton Flores
How are ya? My name is Elise,I´m 8 years old,and in the third grade.For Christmas,I would like a sunburst wooden guitar because I started to like music.On Christmas,I would like to open a new red electric guitar because I would like to learn to play one.I really don't need a water proof watch because I can just ask somebody else for the time, but I want to be able to just look at my wrist.Merry Christmas I hope to see ya soon.
Merry Christmas, Elise Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
Hi, how have you been this year? My name is Catherine. I am 8 years old,and in the 3rd grade.
For Christmas I would like to have 100,000 Robux because I don't have any Robux.
On christmas day,I would like to open a I-phone17-pro,because I don't have one.
I really don't need a fake sister that looks real,because my mom might give one to me. Have a great Christmas.
Love, Catherine Harvey
Dear Santa,
Hi, How have you been this year ? My name is Gael. I'm nine years old and l’m in 3rd grade. For Christmas, I would like Nike. On Christmas day I would like a shirt even though I have a lot of shirts. Some of my shirts are ripped, I would have some shorts but even though I don’t want them. I hope you come for cookies.
Love, Gael Hernandez
How is your factory?My name is genesis,I’m 9 years old,and im in 3rd grade.
For Christmas,I would like to have a notebook because, my 2 old notebooks tear up and rip.
On Christmas day, I would like to open a paint set because,my 5 years old paint dried up
And less paint.I really want a color pencils because,my siblings breaks my color pencils
And,my pencils are too short. Have a good christmas.
Your pal, Genesis Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Hi, how have you been? My name is Ramon, I am 9 years old, and in 3rd grade. For Christmas I would like to have a 100$ robux card because I'm broke and I want to get a new avatar. On Christmas day I would like to get a new shirt because I don't have a lot of shirts and they are small. I really don't need a computer because I got a phone but I need to make new brands of water.
Your pal, Ramon Hernandez
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph and the other reindeer? My name is Caylee and I am 8 years old. For Christmas I would like to have Ugg shoes, because they look so fluffy and cute. I would like to have new pj because i like to sleep in comfy pj. I would like to have more squashmalors because they are so fluffy and i like to sleep with thume I hope you have you and the reindeers have a save trip
Love, Caylee King
Hi, how are you and Mrs Claus doing? My name is Everly. I am 8 years old and in the 3rd grade. For christmas I would like to have a dirtbike that's pink that's gas big and can go really fast because I want something to do in the day plus the one that I have now is electric and the color is gone. On Christmas I would like to open a pair of blue jeans because I dont have any and plus they are cute and good for the cold. I really don't need a computer but I really want one because my daddy has one but he sometimes doesn't let me use it and I want one to have one in my room so it can be a little more quiet and can I have it pink. I hope you have a wonderful
month. Don't forget to give Roodalph a cookie.
Merry Christmas, Everly Kocian
Dear Santa,
Hi, How is Rudolph and the reideer doing? My name is Grayson, I am 8 years old,and I am in 3rd grade. For Christmas, I would like to have a Playstation 5 that is regular size. Why is because I want to so I can play with my Dad because he has one. On Christmas Day, I would like to open a new I-Phone 17. I need a pet turtle because my dog tank, which is his name, died because he was sick and had an illness. I hope you have a safe trip around the world.
Your friend, Grayson Laughlin
Dear Santa,
How have the elves been? My name is Ethan Li, and I’m 8 Years old. I live in Port Lavaca, TX and I’ve been a little naughty but mostly good. When it’s Christmas, I would like an Iphone 17 so that way I can study, play, and research on it. I would also like homework so I can be smarter, and I would also like medals because Mrs.Batts and Mrs.Flores are so nice to me and their teaching is great. I hope you have a safe trip around the world.
Love your pal, Ethan Li
How have you been this year? My name is Bentley. I am 9 years old and in the 3rd grade. For Christmas I would like to have a new toy car because I have now is old too broken because my brother broken my car on christmas I would like open a new I phone 15 my Ipad is broken it is crack I really don,t need chocolate bar because I have so many make me feel sick have a great day.
Your pal, Bentley Martinez
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is Ren Martinez,and I am still 8 years old. I have been grat and a littel bad but mostly good. I would like,A furry sute. I want one for my friend to.I need A new theiren mask because I lost my old one. I would like 8 more that don”t have inthening so my friend and I make some with her. For Christmas, I would like, A fox because so I can be safe from people that I bon”t know. I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New year
Your pal,love, Ren Martinez
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph and the other reindeer? HI my name is Taylor Martinez and i am 9 years old and I live port lavaca TX. I have been nice this year for Christmas I would like a PC . Because
I been wanting one for so long time and it is my wish . I really need a new dog i really like it i need a new ipad case because mind is old and broken.I hope you and the reindeer have a safe
Around the world Merry Christmas
Your friend, Taylor Martinez
Do you like ever kind of cookie? My name is wyatt,and I am 8 years old I live at port lavacac tx
I have been good this year. I would like a RC car because it broke so I had to throw it away now I don’t have one. I want a i phone 17 because to text my mom or dad and to call my friends but I don’t have one sadly. I really really want a go kart for christmas because my buggy broke it does’t work its old and its dusty thats why I want a go kart for Christmas.
Your pal, Wyatt Matula
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year?my name is kenia and i am 9 years old this year i have been a little good and a little naughty i have woken up pretty early to go to school and i always do my homework,clean my dishes,and do my laundry and yea but i really dont need a PS5 or a PC and i do need PIBBLE!! It's really pretty ,cute ,cool,and funny . I really like it because it could be my home friend and dress him up dont forget to eat my cookies I made .Have a wonderful Christmas Santa and don't forget my hot chocolate.
Your Pal, Kenia Medellin
Dear Santa,
How have you been?My name is Jaxon miles I am 8 years old.For Christmas I would like a go cart that is electric goes 70 mph so I can ride with James around the block.I would like backyard baseball because my mom says it is fun.I need Nike air pods because I only have headphones and they sound weird.
Your friend, Jaxon Miles
Dear Santa,
Hi, how have you been? My name is Brayden Orozco, I am 9 years old and I’m in the 3rd grade. For Christmas I would like to have Legos because I don’t have to much to do than build
Legos. On Christmas day I would like to open guinea pig food for my guinea pig because hers is almost finished. Under the christmas tree I would like to find bird food. I want bird food because I care about my pets and love them. Hope to see you soon.
Merry Christmas, Brayden Orozco
Dear Santa
Hi, how have the elves been?
My name is Draven Parker,i am 8 years old and im in the 3rd grad
For christmas i would like to have a new red iphone16. The iphone that i have is to my brother. On christmas day i would like to open a new box of shoes. I need new shoes because my old ones are broken i want a new jacket because i have a little bit. I need a new jacket because i have 2/3pears. I hope u have a safe trip around the wourld
Your Friend, Draven Parker
Dear Santa,
Hi How have you been this year? My name is Aidan Perez. I am 9 years old and in the third grade. For Christmas I would like to have a new xbox, because my old one is laggy, updates are too slow and it can't let me play fortnight. For christmas i would like to have legos so i can collect all of them because i like legos and i have a big collection. For christmas i would like to have a weiner dog because my other one is lonely and needs a friend merry christmas
Your pal, Aidan Alahandrow Perez
How is Rudolph and the other reindeers ben? My name is Ethan, I am 9 years old,and in the 3rd grade. For christmas,I would like a headset because I think it is so cool being in virtual reality . I would like a ps5 Because it has way better internet then a ps4 and there is much cooler games to buy. I would like a necklace but one that has a cross on it Because it really reminds me of ower surveyor you know him ower jesus,I hope you have a safe trip around the world
Love your friend, ETHAN PEREZ
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is Marianna. I am 9 years old and in the 3rd grade.
For Christmas I would like to have a small red softball bat because my old one is too small and old. On Christmas day I would like to open a new dog, because my parents have one and I would like to have one. I would like to have books, because they will help me to be a better reader and to get smarter. Hope to see you soon.
From your friend, Marianna Reyes
Dear Santa,
How are the eleves been my name is evan rodruigez i live in port lavaca I am 8 years old and I have been trying to be good this year I hope i get presents from you this year this year i want a ps5 with 2 controllers so i can play with my dad. And a Ben 10 omnitrix because i would watch the show when i was 5 years old. And a bam plushie. Because i like vr. And i will snuggle it at night. I hope you have a jolly christmas.
Your pal, Evan Rodriguez
How have you and your elves been my name is Julian Rodriguez and I am 8 years old .
For Chritmas I would like a bb gun because my other bb gun is not that good and I want a
Powerful one .I would aslo like a pitbull because I could exrise and ride bikes. I would
Aslo like a gaming pc because i can play games and stream.
Your friend, Julian Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
How have you been?My name is Emiliano Romero,and I am 8 years old.I live in port lavaca,TX.
I have a good boy this year.For christmas,I would like to have custmiz dron because my old
One is broken and i cant find it.I also need a custmiz xbox because i can play with my little brother.I also want 6 artrow ticket for my family and me because i have not been to arrow
Stadium.
Wish you a merry Christmas, Emiliano Romero
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? My name is Emma. I am 7 years old and in the 3rd grade.
For Chirstmas I would like a white,pink,and green sprunki’s because I like sprunki’s
On Chirstmas day,I would like to open a toodles toy because I play dandy’s world on roblox. I really don’t need robux because I have 0 robux but they are cool and makes me happy and if I have 1000 robux I’ll spend it.
Your friend, Emma Sanchez
Hi, how is Rodolph and the reindeer? My name is Julian Sandoval, I am 8 years old, and in the 3rd grade. For Christmas,I would like to have a red midium size VR. My frend have a VR headset and i can’t play. On Christmas day I would like a new dirt bike to ride to the car to help I really don’t need an xbox but I want to be happe because I'm bored.
See you soon, Julian Sandoval
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is miles.I have been trying my best to be good but…brice! For christmas I would like 1000m robux because my steal a brainrot base is kinda trash and for you to put 5 floors with full spots and put every secret brainrot remember EVERY SECRET in my base not christmas ones,I would also like a jetpack so I could fly through the sky, I want red jetpack. And a 99 nights in the forest deer,owl,ram,and bat stuffie that doesn't bite. I will snuggle and play with the stuffiesI hope you and the reindeer have a safe trip MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Your pal, Miles Selby
Dear Santa,
How have the elves been? My name is Taylor shih,I am 8 years old, and in the 3rd grade. For Christmas, I would like to have a small rainbow color phone because I really want to have one so I can take pictures of my family. On Christmas I would like to open a slime that is not bad because my mom said the slime is bad. I don’t need books because I have a lot but I really want the rainbow fairy because I don’t have a lot of them.I hope you have a wonderful holiday season.
Your pal, Taylor Shih
Hi, how have you been this year? My name is Cameron. I am 8 years old, and in the 3rd grade. For Christmas I would like to have college football because I would have all the 26. On Christmas day I like to get football gear. I really would like a UT jersey because I love Arch Manning. Hope to see you soon,
Your friend, Cameron Weathersby
Dear Santa,
Hi how have you been ? my name is michael williams
I am nine years old this year i have been good for
Christmas I would like to have a shutt f7 helmet
Because I want to match my best friend. I need
A chain because i keep losing my other chains
And Ido not have one. I want robux so i can buy game passes.
I hope you have a safe trip around the world hope
To see you soon bye.
Love, Michael Williams
Dear Santa,
How have you and mrs claus been doing. My name is Daniel wooldridge and I am 8 years old. I would like the game zelda tears of the kingdom I would allso like a simi ato twenny two with a heat thmomutur scop on it and a I phone 17 .
Merry Christmas, Daniel Wooldridge
How old are you and mrs. claus? My name is clayton yang and my I am 9 years old I been good this year and for christmas I need a long orange sword because so my sister does not mess with me.This year I really need $ 100 Roblox gift card so I can be better in Roblox. I need this because my mom says when I get lost i can call her. And nice to meet you and i wish you to have a happy new yearcand a nice holiday
Love you,
From Clayton Yang
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is Evan Zambrano. I am 8 years old. This year I really tried to be a good boy. I live in Port Lavaca TX. For Christmas I would like a VR headset stand because it looks really cool. I would also like two meta gift cards: a $30 one and a $10 one. I need a game chair because I might make another channel on youtube and my dad is going to buy me a monitor. Have a great holiday
From, Evan Zambrano
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmit and I am in pre-k. I have been okay this year. I would like a new pencil. I want a birthday pencil. I also want a Halloween pencil.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Miguel and I am in pre-k. I have been maybe good this year. I want a bumblebee PS5 for christmas.
Thank you!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Gracelynn and I am in pre-k. I think I have been good this year. This year I would like a motorcycle for Christmas. Could I also have a hot pop and a bouncy house?
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Phoenix and I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control cyber truck.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Diamond and I am in Pre-k. This year I would like for you to bring me a water tower. Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Claire and I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a phone, a tablet, and some Barbie princesses. Could I have a pretty monster truck and car? A new bike! I want pretty much everything.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Catalina and I am in Pre-K. I have been good this year. Could I please have a golden necklace? Then I want a pet named Milo. Then I want a golden bracelet. Could I also have my big sister to help me?
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Luz and I am 4 years old. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would a bird in a cage and then some magic with a star.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Briella and I am in pre-k. I have been good this year. Can I please have a new kitchen toy.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Alizae and I am 5 years old. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a barbie dreamhouse and some dolls. I also want kinetic sand and puppies.
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Elliot and I am 4 years old. I have been nice this year. Can I please have a gecko suit?
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Violet. I am 5 years old and I have been very nice this year. For Christmas I really want a dollhouse. I have barbies but I don’t have a dollhouse.
Thank you!
My name is Camila and I am in pre-k. I have been nice this year. This year I would like a KPOP demon hunter bracelet. I also want a Rumi toy to go with my KPOP demon hunter bracelet.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Cora and I am 5 years old. I have been good this whole year. For Chritsmas I want a Christmas necklace. I need KPOP demon hunter plushies. Can I also have a birthday cake?
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie and I am 4 years old. For Christmas, I want a Barbie.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Skye. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toys. I really want a Barbie.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Alan and I am 4 years old. I have been good this year. I want a D-rex for Christmas.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Amiyah and I am 5 years old. I have been kinda good this year. For Christmas I would like a blue bike.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Myles and I am in Pre-K. I have been on Green this year. I want a million dollars. That's a lot of dollars! I want to buy something at the store, like a spiderman toy for you.
Thank you!
Dear Santa,
My name is Arci and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a My Melody for my birthday.
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa Claus,
As you surely remember, my name is Jensen Aleman. As you know, I have 2 brothers, 5 half-brothers, and 2 sisters. This year is going well so far. I am thankful for my mom, my house, God, a bed, my teacher, and my puppy! For Christmas this year, I would like some new socks, a new watch, and some wood for building stuff. I hope my brothers, my sisters, my puppy, my mommy, my dad, my classmates, my teacher, and my cats have a holly jolly Christmas.
Sincerely, Jensen Aleman
Dear Santa Claus,
As you know, my name is April Aung. I have loved this year. It was awesome! My mom, dad, and sisters loved this year. They had a great time. My big sister Naw Htoo is kind of liking school. My sister does not have many friends in her classes. My middle sister, Naw Say, likes 7th grade. My dad works really hard, but he still loves his job! And my mom works hard too. She cooks for us and cleans the house. I’m thankful for my mom, dad, sister, friends, God, and my teacher! For Christmas, I would like money for my family, food for the homeless, and for all of us to have a great new year!
Yours truly, April Aung
Dear Santa,
If you don't remember me, my name is Bailey Cady, and recently family and I moved. My favorite color is blue. My favorite movie is Major Payne. My favorite type of music is K-Pop. My favorite teacher is Wendy Sanders. My favorite school is H.J.M.I am very thankful for money, God, Jesus, family, and food. A few things I would like for Christmas are a phone, Takis, Hot Cheetos, plushies, a dirt bike, and an electric scooter. Thank you!
Love, Bailey Cady
Dear Santa,
It’s me Jose Cantu. I have been good. How are you? My family is great and my year has been good. How has your year been? I’m thankful for my teacher, my family,and you, Santa Claus. How are the reindeer and elves? Here is my Christmas list, and just saying, I know I have not been sending you any Christmas letters lately. I hope you’re not sad. I want a Hajimari Flying Ball G2, a leopard gecko, a Mosasaurus plush, a Bombardiro Crocodilo plush, a 67 plush, drumsticks, Wobbly Life, and a Bananasaurus plush.
friend,
Jose Cantu
Dear Santa Claus,
If you remember me, I’m in fourth grade this year. I’ve been naughty, but my name is Itzamara Carrillo. I am having fun, but fourth grade is kinda hard, so I’m going to study more. My year is going well. I am thankful for my school, for my mom,dad, and sister. Some things that I want for Christmas are Summer Friday lip gloss in cupcake, a white sweater,and some Glow Recipe skincare. If I don’t get what I want, I’m still happy. But, I'm mostly excited for Christmas because it's Jesus' birthday, and he loves us so much! Santa, I hope you come to visit me.
Love, Itzamara Carrillo
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa it's me, TJ. I am on the nice list every year, and this year I have been doing really well. I also wanted something fast, so I decided on a go-kart. Hopefully, it can fit in your sack.
P.S. I will leave you a bunch of cookies, eat them up, and drink up your milk. You need to look fit. Who knows, I might leave you a protein shake and a protein bar. I am very thankful for your gifts.
Sincerely, T.J. Gibson
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Liam Grimaldo. I hope you are having a great day today. I want everyone to have a great life. I want a new VR because mine is the oldest model. I'm going to leave you some milk and cookies. I want more things. For example, a VR strap and straps for the controllers.
Sincerely, Liam Grimaldo
It’s me, Will. I am 10 years old, and I go to HJM. All I want for Christmas is a VR and a blow-up boat. I am so thankful for you because you give wonderful gifts! This year, I might leave some Cheetos, and of course, your cookies and milk.
Love, friend, Will Hartl
Dear Santa Claus,
I am Paislee. As you should know, I am 9 years old. I go to HJM Elementary. I am thankful for my mom, dog, family, and my teacher. I am also thankful for having a home and food. For Christmas this year, I want a Life Doll, a Stanley Cup, a pink hoodie jacket, clothes for my dogs, an electric scooter, and slime. For Teagen, Legos, for Tanner, a PC, and for my mom, a vacation.
I am going camping, I forgot where, but it is 8 hours away! We are going fishing on a boat. We are making s'mores and hot dogs and watching a movie on the projector. I can’t wait!
Love, Paislee Maikoetter
Dear Santa,
My name is Raegan Mancias. I am nine years old. For Christmas, I want a dog. I also want organizers for my room, so if I get beaded pens, I can organize them. Next, I want Pour Palz(a bear that you pour paint on), Care Bears, Baby Jesus toys, and a mini claw machine. I am excited about my Christmas wish list! Remember, my name is Raegan Mancias. Have a great Christmas!
Love, Reagan Mancias
Dear Santa Claus,
I don’t know if you remember me, but my name is Isla Kade. I am nine years old and in the fourth grade. This year is going great! I have been mostly good, but I can get a little naughty. How is your year going? How are the reindeer doing? Is Rudolph’s nose still glowing? I am thankful for a roof over my head and clothes that I can wear. I am also thankful for my family, dogs, home, and sisters(for when I need someone to talk to)! For Christmas this year, I only want some sports stuff, because I love sports! Also, I would like a Legos set. But I want the rest of my presents to go to people in need. I want them to celebrate Christmas and feel special, too. I also want my teacher to have a great Christmas. I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas!
Sincerely, Isla Portillo
As you surely remember, my name is Beckett Passmore, age 10, born in 2015, and my year is going well. How is your year going? How are the reindeer, and Ms.Claus? This year for Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and many more things.
Sincerely,
Beckett Passmore
Dear Santa,
As you surely remember, my name is Waylon Remlinger,, and I have been good. I am feeling better with my chipped tooth because now I can eat straight. The dentist can rebuild my tooth in 5 months, and it has been a great year. I am thankful for my family, friends, teachers, and my family’s friends. For Christmas, I want: Legos, an RC car, an electric bike, a box of chips, a a plushie, and an action figure.
Your friend, Waylon Remlinger
l am Noah Rodriguez, and I am 9 years old. I go to HJM Elementary. My year was awesome, and I had a good time with my family. For Christmas, I want an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Sincerely, Noah Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Isabella Soria. How are you doing? I am doing well. My sister and I are doing great in school. I have As and Bs. I will tell you what I want for Christmas: a puppy, a bed, and a Lego set. Oh, and one more thing, my teacher is the best. Can you give her something from me? Also, can you do something for me? Can you give happiness to my friends? I can not wait for you to come to my house. I forgot something, can you give me a lot of Labubus please?
Love, Isabella Soria
My name is Jack Thompson, and I go to HJM. I'm nine years old, and I am not always quiet. I always talk! This year, I have not always been the nicest, but I am thankful for freedom. For Christmas, all I want is a Meta Quest.
Your friend, Jack Thompson
Dear Santa,
My name is Moo Ler Thoo. I have a sister named Claire They. Sometimes we draw together and talk together. I’m thankful for my sister because when I am bored, she will talk to me or we will draw together. I have a dog named Chico. He likes to go outside. Sometimes we go outside and play with my dog. I am thankful for my sister, my mom, and my dog because he makes me happy and joyful. I’m thankful for my mom because she is very nice. She buys me toys, shirts, and pants. I’m also thankful for my whole family. After all, they make me happy. They are nice and very joyful.
Love, Moo Thoo
Dear Santa,
Just in case you don’t remember me, I am Ella Rose Tillis, and my school is HJM Elementary. I am 9 years old and live in Port Lacava, Texas. I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my friends because they make me happy. This year for Christmas, I want a Girl Code Pretty Me Secret Messaging Kit so I can give my mom a secret message. I also want a fashion studio, so I can learn how to make clothes. I want to make ice cream, so an Easy-Bake Freezy ice cream maker would be great. I also want a Magic Gel Water Elf Toy Kit Squishy. And the last one is an Orbeez hand spa toy.
Love, Ella Tillis
Dear Santa,
As you remember, my name is Dasia Wortham, and I have been having a wonderful year! My family has been pretty well too, and my grandpa just recently got his knee done, so that's been good. He also just got a new house! Then, my sister became homeschooled, and that's been going well. I’m thankful for my sister because without her, I'd be so bored. I am so blessed to have my mom because she makes me and my sister happy, gives us cuddles, and she loves us. Lastly, my dad, I love my dad so much. He takes me out to eat, takes me to the store, and he loves me. For Christmas, I want all of my family and friends to have an amazing year!
Sincerely, Dasia Wortham
Dear Santa,
My name is Stella. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A coloring book
2. New Colors
Thank you,
I'll set out cookies!
From Stella Batin
Dear Santa,
My name is Janiyah. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Unicorn toy
2. A Bluey
3. Hello Kitty
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Janiyah Brito
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Unicorn stuffed animal
2. A Mermaid toy
3. A Barbie house
I'll set out cookies!
From Ella Cloud
Dear Santa,
My name is Marissa. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie
2. A pool for me
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Marissa Flores
Dear Santa,
My name is Lorelei. I love you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie
2. A Doll
3. A ball
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Lorelei Galvan
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayla. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Barbie house
2. A Christmas Tree- for my Barbie house
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Zayla Guzman
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Hot Wheel Truck with cars
2. Hot Wheels road
3. Hot Wheels Radio
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Matthew Hoffman
Dear Santa,
My name is Marleni. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Plushy's
2. Slime
3. Candy
I'll set out cookies!
From Marleni Luna
Dear Santa,
My name is Belen. I like you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Bluey
2. Babies
3. Hello Kitty
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Belen Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I love you, Santa. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Toys
2. Paw Patrol
Thank you, I'll set out cookies!
From Jason Nunez
Dear Santa,
My name is Raelyn . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Barbie Dolls
2. A Barbie House
3. A Pillow
Thank you, I love you. I'll set out cookies!
From Raelyn Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Avalina. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. Slime
2. A Necklace, Earrings
3. A Watch
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Avalina Pineda
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmanuel. I love you. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Dinosaur
2. A Sonic Playset
3. A Spiderman Toy
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Emmanuel Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Christmas Gift
2. Toys
3. A Phone
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Alexander Romero-Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Oliver . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Green Bear in the box
2. A Toy Horse with eyes on it
3. A Grey Dinosaur
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Oliver Romero
Dear Santa,
My name is Mateo . I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Spiderman
2. A Robot
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Mateo Rubio
Dear Santa,
My name is Leviticus. I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Car Toy
2. Headphones for my Mom
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Leviticus Sielicki
Dear Santa,
My name is Joel. Merry Christmas! I have been very good this year.
I hope you bring me
1. A Game Phone
Thank you. I'll set out cookies!
From Joel Stellman
Dear Santa,
How are you my family is good! I have been naughty and nice. I have bad grades it is getting good! I have been helping my mom! For Christmas I want a new iphone 15 pro max because my phone is broken and I have been good! And I want good grades because my mom will get mad and I want my phone back! I want you to bring a new bag for my grandma because she is nice to me. I will put out cookies and milk.
Your friend, Azalea Herrera
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are the reindeer? I hope they are doing well. I have been pretty well myself. I'm thinking I have been nice because I do nice things for my friend. I really want a new ipad for Christmas and a keybord for it. I need some pans I would like if you got my friend a James Avery ring. That will be very nice of you because I am broke so I can not get it for her. I will probably leave out some cookies and melik. I hope you are doing well.
Your friend, Destin Dayse
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers feeling? I have been very nice by taking out the dirty clothes and put them in the laundry. Also I want a trip to Los Vegas because I just wanna check it out,
I need a 3D Printer because I wanna 3D print something very cool.
I want you to bring my father candy because he loves candy very much.
I will leave you cookies and some milk if I can I’ll try my very best to get you milk and cookies
Your friend, Justin Nava
How are yo and Mrs.Claus? I have been good because people always tell me. I really want a new pair of shoes. I also want a new PS5 game. I really need a new cologne because I need to smell good. Can you bring my mom and dad whatever they want because they are the best parents ever. I will also leave you cookies and milk, and I hope ya’ll have a good Christmas.
From Jaden Samayoa
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you doing? I hope you are doing well, and how are the reindeer? Hopefully they are doing well too! For Christmas I want a big trampoline because I love them and they’re so bouncy, and the Attack on Titan game for Ps4 because the anime is so cool! One thing I absolutely need is some very cool shirts because I barely have any cool shirts in my closet. One thing you can bring my dad is some extra time off of work because he goes to work all the time and no time off, and one thing you can hopefully get my mom is some Sabrina Carpenter tour tickets because she’s been dying to see her. I’ll make sure to leave out some milk and cookies for the way.
Your friend, Ronald Johnson
Hi Santa
How are you and mrs clause may I have a cat because I will take care of it and love it and I want to see my Gramal because i never got to see her well I only got to see her 1 time so I wish for my parents to stop fighting and I will make cookies and milk and some carrots for rudolph the red nose reindeer oh and i want you to get a present to so merry christmas and i hope you and mrs clause and the reindeer to have a good day oh and one more thing I want headphones and a phone so i can listen to music so yeah Have a good merry christmas love you so so so much mrs clause and Santa and Rodolph bye bye
Amiyah Torres
How have you and Mrs.Claus been? Dang it’s been a long time since last Christmas.For Christmas I would like a lot of mini brands for my collection.Also I want a turtle because my other one passed of old age.And the one thing that I need is more time with my family because I miss having fun,playing and laughing with them.I want to give my Nani (grandma) a rosary for her prayers.I’ll leave hot chocolate and some of your favorite cookies(which are snicker doodle).Have a wonderful CHRISTMAS!
Your friend, Kamryn Love
Dear Santa,
How have the reindeer been? I’ve been kinda naughty this year because I got in trouble at school and I got 2 Bs in history and science. I want an Iphone 15 promax for Christmas because I probably won’t have to share an account with my brother anymore and I can actually fit it in my pocket unlike my Ipad. I don’t need anything. Can you get my mom a new mattress? She's always complaining that she only gets 3 hours of sleep (which is true).
Your friend, Nicole Sandberg
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you’re good. One thing I want for Christmas is a cute Christmas blanket. I want a blanket because 1, I love Christmas, 2, I sometimes get cold at night. One other thing I want for Christmas is something that is gymnastic themed because I like gymnastics. I don’t have anything that I need. Can you bring Grace an arts and craft kit? I think she deserved it because she’s been a very good friend . I hope you have a very happy and merry Christmas!
Your friend, Emily Lin
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling today? I hope you, Mrs. Claus, the elves, Rudolph, and all the reindeer are doing great. This year (so far), I have been nice; of course, a little naughty sometimes. I have good grades and I play with my little brothers at home. I’m also able to solve hard multiplication problems like (((14y)+2^-3)/6)x(6!)+12!= 479,006,655 (y=3), and I also like to draw a LOT. For Christmas this year, I would like a camera. Just a camera. I would like to record videos and in the future watch them. I do NEED something, though. I need 3 small and 2 big sized costumes for my pets, my 2 dogs and my 3 cats—- and that’s a NEED for me. I would also like for you to bring my stepfather a lawnmower because I just think he wants it. But anyways, I’ll leave some food for you and the others. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. Your Dearest Friend, Norma F. Colindres Avila
Dear Santa,
Is Comet okay? He is my favorite. I've been good I guess, but what I really want for Christmas is infinite money. Secondly, I would like some new shoes. Can you please get my friend, {Wyatt Brummet} his dad back for Christmas. He would be happy in tears if this were to actually happen. What I really need is a new house, the one I live in is too small. My house doesn't even have a chimney! On Christmas Eve I will put some salad so you can lose some weight.{Not trying to be mean}.
Your friend, Leelynn Salazar
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? I’ve been nice, but also naughty. I want a new xbox series x controller because my other one has a stick drift. Also I want brown clogs. They are a kind of shoe. I need the 30 dollar v-bucks card because i don’t have v-bucks.Can you bring my mom a giftcard from Starbucks. On Christmas I will ask my mom to leave cookies and milk and also carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Ivan Perez
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause doing? I have been nice this year because I.ve
been doing my chores and been trying new foods because my mom tells me to. I want a game called Sonic Racing Crossworlds so that way I can have a game that can keep me from being bored. I want a Foxy Endo Series action figure so that way I can complete my collection. I need money not in a rude way. I need money so that way I can buy the things that I want. I want Carlos to have V-Bucks so that way he can buy stuff on Fortnite. If you can do this for me I will leave you cookies and milk for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Daniel Gonzales
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I had been very nice because I helped my mom do her work every day and cleaned my brothers rooms. I would like to have a brand new phone because my brother smashed it when he lost a game now I have to play off my brothers ipad which he dosen’t like me using it. And a free gifted card because my mom won’t buy me one on Christmas nor on my bd/birthday. What I really need is a tv, because my tv broke. Also can you bring me and my brother a console/games. And make sure to give you milk and cookies under my Christmas tree.
Your friend Jose Lopez
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing well. I think I’m on the nice list because I've been a good boy this year. I want a PS5 so I can play Fortnite with my friends. I also want a new football because my dog chewed my laces off the other one I had. I don't need anything ,but you should give my mom and dad 6 or 7 days off. I think they will like that. I will get some cookies and milk for you on Christmas. I hope you enjoy them.
Your friend Connor Gibson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer?I hope they have been good!I think I have been nice because I haven't been rude.Anyways the things I want for Christmas are the Kali Lemon Sugar perfume I want that because it smells super good and then I want Rem beauty lip oils. I love adding lip stuff to my collection of lip stuff.Things that I need is pjs. I want more of matching ones because I like those and I think my mom would like more syrups for her coffee. She makes the best coffee! I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Lila Lopez
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are you and Commet? I’ve been great! I’ve also been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a mini basketball hoop and a crazy cart. Also, I need a pair of shoes. I want you to bring my mom a coffee mug, she deserves it because she takes care of me and all of my siblings. I will leave cookies and milk for you and for the reindeers, carrots and lettuce.
Your friend, Scotlynn Blank
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? I hope the elves and reindeer aren’t working too hard. I have been a nice boy this year. For Christmas, I want Pokemon Kanto Power minitin, Pokemon light set, ultra set battle bundle look pokemon card rare set.
Love, Zane Alsaadi
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing I hope they are doing good,and I been a nice kid because I helped my mom clean the house.I want a Nintendo Switch 2 because my other one the screen cracked and a new phone case because my other one brock.I need a new black hoody because my old one doesn't fit me,and I want you to give my dad a real live light saver because he is a star wars fan.I hope you have a great Christmas,and I hope you never stop making toys.
Your friend, Derrick Green
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I bet you two are doing alright because nothing had happened so far. I had been nice this year because me and all my brothers, and one and only sister had been nice to each other. Here are two things I want for Christmas. First, I want a roblox gift card because I play roblox and love it so much. Next, I want a fortnite gift card to buy myself a emote in the game and to play with my brothers and my one and only sister. One thing I really need for Christmas is a cross necklace because I need luck and also I respect the cross. One thing I want you to bring my mom is a new phone because she has to work and clean the house and does almost everything by herself. I will leave some cookies and milk for you.
Elizabeth Jimenez-Reyes
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer? I have been nice this year. I help my mom do chores around the house, and get off my electronics when my parents tell me to. The 2 things that I really want for Christmas is the marker plush from the web-series, Battle For Dream Island since I love the show so much. The other thing is a record player because I love music too. One thing that I need is a jacket with a hood because it's cold and my other jackets don’t have a hood. You should bring my best friend a pin maker because she has been wanting that for a while and she has been loyal to me. I’ll probably leave out some milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve!
Your friend, Anahi Degollado
Dear Santa,
How have the eleves, reindeers, Mrs.Clause , and you been, I hope you guys have been great. I have been very nice this year because if one of my friends are not happy I make them feel good and tell them funny things, I am very nice to my siblings, I also never talk back to my parents. What I want for Christmas is a new bracelet kit the ones with the rubber bands so I can sell them. What I need for Christmas is a bike so I can learn how to ride it. I would like for you to bring my mom some jewelry so she can wear when we go out I would also like for you to bring my dad a new watch so he can go out in because they are very nice and havent been naughty this year. On Christmas Eve or Day I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and a glass of milk. HAVE A GREAT CHRISTMAS!
From: Your friend Felicity
Dear Santa,
How is it in the North pole i bet it’s cold are the reindeer ready for christmas?Anyways this is what i want i want a new blanket for my bed and i want a new cat please because my cat is 35 in cat years so he can have a friend to play with,he usually a street cat so i want a indoor cat please.Now to what i need i need new heydudes because i always wear my gray heydudes everyday and what else i need is a new spiral to do my homework or draw.Also can you give my sister a squishmallow she has a lot of them.I will leave you warm milk and cookies have a good day Santa.
Justin Trevino
How are the reindeers and the elves? What i want for Christmas is the iphone 16 pro max for Christmas.I want a new one because mine is old and all but I like it still I just want a new one. I need more robux for steal a brain rot I don’t care how much robux it is tho I would take any amount of robux. My mom needs anything and.My dad will take anything. Then my little sisters don’t care what you get them for Christmas. And me and my little sisters will leave you cookies and milk for you next to the christmas tree. Korbyn Valladares
Dear Santa
I was wondering when will you come?Are you packing our presents?I am in the nice list because I have been helping my mom and dad by cleaning my apartment,getting student of the month,and being kind to others.Two things I want for Christmas is sleeping because I am usually tired.The next thing I want is a Christmas tree because we don’t have decoration.I need my own bank account to save up money for College.I think my mom and dad need a massager because they sometimes get a big back cramp.I’m going to ask my mom if I can leave you a plate of cookies and a cup of milk.I’m also going to ask if I could leave some treats for reindeers too.
YOUR FRIEND JOSHUA HTOO
Hi mr.cllaus! How have you been? Oh, well I have not been very well. Why you may ask? Well I have been so sick lately and my elves have not come! Anyway, I am here to tell you what I need for Christmas. But, before I tell you that I want to just say that I've been nice! Anddd how do I know that? Well I have been doing my chores, being nice to my sisters,and mom. Okay now that you know that time for my gifts. First I would like a new vanity and a chair that goes with it. But before I close this, I want to tell you why I need it. I am moving VERY SOON and I need new stuff for my room. SO for me to get those things I will leave you cookies,brownies, and milk all for you. Your friend
Maiyah Verber
Hi Santa! I'm Cheyne, and I really hope I'm on the nice list this year. And I can’t wait until Christmas! But I'm in 5th grade this year. My favorite subjects are math and science because they are so easy for me. I don’t really like to read but I do sometimes. Mr. Claus this year I think I want a football, a soccer ball, a roblox gift card, and a bike. That’s really all I want this year. Because I already have a TV, a phone, and a computer. So I'm good on electronics this year. I also can’t wait till the end of the school year. And I've been bringing my grades up. I went from 90’s to 80’s now to 90’s again, I am trying to keep it that way though. It would be nice to get a bike so I can ride around town with my friends like I did with my old bike, but it sadly broke. So Santa, that's all I really wanted to tell you. Bye Santa.
Love, Cheyne Welch
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs.Claus been?I been good,are your reindeers good.I have one of your elves her name is snowflake .I been very good this year.Im
going to tell you a couple of things I want for Christmas.I want a new rubber band bracelet kit for christmas because i love to make bracelets,and also a hoverboard because i just like stuff like that.What i really want for Christmas is a vanity so,I can do my skincare ,and my homework.What I need for Christmas is a new puppy because I really like puppies.I want you to bring my mom some wax warmer and wax melts to go with it because she loves the house to smell really good,and because she is the best mom ever. I want you to bring my dad some new fishing gear because he loves to fish,and a new BBQ pit because he likes to BBQ or some new tools because he deserves it.And when you come to my house DON’T FORGET that there is milk and cookies on the table for you ,and share with Mrs.claus too.I can’t forget about your reindeers I will leave them some carrot and lettuce on the table to.And keep your reindeer health so they have lots of energy to fly.
From:Isabella Venegas
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and the elves? My family is doing good and I have been good this year and what I want for Christmas is a new dirt bike because my old one is broken down and something else is a new psz4 because my old one is getting old and it broken and something i need is a pair of shoes because mine are broken and my mom want more work days off and I will leave milk and cookies and carrots for Rudolph because he is my favorite but don’t tell the other reindeer bye Santa .
Your friend, Joshua Saldana
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs Claus doing? I hope the elves and the reindeer are doing well also. I have been a good girl this year for Christmas, I would like a new iphone because my old one is slow when I play games. And I also want tickets for the BTS tour next month but it's $220 for the tour so until then I want airpods because my headphones don’t really work when I try to listen to Lilpeep.
Love Alison Mendoza
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the North Pole and also are the reindeers and elves doing great. And also I was good this year because I helped my grandpa clean his car, I also helped my mom deliver groceries, and helped my dad do things that he tells me to do.Things that I want for christmas is a new soccer ball because I love playing soccer,and also I need a computer so I can play games without having 500 ping on my phone, but things I need is a new blanket because when it gets colder I will need a new blanket so it can make me warm and thats why i need a blanket because it is cold. My little brother wants new cars every day and says he wants more on Christmas. If you read this thank you Santa and I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Robin Htoo
Dear Santa,
I hope you're having a good December so far and of course when Christmas comes, have a merry christmas. If possible, can you possibly get me some items for this christmas ? I would like to ask you to keep my family, pets, and friends safe.Can you get me a soccer ball with an air pump and since we are on the subject of soccer.Can I get standing dummies to practice on?
I'm more than grateful for the phone I currently have but I would like to ask for an apple pen to be able to draw better and robux if possible.another thing that i am currently wanting is a hoverboard charger and some drawing supplies.right now i currently want these things and if you can provide all of them i understand but I ask you to please keep my family,pets and friends safe.Stay safe and have a merry christmas!
Your friend, Katie Resendiz
Dear Santa
Santa i wish you a Marry Christmas and i want a Legos and a esclava de oro
And maybe some boots , and blueberry jacket ,or some shoes or a dog or a ipad and
A necklaces
Dear Santa,
How yours Christmas going mines has been going but what i would for u to give me a monitor. And also I would like a quarter zip but if not just some good clothes. And I would like some good designer cologne and if not I will take some good body wash. And that is all that I want and before I go have a good day.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? Can you tell me how Mrs.Claus is doing too,but Merry Christmas to the both of you.Can you please give me fishing stuff please, basketball stuff and if possible a pair of basketball shoes. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gavyn Moreno
Dear Santa, Hi Santa :D how’s Mrs Santa Calus or how about your renders was your life so jolly if it is thats great, anyways what i wanted is air jordans,lego speed champions, and a Rudolph plushie for my sister thats all i want and Merry Christmas :D
Love Brenden.
I hope you have been good.
Have you been having a merry christmas?
For Christmas I want a moriah elizabeth plushie,and an electric guitar, a lalaloopsy doll,and a lps (littlest pet shop) bobble head, pretty please?
I will be forever grateful if you do get me it.
Hope you have a merry christmas.
Love, Jude
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa Claus I hope you're doing alright and I hope your reindeers are well-fed. What I want for Christmas is an angel girl that is made of glass with a bit of yellow and a necklace with a pearl for my mom and two electric guitar necklaces that are blue and one is red for my friend all in a gift bag.
Dear santa,
I hope the deers you and mrs claus are doing good i just wanted to tell you what i want for christmas which is A ipad, slime bucket, tamagotchi, squishies and my melody stuff from minso if you would pls deliver this to me and thank you!
Love, Ilainy
Dear Santa,
I want to know how you are doing! I hope you are doing well right now. I hope you have a merry christmas. I want a huge tub of legos and a karaoke machine. I also want everyone to have a merry christmas. Could I please get a plushie to hug while I am asleep? I also want to have an unlimited supply of chicken nuggets and fries. I want some shoes for Christmas. Could I have a globe please? I am sorry if I am asking for too much, but I hope you have a merry christmas. You can limit my items. My last item I want is a robux gift card.
Your Friend, Graysen Brulloths
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry christmas and I hope the weather is good.When you come to my house I’m going to give five gallons of milk and 6 tons of cookies.I would like a brand new gas dirt and new Jordans for Christmas
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year, hope Mrs.Claus is doing good.So, for Christmas can i please get a soccer ball that has Real madrid on it and it is black. The next thing I want is a new xbox headset.Finally,I want Nike tennis shoes.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you? I'm doing well.
Well if you could, couldI I get Rudolph for Christmas.
Also may I have a white Christmas.
I wish everyone a lovely Christmas.
Love, Alexander Lopez
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs.Claus been? PS5 Black Jordan’s $100 Nike Tech Quater-Zip $5,000 Gaming Set-up Spider Jacket Robux
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa
I know that you’ve been busy but I don’t ask for much every year, so these are some things I have in mind.
1. A Sketch book
2. A black hoodie
3. And a new bed sheet
Bonus, A phone
Love Aaliyah.M
Dear,Santa
This is what I want for Christmas. I want an electric scooter,Iphone16,mechanical pencils,free fried chicken forever,a axiom helmet for football,a pair of battle shoulder pads for football, a fishing pole,a quarter zip,and pc with setup. Have a merry christmas.
Your friend, Jaiden
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph.I would like stray kid merch,lightstick,stickers,phone, stray kids necklace,case,slime,robux,squishies,unlimited El Patio,Whataburger,mac n cheese.Merry Christmas!
Love, Maleena
Dear Santa, how are you? I hope Mrs.Clause is okay. I hope you'll have a fun Christmas so for Christmas I just want 1 thing and that is a tablet.
Your friend, Brian
Dear Santa,
I would like for Merry Christmas. It is a phone,robux gift cards,v-bucks,rc car.
Love, Jayven
Dear Santa,
It's been a long time since you’ve come and put presents under the tree, drank the milk, and ate the cookies. I have a lot of questions. How have you been? How’s Mrs.Clause? How are all the reindeer? Are all the elves healthy? For Christmas I want a lot of things like good grades, to be healthy, and to be successful. But of course there are some things you can’t do. There are also some things you can do, like traveling around the world in just one night. One thing I would like for Christmas is the new Katseye album. Also a new hairbrush so I don’t have to use my mom’s anymore. Maybe Uggs because it's really cold! Of course I need some snacks like Takis, Hot Cheetos, Funyunns, and candy. I wish you nothing but the best.
Love, Riley Duckworth
Dear Santa,
I know it has been a long year but here you and your elves are back and ready for Christmas, and for you to put smiles on our faces. I hope you have your sleigh and reindeer ready and trained to go flying through the sky and don’t forget to get your elves to get them back. I also have a lot of questions for you How have you been how are the reindeer and I can’t forget about Mrs. clause I hope she’s good too. I have a lot of gifts but only one that matters to me i would really like a pair of uggs and that’s about it I hope you have a merry merry Christmas ho ho ho.
Love, Sophia Colvin
Good afternoon,I hope your having a good day! Today,I’ll be listing 4 thing i wish for Christmas.
No.1: A pin maker.I really want a pin maker because i would love to style my backpack because i love to style things!
No.2:A new pc.I need a new pc because one day i decided to play on my pc,but it kept saying,“no signal”,and usually i know how to activate the pc,but it stopped working.
No.3:A printer.I would like a printer for typing my spelling words and for my pin maker.
No.4:water colors.I like painting alot and I can use it for decoration!No.4:Robux.I like to style my avatar alot and buy gampasses.I hope for my thing to come true,please and thank you.
Love, Lexi Perez
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry christmas! Thanks for everything you got me all those other years! May I have a super good camera, Steam VR headset with controllers, a gaming table, a gaming chair, a Playstation 5, a drone, a Switch 2, 1,000,000 for christmas please!
Your friend, Ike
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa,I dont really want nothing for christmas so you could get me anything i wouldnt mind if it was a piece of gum thank you santa bye bye bye.\
Love Noah
Dear Santa,
Wassup Santa how are you doing? I really like Prancer he is my favorite reindeer of all. I wanted to ask if you could get me a PC and if not can you get me a camera with a camera stand. Thank you so much my boiii
Your friend, Alexander Quirey
Dear Santa
How are you doing?I hope you’ve had a great Christmas so far, I know I have
This Christmas I would want an Art Ipad to continue trying to reach my goal of becoming an Artist and maybe an Ipad pen with it.I would also like to get blue bed sheets or whatever color you can get me.I would also like to get a few Labubu clothes for my Labubu.I would also like to get a 100 marker set with a case for my dream of becoming an Artist, and maybe color pencils.Lastly I would like to get some Sanrio plushies.This is all I would like to have on Christmas
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
What’s up Santa, how are you doing i will really love if give me
E bike, a iphone 16 and a pc that would be really great and also
I want a hellcat and thank you Santa.
Love, treysin
Dear Santa.
How are you doing? I hope you are doing well, and I hope you are ready for Christmas. For Christmas I want some video games, gift cards, toys, and a happy Christmas for me, my family, friends, and everyone I know.
Love, Jace
DEAR SANTA
Hey santa how has your year been i hope its been well so how has ms.claus been i hope she been well. And how has Rudoff been? I will give hi christmas.what i want for christmas is a new cologne iphone 15 pro.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing well. I hope the reindeers are doing well.
This year for christmas I want an iphone 17 because my phone broke and I need a
Phone.
Love, Alan
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs.Clause doing? I hope ya´ll are doing well!
A few things I would appreciate for Christmas:
Is a Lego flower set, mechanical pencils, a new pc (or just a MacBook), maybe a hoverboard,
Hollister clothes, new shoes something like Nike or Jordans, LOTS of hair ties, a calendar, a new jacket
Sorry that I'm expensive!
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs.Claus doing? I want to tell you what i want for christmas, so i want a Airpods,Iphone 15, 14 boxes of candy canes, Nike pro black and white shoes, 16 black leggings flare at the bottom, light pants that have a flare at the bottom and skirts and Nike socks,Pimples patches and skincare,i also want wireless straightener, and charm bracelet, Dirt bike and a electric bike and A vr and perfumes.
Love callie
Lego titanic
Apple ipad
Scale train
lego plane
Lego car
Your friend kevin
Dear Santa,
First, a question that I would like to ask you is that can you please control your elf and tell her to stop eating my cereal.
Okay enough of that, something that I would like for Christmas this year is 10,000 robux. I know that it may seem like a lot but I know that your Christmas spirit can make it come to life.
Love, Allyson
Dear Santa,
Hello Mrs.Claus and Mr. Santa Claus how are you doing , this year ? Tell Rulpoh that he is my favorite Raindeer , I want to ask if you are actually real ? And also please give me every thing I want in my life and what I want to use play and educate . And PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE get me a Gameboy to play Paparapa
Love , Daleyza
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa how is Mrs. Claus doing i reilly like dancer and prancer if you can get me christmas nails and pandas shoes i am 3 or 4 shoe size and an elf and slim and what ever else comes to your mine and a ps5 for my brother please
Love, Zariyah Collins
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I have been doing pretty good this year!
I hope that you have not gotten too much snow like hail or anything.
How are the deer doing hope they are ready to fly in a couple of weeks!
What I would like for Christmas is a desk for my pc to make sure it has enough space!
Your friend, Tyler Sanchez
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa I wonder what it is like to live in the North Pole. How is your day? What do you know about Christmas that us children don’t? Santa, now I will show you my Christmas wishlist. I really would like more than two gifts for Christmas or one. I would like a gift card from a game. The game has billions of experiences and you can dress up a doll that you control. It is really fun. I can even go to a game that is related to Christmas! The game is called Roblox. The money in the game is called Robux. The gift card can be 10$ or anything it doesn’t really matter. I hope I'm not asking for much!
Your friend, Mayte
Dear Santa,
Who is over there in the North Pole any ways for this Christmas may you give me a Lego Marvels, Luigi’s mansion, and Luigi and Mario Brother Ship Nintendo games Five Nights at Freddy's plushes, With love Erick
The kid the kid that wants to be you friend.
Dear santa claus
How the cookies and what cookies do you like and I what a computer
Dear Santa
How you doing, I hope your doing good.
I want this.
Girls last tour manga
Mini fridge
Madoka Magica figure
Femtanyl T-shirt
Playstation card
DDLC figure mini figures
Miku figure
100 dollar bill
Airy plush from the hfjone store
Liam backpack from the hfjone store
nine,six,seven pins from the jacknjellify store
Your friend Addisen
Dear Santa,
Do you like to steal a brainrot or grow a garden? And do you like roblox or fortnite? And how are you doing? And i want ten thousand V-bucks,two thousand robux, remember my account so i can join my brother in minecraft, 67, and new headphones.
Love, Zayne
Dear Santa,
Hello Sant and Mrs. Claus, I hope y’all are doing well. I would like to have beets headphones because my headphones are not good. I would also like some UGG slippers because my UGGs are gross and i promise to take care of them if I get them. Also I would love too have a apple computer so I can watch my movies and get rid of my ipad cause i only use it to watch my movies and i don’t need it.
Love, Diann
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you and Mrs.Claus I hope good.For Christmas I want a pet chuwawa and 20 packs of I Survived books and a Iphone 17 pro max and wish my family a Merry Christmas and you too.
Love, Karla Serna Solis
Dear Santa , I hope the rain deer are doing good. I'm going to lay food out for them. Santa may I please have a four wheeler and I hope you dont thank asking for this is wired i want doctor stuff.From Parker have a merry Christmas.
Dear sant,
How are you I am good and this is what I want.I do not want nothing but it going to be my mom’s birthday and I want her to get something so can you get her a new stanly a bunch of love and a new Iphone 17.Now I do kinda want something first of all I want a Iphone 17 pro max and also some food Ipad chromebook.Thank you and you must be rich.But still thank you.
LOVE, Matthew Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
I hope ur doing good cause I know its been a while since i've talked to you.What are you doing are making hot chocolate, training your reindeer, or are you just seeing what other kids are doing to see if they are on the naughty or nice list.How is Mrs Clause doing is she just sitting around.
Well there was something I wanted to ask. Can you get me gifts please one thing I want is robux so I can buy stuff on roblox.I also want new mouse pad for my pc.Led lights for my room.
From ur friend Stark
Dear santa
I hope Mrs. claus is okay,and how are the raindeer are they okay, i hope i see you for christmas and the Elfes,the things i want for christmas is,a telescope,a piano,Robux gift card,and i wish that my mom and my dad would stop fighting pleas,and i hope my cat feels better, i don’t want my cat to die like domino my dog, so i hope that you are doing good santa and Mrs. clause.
Love Darren
Dear santa,
Hi my name is analee lopez hope you and Mrs. clause are doing so grate I want money, beats head phones, merry christmas
Love Analee
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope your raindeer are doing well and Mrs.Claus too.
What I want for Christmas is minecraft lego, ps4, dragon ball z lego, gaming chair, gaming headphones, roblox gift card, gaming desk, five header, gaming computer, gaming mouse, gaming keyboard.
Your friend, Zachary Carpenter
Dear Santa,
How are you,btw i grown alot since last time i wrote a letter to you and i just want to tell you what i want for christmas
I want more sweatpants for christmas,
And i also want a computer and cozy blankets,
Btw i want a iphone 15 and more white t-shirts,
And i also want more bows and hair accessories,
I want more chapter books and lots of pins,
And i want a lot of pencil toppers for girls,
And i want alot of pink and purple croc charms,
And chocolate chip and hot cocoa with marshmallows,
I want pack of chips and a pack of dr pepper
Btw i want 2 more stanleys and i want a ocean blue backpack with backpack charms
And i want airpods and a ipad
Love your friend, sophia
Dear Santa,
I want a soccer ball for Christmas and a iphone 17 pro max
Mrs.Claus there would be cookies and milk in the table
Love
Your friend Justin
Dear Santa, do you play games like my i play fortnite,roblox,and minecraft may i get some vbucks the one for like 25 and a roblox gift card and one more thing a fishing pole.
Your friend Josiah
Dear santa,
I now you have to work a lot so ima make you some cookies and milk and something for the dear
For christmas i want to stay with my family and to my gramell and my grampal to come to stay with us and have a fun christmas and i want a ps5 car i dont rally care i just want to have a good time with my family i dont need a present i just need my family i now other kids want presents but i just want my family and friends to i want you to have a good christmas to santa and mrs claus and all of yall
Dear Santa,
Hi, I left some really good cookies. I hope you like them. For Christmas I would like to have a new VR headset so I can sell my old one and give the money to people in need. I would like to have a mow pad so I can use it to help my parents and go to the beach and relax.
Love Jase❤️.
Dear Santa
,How are you doing and Mrs.Claus For christmas i only want a few things may i please get these things first thing is some black laced uggs,sincerely yours or any skin care product by Salish Matter,a pack of Dr.Pepper, and A JellyCat But three things I really want is skunk hair or chunking parts,a concert ticket of lil tracy and for me to get good grades.
Love,Genesis
Dear Santa,
I want a tranformr robot. Iwanta jet.
Love, Natan Kidane
Dear Santa,
I want a Pink dress
Love, Allison Mejia
Dear Santa,
I want a cooke. I want a toy car.
Love, Uriel Aguillon
Dear Santa,
I want a spiderman.
Love, Zayn Salinas
Dear Santa,
I want slim. I wot a tebe.
Love, Alexander Huaracha
Dear Santa,
I want a elf. I want a blue bike.
Love, Isabella Orta
Dear Santa,
I want a IPad. I want a dol.
Love, Brooklyn Giese
Dear Santa,
I want a red car.
Love, Ethan Shu
Dear Santa,
I want stickers. I want a PS5.
Love, Kamilla Samayoa
Dear Santa,
I want a red cr. I want a truck.
Love, Jose Angel Rodriguez
I wat a candes. I wat a sogr shrt.
Love, Ryan Htoo
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5.I want a PupE.
Love, Jorgina Amador
Dear Santa,
I want a slim. I want a tede.
Love, Laiklyn Perez
Dear Santa,
I want a IPAD. I want a dol.
Love, Vivianne Kalisek
Dear Santa,
I want a babe dog. I want a toy fr my dog. I want a a elf.
Love, Bryson Falcon
Dear Santa,
I want a red truck.
Love, So Moo
Dear Santa,
I want a footblo stuf. I want sagwa.
Love, Trace Mcafee
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie. I want a shoes blue.
Love, Aylin Chavez
Dear Santa,
I luv the Prezents that you Bremg me.
Love, Damien
Dear Santa,
I want a octopus. I want fish. I want a whale.
Love, Niklaus
Dear Santa,
I wont 1000 mini coca-colas. I wont 3 more lego mini figures. I wont a Bowsrs play set and hot wheels.
Love, Diego
Dear Santa,
I wud like A Drone, a rc CAr, hot weLs trAc, Mochi, A sno gLoB.
Love, Prescott
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a bik? Can I have a Fon? Can you giv me toys?
Love, Kaynat
Dear Santa,
I WONT K POP BRBES, K POP STUF, AND, STUFES.
Love, OLiviA
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun, a book shelf, rc car, and hot wheels.
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
I woNt a dolhous, 3 brbes, New shoes, aNd New sox.
Love, Leilanii
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex toy, a Distortus Rex toy, and a dinosaur egg excavation kit.
Love, Roland
Dear Santa,
Giv me prezints. Giv Me dron. Santa giv me prezints.
Love, Jameson
Dear Santa,
I wont a prezent. I wot a DInosor.
Love, Mathew
Dear Santa,
Be gooD. I Luv Santa.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I like Yor rAnder. I like Yor berd. I momT a TRuc, a dIMOSOR, and a PS5.
Love, Izaiah
Dear Santa,
I wont BLuey. I wont Bingo.
Love, Casi
Dear Santa,
I wont dinosaurs, Lego dinosaurs, Lego animals, and a toy kichen.
Love, Fisher
Dear Santa.
Hey Santa, how's it going? I have been a very good girl for Christmas!!!! For Christmas I want a cat and a piano. If I can get another gift that would be great so can I get a teddy bear and a sketch book and a pair of new shoes.
Your friend, Abril.
Dear Santa,
How’s the North Pole? How are you doing?This year I have been a very very good boy!!!
For Christmas I want a Nerf N Series Pinpoint and a Video Walkie talkies 2 packs.
Love Yoel
Dear santa
How are you doing this year I have been a vear good girl can you get me a horse toy for croismus and mine boren
Love Aave
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? This yearI have been a very good girl!!!!!! For this Christmas I want a sketch book, an tablet,and a coloring book plus Chromebook and a pink blanket!!! At the North Polle have a Merry Christmas. Santa number 1#!!!
Love Evelyn!!!
How you doing this year? l been a very good girl!!!!!!
I wante a toy and a LoL and a book.
Love Nazaret
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? This year I have been a very very good girl!!!!,
For this christmas I want a new slid I love the slid merry Christmas Santa.
Love Ximena.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Santa how are your efl been doing? I’m been a very good girl!! For this Christmas I want a squishy and a robux card but if you give me more stuff I would like a 3 friendship necklace and a slime have a merry Christmas Santa.
Love Yaritza.
Dear Santa
How's it going in the North Pole ? This year I have been a very very good girl!!! I want a Babygear, Labobos, Video walkie talkie, Slime, Mini Brands, power kite, LoL, car, and a house. From
Julieta.
Dear Santa,
How’s the North Pole? How are you Santa? This year I have been a very very good girl!!!
For this Christmas I want Mini-Brands and I want a coloring book and colors.
Love Maria Jose’
Is it very cold in the North Pole? How are you doing? Santa \\I want a dog for Christmas and a capybara plushi and a Adventure Force
Love Bella
How are you l hope you are warm there in the North Pole.? lam very very good and l what for Christmas is a little kitten cat and also can you bring me a mini brand of 100,000 of them please santa. Have a merry Christmas!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and a video walkie talkie please by Santa!!!!!!!!!!!
Love Maria Jose,
Dear Santa,
I had been a good boy!!! this year for this Christmas would you bring me a soldier a car and if you want to bring me a nerf loadout.I hope you have a good Christmas.
Karim
Dear Santa,
Hi santa i want for christmas this year is i want is a vbucks and robloxs and i want some new pants and i am going to gets some milk and cookies bey bey santa
Your Friend, Alonzo baldera
Dear Santa,
Ive like how you are all holly jolly but ivebeen good all my life
If you came to port lavaca evre body would be like oh look its
Santa ide be praud of you im praud of your elfs evre one will
Beleave that its achily you its caus we believe its achily you.
And im stuck to this game called 50 fashion so i need help.
Your Friend, Matthew Cobb
Dear Santa
i want a one hundred Dolers because
I want to pay Four my mom
Your friend, Adriel Cuellar
Dear Santa
Hi my is Brielle and can i have a hamster and can i please have a lekchik
Bike.
Your Friend, Brielle Dabbs
Dear Santa
Can i have plushe and a house.
Your friend,
Jason echarriz
I have been really nice this year and my family to. And i wanted to talk to you about what l want for Christmas.And i want some jeans and some PJ that are so soft.And
One more thing is to bless people that are sick and having trouble.And have a wonderful day and rember
Your Friend,
Zaidee Escobedo
Dear Santa,
What I want for christmas is a hazbin hotel plush, and than a demon slayer plush, also a hello kitty kuromi figer and that is it but I hope you have a good day also when you come christmas night I hope you like the cookies
your friend,
Mia garcia
Dear santa
May i have a patriots jerse. and a ps5. and a pet puppy. and a ealetric bike. and some black and wite croces. and jordens
yourFriend
josephgonzaoles
Dear Santa,
This year I’ve been very good because I’ve helped folding cloth and last year I’ve got a book named the bad guys and I am very happy once I got that book . This year I would like to have any kinds of toys or books thank you . I will make sure to give you lots of milk and chocolate cookie , and I will be as good as I can, and I will make sure I am a good helper . I will make sure you are full once you go on ride . Have a wonderful day on christmas eve
Your , Friend Victor Hung
Dear Santa, I wunt for Chrisnmus is PS5.
Your friend, Giselle Leal
Hello,Santa. My name is Lily. I'm nine years old. I'm good. How are you? Where are you from? I’m from Taiwan. Taiwan is very fun,cool and beautiful. Welcome to Taiwan!!!
Merry Christmas ! ^_^
Your Friend, Lily Lee
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Abby.I am 8 yares odd. This Christmas I woud like a medium Christmas trees because, I wont my home has a Christmas feel like , and i wish my family have a very good Christmas day. And i wish you have a happy Christmas day!
Your Friend, Abby Lee
I have a few questions, the first one is, how did you get so much materials for making toys and stuff? The second one is, are you the grandpa or daddy of elves, or did you hire those elves? The third one is, why are you fat? OK, that is all of my questions. Can I have $200 for this Christmas? I know it´s kind of weird asking for money .
Have a good time !
Your Friend, Rhett Liao
Dear santa,
I rele wute a dog sowe bad ,pens to plees , and a shrte ,and a jakit . bie
Your Friend, Rhylie lopez
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas I hope that i am on the nice list and can i please have a bike and a electric scooter and can you tell Rudolph i said hi . I really want a binder ,note book, and a lot of pencils i want a binder to put my drawings in i want a note book to draw and a lot of pencils to use
Your Friend, Nevaeh matulik
Dear santa
I want for christmas a mario kart a real , and some new closes, pokemons cards,meta quest 2 the new one, toys, robux,new shoes,nintido switch 2
Your friend Gabriel Morales
Dear Santa,
I am max perez and I’ve tried to be good. For Christmas I would like a
Ps5 to play my games.I also want a iphone 15 to in contact with my mom
and my friend. A mini fridge to hold my prime.A soccer ball to play
outside.A new golf set to play golf.Happy
Your friend,Max Perez
DEAR SANTA
,i want a PS5 and robucks and aTV.
Your friend, adam quirey
Dear Santa,
WHAT I WANT FOR christmas is a doll and tow real boxers that are girls name mekal and mekoe and a gold dress.mia a sgwish meloe that is a purple cow.
Love, ALEZNE Resendiz
Dear Santa, This year I been a good boy because I'm very helpful little boy take this letter as a thank you note may please have a drum set I’ve been really wanting a drum set but my family can't afford it so can I please have a drum set.
Your Friend, Elijah Santos
Dear Santa,
Hi santa can i gita a dall 2 dall and a book BAD KlTTY
And a .book, can a cook. Book 5
Your Friend, joana Valadez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I bet you’ve been busy making toys and checking to see if I’ve been good. I have been the best behaved kid in Texas! I would like for you to bring my mom a Labubu for Christmas. My dad wants football cards. For my little brother, please bring a plushie. I would like a punching bag. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Lucca Almeida
Dear Santa,
How are your Reindeer? Are they good? How have you and Ms. Claus been doing? I hope you have been doing good. I have been a good kid, Mr. Claus. I have been a brave kid. I would like for my mom’s Christmas present to be a stress toy, please. My dad’s Christmas present would be a big water bottle, please. A Christmas present for my brother, he would like a new computer charger. I would like a Chromebook, please.
Love, Daphne Blevins
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you been? For Christmas, I want a PS5. For my mom, can you get her a new phone? And for my dad, can you get him a new car? I promise I will be good to others. Merry Christmas! Love, Elijah Castillo
Dear Santa,
I’ve missed you for so long! I’ve waited for you to come back and visit again. We have 9,240 ornaments to welcome you back. Please get my mom a Starbucks card because she always goes there. My dad really wants some kitchen supplies for his kitchen. And can I please get a Metallica, Nirvana, and a KISS vinyl? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love, Kobe Figueroa
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting the whole year for Christmas because it is my favorite holiday. I would like you to bring Barbies and any baby things for my sister. Then, for my dad, can you give him a hat like the one he wears and maybe the glasses because somebody stole his in a cowboy store when he left it in the changing room. And for my mom, can you get her a ring or a necklace with her name on it, or my name on it, and probably an iPhone? Her phone is cracked. And also, how are you and Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves? I hope that y’all are doing good. And for my grandma, can you give her a soccer ball because she is going to play soccer? And what I want is two new controllers because mine don’t work and I want Madden 26, Robux, and a gold necklace.
Love, Layton McKay
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? For Christmas, I want you to bring my mom some perfume. Please bring my dad some tools. Kylee would like some new makeup. My brother wants some toys. And I would like a telescope, a microscope, and some more Numberblocks, please. Merry Christmas!
From Grayson Medina
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? Have you and the elves been making toys, and maybe checking if I have been good this year? I have been good a little bit this year. I would like for you to bring my mom new headbands. My dad needs new pants. I would like a new makeup kit. I also want a dog so bad. I have been asking forever. I promise to be good this year and be kind to others.
Love, Dani Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I miss you and Mrs. Claus. I hope you are doing well. I’ve been good this year, a little bit of trouble, but still good. My mom would love to get a blanket, and my brother will love some new shoes. Santa, I would love to get bows, a water-bottle - a blue one, and a box of Hot Cheetos! I promise I will be good.
Love, Doriana Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How is your day going? Santa, I really want a dog for Christmas. My siblings want a dog too. I would be happy for the rest of my life. My mom wants another James Avery bracelet and new shoes. And my dad wants a new truck with speakers. I want a soccer ball with some soccer cleats, and new shoes with clothes. Then my sister wants makeup for her vanity and new clothes with some shoes and a hoverboard. Merry Christmas!
Love, Francisco Mercado Perez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year for your helpers to come make a mess in my house. I’m excited to wake up to a mess. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I bet you’ve been busy making toys and checking if I have been good. I have been good this year. I would like for you to bring my mom a fuzzy blanket. I would like for you to get my dad tools. I would love a tablet. I will be kind and good in school. Merry Christmas!
Love, Noelia Pineda
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer? I want to visit. You are fun. I know you make toys. For Christmas, I would like flowers and chocolate, an RC car, a phone, a PS5, and an Xbox.
Love, Tony Ramos
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and the elves been doing? I bet you’re super tired of making toys and checking to see if I have been good. I have been trying to be the best girl in Texas! I would like for you to bring my mom some cute earrings. My dad needs a new pair of shoes and clothes. I would love some new makeup, shoes, and clothes. I promise to do good deeds and be kind to others. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cherry Reyes Zelaya
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, I want to ask you for snow, it's my dream. Please, I want it to snow so the children can receive presents because happiness is very important, and snow is too. I want to spend Christmas with family. It is fun because you feel happiness. You don't feel sadness, and Christmas is more fun with family because you feel so much love. December 24th is so much fun. Well, this is my letter to Santa. Love, Jefersson Ariel Rivera Chinchilla
Dear Santa,
I´ve been a good kid this year. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I bet you the elves are busy making toys and checking to see if I´ve been good. Is the North Pole cold? I would like for you to bring my mom some flowers. My dad wants new tools. My sisters want toy dolls. My brother wants dinosaurs. I would love a new PC and a gaming chair.
Love, Tomas Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for you to visit. I have to get my grades up, so my progress report can get better. I know that you have been really busy making toys and checking the list to see if I have been good. I have been wanting slime all year. Then, I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. It is really cool because it has Bluetooth. I would also like a new puppy. I promise I will take care of it! Merry Christmas!
Love, Lilah Salazar
Dear Mr.Claus,
I have been waiting all year for you to come visit. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I bet the elves are busy making toys, and the reindeer are training for their big flight. I have been very good, Mr. Claus. My daddy needs wood art things, and my mommy would like new cooking pans. I want a Little Live Pets Ouchies. I promise to be good and be helpful to everyone. Merry Christmas!
Love, Belle Sanders
Dear Santa,
How are you and your family doing? Anyway, my mom wants a necklace, my dad and brother want a new Xbox, and I just want my screen fixed, please. Merry Christmas!
Love Quentin Times
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for this day. I hope you are doing well in the North Pole with Mrs.Claus, and I know you are busy with your elves looking at well-behaved kids. I have been a good kid, and I have helped my family, my friends, and other people. Can you do me a favor? Can you bring some gifts for my family? If you did, my family would be happy and would thank you for your hard work. I think my mom would like some cooking pots. I think my dad would like a picture of Jesus if that’s ok Santa. Third, my aunt would like some Christmas decorations for her room. Next, my grandma would like some medicine for her leg because it's been hurting, and I want her leg to feel better. Then my grandpa would like some garden tools for his garden. My oldest sister would like some new jeans. My youngest sister would like some new toys.Then finally me, I would like a pair of headphones if that is fine with you Santa. That is all of my family. Thank you and HAPPY CHRISTMAS!
Love, Heavenly Wah
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph really real? How do you get your reindeer to fly? I promise I've been good this year, even if I made a couple of mistakes. I bet you'll make billions of people happy this year. What is it like to live at the North Pole? I’ll try to remember to give you my picture of you this Christmas.
I hope for you to get Bella some Chester's hot fries in her stocking this year, and Mom a new exercise mat. Dad could use a welder, with Skipper getting some new chew toys. Can I please have a tenor saxophone? I promise to be kind and behave. Merry Christmas!
Love, Gavin Walker
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and Mrs. Claus been doing? I bet you’ve been busy making toys and checking to see if I’ve been good. I have been the best behaved kid in Texas! I would like you to bring my mom some dresses. My dad needs new boots. I would love a new phone. I promise to do good deeds and be kind to others. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaileah Campos
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are Mrs. Claus and all the elves and reindeer? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like a cat, a 67 toy, and a PS5. Love, Jocelyn Casias
Dear Santa,
I've been waiting all year for you to taste my freshly baked cookies. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? I know you are checking if I was good or bad. I have been the best I could be! I would really like you to buy my mom a new apron. She really needs one because she has stains all over hers, and water gets on her clothes from washing the dishes. My dad would really need some new equipment to fix our fridge and the car. I would really like a cookbook or some new shoes because my shoes have holes everywhere, and the cookbook will help me learn how to make more food for my family.
Love, Bella Chen
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting so long this year, and I’ll finally be able to see you. How was your day? I bet you enjoyed Mrs. Claus's cookies. I’ve always wanted a Nintendo Switch OLED console and a Super Impulse Tiny Arcade, a TMNT. I also hope you can give the rest of the world presents, especially my family. Love, Josue Degollado
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year for you Santa. How have you been? Santa, you got a lot to do because you know what time it is? It’s Christmas time! I would really like to have a laptop and to buy games. I would like to have 50 or 100 dollars to buy games and play games. The last thing I want is a mainecoon cat because they are really furry and can get really big, like big big.
Love Jose Diaz
Dear Santa,
I’ve wanted you to come and visit. May I have one Rainbow Charizard Pokémon card and a Charizard X card, please? I have tried to be good as much as possible. A gaming chair would also be nice. Love, Robert Flores
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting this whole year for you to come. How is Mrs. Claus doing? She probably makes good cookies and coffee for you. You are probably really busy making toys and checking the checklist. I was wondering, if you aren’t busy, if you could get me a comforter blanket and Mini Brands? My mom wants a pair of earrings, and my dad needs a pair of socks. Thanks Santa!
Love, Christina Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the elves and reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a Barbie house and lip gloss. My brothers would like to have fun. We have been good kids this year. Love, Darlene Gray
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year for you to come visit. I hope you have been doing great at the North Pole. Can you please send an elf to come watch if I’m behaving?! Am I on the good list? I’m pretty positive I am because I have been great all year. For Christmas, can you please bring me a light purple Stanley, and a Coach mini backpack? For my mom, can you bring her some pairs of earrings, and for my dad, can you get him some guitar stuff? I promise to be caring and kind.
Love, Weiai Huang
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit. How have you and the reindeer been doing? I hope y’all are ready to come to all our houses. I bet you’re busy getting the reindeer and our gifts ready to be delivered. I hope I’m on the good list this year. My mom wants jewelry and a new robe. My dad wants new shoes. I want a Sephora gift card and Mini Brands. I promise to be respectful and responsible. Sincerely, Saydeigh Lange
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for 3 years for you to come visit. I know you are busy at the North Pole and I want to give you a plate of cookies and a cup of milk. Please bring my dog a new blanket with turkey on it, and my dad, give him new shoes. I would like you to bring me a new video game. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Albert Liao
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year! I always wanted to ask how is the North Pole? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Clause? These are the things I want for Christmas. First, I want to be a better person. Next,I want a toothless toy for my brother. Then, I want a Nintendo Switch with Super Smash Bros. Then,I would like new makeup for my mom. I would like new tools for my dad and for his hard work. Then I would like new clothes for my sister. I hope you have a great Christmas Day Santa! Merry Christmas!
Love, Jesus Malvaez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to visit my house. How have you been? Are your reindeer ok? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been very good this year! My mom said she needs some stuff this year. She said she needs hair ties, and my dad said he needs some stuff this year, too. He said he needs new boots. My sister said she wants a big dog stuffed animal. What I want for Christmas is a knitting set, a coloring set, and a new phone, an iPhone 14, and winter boots that are very soft on the inside. Merry Christmas! Love, Anezsa Osuna
Dear Santa,
It’s been a long time! I’m really excited for Christmas to come around. I can’t wait to decorate my little town and tree. And is Mrs. Claus doing okay? If so, that’s great. Here is my Christmas list. I want Legos, a computer, a Demon Slayer plush, and a bunny. If one of my presents is missing, it's okay. I hope you have the best Christmas! Love, Jadalize Perez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for Christmas to come! I love the reindeer because they are so cool. I heard the elves are so nice. I love making cookies and milk for you. I’ve been the best I could, and I love Christmas. For Christmas, my dad would like a wallachee and my mom would like perfumes for Christmas. I would like a new bed for Christmas. I am so happy when you come. Love, Andrea Pineda
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are Mrs. Claus and all the elves and reindeer? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas would like makeup and Uggs and
that is it. Love, Janiyah Reyes
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting all year long for you to come visit me. How have you and your elves been doing? I bet you have been busy eating Mrs.Claus’s cookies and checking to see how I’ve been. I did my best to be good. I hope you're going to bring me something good. Can you bring my big brother a BMW that goes 500 miles/per hour? For my mom, can you give her a huge big dry comfortable bed and for my dad can you get him his dream house? I want 20 Roblox gift cards. Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Ahmad Sakha
Dear Santa,
It has been a year. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope she makes good cookies. I hope next Christmas you can deliver presents, but for this Christmas can you bring my mom a comfy blanket, my dad a truck, and me a new dirt bike? Love, Jason Sanchez
Dear Santa, I was petty bad. I’m sorry. I will be good. I want for Christmas is a scary Baboon plushie. It’s $24.99. Can I get that please, Santa? I want it, but if you can’t get it it’s ok i will be happy if it’s a game from Marcus Wilson.
Dear Santa
What I want for christmas is robux so i can make my avatar get even better and so i can play with my friends i also want squishmellows to play with a home when I get bored another thing I want is slime because i love playing with it also I love perfume because i love all the different senses especially the ones at bath and body works there perfumes smell so good and there candles, handsanitisers I would also like some clothes so i could match with my friend or just to wear out or to school and an awala they are so pretty and jelly cats and the thing i really want is a painting kit and drawing kit that comes with paper and paint those are all the thing I really want Santa
LOVE :Abby C.
Dear Santa, I don’t know what I want for Christmas.
Alayna Sandoval
Dear santa
I would like a ipad and crocs and slime and that all i want for christmas
Your friend alexa
Dear Santa,
Really all I want for Christmas is a roof over my head,food on my table,and clothes.Other than that I would want a heated blanket for the cold because I always get cold at night.Secondly, thing I want is a vanity because every time I try to do my hair or do my skincare my sister or literally anyone will come and take my stuff or disturb me when I'm getting ready.The last thing I want is a Ipad with a pen because sometimes when I watch youtube I usually see some kind of coloring ad pop up ,and I think its really cool so I download the app and when try it says you have to draw a straight line so I do that on my phone and I can never get it so if I have a ipad and pen I could draw way better, and I just really want an ipad.
Alexis Adams
Dear Santa, I would like some slime ,sweaters, a stuffed animal squishes, and coloring book with paint I will also need paint brushes to paint with And stick roll series 2
Love Alyssa
Dear, Santa,
This year I want something for my dog. Her name is Gorda. My other dog unfortunately passed away .
My dog is sad so I think it will cheer her up if I get some dog toys,treats,or a dog bed because she tacks up my entire bed . So I think that will really help me get more sleep and do better in school so my mom will be happy. My little brother is really annoying so I think boxing gloves will help. What do you think ?
And that is all i can really think of right now so maybe some money so later on i can get some stuff .
Senserle ,Aniyah
Dear santa,
How are you doing? May I have socks, new blanket, and games for Christmas, please.
Your friend, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a pink palm puff hoodie in the camo one. I also want the rabbit jellycat,clothes,some skincare, and some new shoes.
I wish you a very safe trip and a very merry christmas.
Sincerely, Aveigh Casey
Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is a mini hoop. Please and thank you.
Bowen Donnell
Dear Santa, I hope you can fly your sleigh for christmas and hope the reindeers are doing good. I have been good this year and for christmas i want a new bike, some clothes, Robux and a mini soccer set. Bradyn Gerner
Dear santa,
I want a mini dirtbike,a helmet with gloves,a new xbox controller,gift cards,and airpods,baseball lifestyle clothing,a new gaming chair.I have been decent this year and I am trying to get good grades.
sincerely,Braxton Nevarez
Dear Santa,I want
1.Madden 25,26
2.new ps5 controller
3.NFL tickets
4.MLB tickets
5.blue gaming chair
6.pit viper baseball glasses
7.collage baseball,football tickets for the Longhorns
8.icecream baseball armsleeve
9.alien sliding mitt
Please Santa I want this and if you do I will leave you some cookies,milk,and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,Brayden Boone
Dear santa my name is carolina perez and i am going to be good
For christmas and for New years and i am good person i do my
Homework and my chores and help my mom out to stuff around the
House and when i am done i go to the living room and watch the tv
And when i am done with the chores i tell my mom if she wants to
Watch a movie with me but sometimes she says no or yes she says
No cause she is very busy washing dishes and laundry and sometimes
I turn off the tv and go help her do the dishes or the laundry.
I would want coach slides and uggs and a coach purse and some clothes
And pants and essentials hoodie and buckle pants,and sweat pants[black].
Dear santa,
I want touch land,legos, nike pro shorts,and nike hode.
Marry christmas,
Carter stringo
Hello Santa,it's me Case i've been a good kid so I really wish you can give me the gifts i asked for just in case you forgot them i will remind you i wished for god of war ragnorak,a demegorgan lego,jeans,shirts,more legos,zip up jacket,a playstation gift card,3d printed fidget toys,playstation switch,a quest 3,a portable charger for it,and that all
love,Case
To:Santa Claus (North Pole)
From:Christopher Li
I want for Christmas is Japanese Yen coins(5 500 yen coin rolls) and bills(10 10000 yen) and a Taiwan Transport Card named EasyCard.Plus,I want Indonesian Rupiah for Christmas too.Plus,I want a gift card named Dave&Busters. Make sure to write a letter about it too.want 10 japan transportation cards.Plus I want also,2000 bill and 20 coin New Taiwan Dollars.Put all the gifts in a box and wrap it.
Sincerely,Christopher Li
Dear Santa, for christmas i want a jelly cat, clothes and idk what else
Love codee
Dear santa:
How has your day been going? My day has been great I have some wishes but i only want 2 wishes. I only want a 3d prenter and a VR gift card.
Love Cody have a good christmas
I want a mini hoop. Cooper Boyd
Dear, Santa
How have you been? I’ve been a good kid this year not fighting with my brother and sisters. For Christmas I would like a go-cart, Madden 26, and a Nintendo Switch 2. I want the switch 2 because my little sister won’t stop messing with me telling me that it’s not fair that I get to play the switch all the time. I want the go-cart so I can have a better time outside than I usually do. And then I want Madden 26 so I can play with my friends. I hope you can bring me all this stuff.
Sincerely, Cooper Lambert
Dear Santa,
How are you doing my name is dallas i am 11 years old i would a like a drawling set and to see my pawpaw because he got cancer and couldn't see him for 8 weeks and i just want to spend time with him since I haven't seen him in so long.
Dallas Calzada
Dear Santa, how have you been? If you may, can i get an adidas league cup blue soccer ball for christmas, goalie gloves, and have a happy blessed family and healthy, and safe, and 1 nike flight soccer ball, have healthy family and friends, and soccer net I´ll get you 3 chocolate cookies and a glass of milk For you Santa! And have a blessed christmas!
Daniel Guerrero Ramirez
Deer santa I want a iphone 17 pro max and a vr and a go cart
thank you
Have an awesome Christmas
Denise . Lopez
Dear Santa, I want a new headset, new controller , gift cards and shoes.
Sincerely Ethan Soliz
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a game for my nintendo,a charm for my bracelet,and a squishmellow.
Please and Thank You
From Eva Guerrero
Hey Santa, have the elfs bend good this year? I don´t want a lot for Christmas this year. But the one thing that i really could right now is a big hit for my softball tournaments. And i really want for my siblings to stop fighting so much. Thanks for stoping and reading this please Get my mom something and my dad .
Love,Graysen Ring
Dear Santa,
I want a circle chair, stitch lagos , lagos ,wicked lagos, wicked , and stitch
If not anything I will be happy with anything you get me.
From, Haleigh Janak
Dear Santa,
How have you been ? I hope you’ve had a wonderful time! Santa, the only two things that I want for Christmas is to have a blessed family and an IPhone 16. I am not saying that anything is possible, but if these two things came true, it would really make my day! I promise if you can make these things come true, I would be the best kid I can for my mom and dad. Before I leave you, how many cookies do you want? My dad and mom will give you permission to enter my house. Save some for me though!
From, Hector Rosas
Dear Santa for Christmas I would love a little 4 weller and a new vr and then a ps5 for me only. Lastly, a phone and some headphones for the ps5.
sincerely:Iker.
Dear: Santa
I want a draco slides and iphone 17 love santa Isaac
Dear Santa, What I want for christmas is a new headset robux new shoes
Sincerely,from Jaiden Gallegos
Dear Santa, I want a gaming monitor, a mike and a pc. Merry christmas santa thank you.
Have a awesome christmas santa
JaseDelgado
Santa letter
1.I wish to get money for a pc
2.I wish I get a keyboard and mouse
3.I wish that I get shoes
4.I wish to get toys
5.I wish to get robloxs gift card
Jayce Grimaldo
Dear santa, How are you? I would like elf vr, xbox. Jayceon
Dear Santa
This year i want a natando switch 2 . want a PS5 .a Electric Dirt bike . new markers Because Mine are going through the Paper and .a iPhone 17 pro Max and Puppy that is so cute and a v bux and also a card a lot a Money$$. a gaming setup and a Mountain bike The whole United StatesI want to be the richest man in the planet. I want to meet every soccer players.
Love jayston
Hello santa so this is my christmas letter to you
1. Squishies
2. A cat
3. Markers
4. Coco yo coloring book
5. Journal
6. iphone 14 phone case
7. Clothes
8. Socks
Love Jenna H.
Dear santa:
This is what i want for christmas i want a ps5 airpods a vr clothes jordan 4s nike teck and pant all black nike socks some sweat pants black and white some cross necklace a new back pack iphone 17 a car a house to go to the nba game a santa clause hat a pc i want some robux and v-bucks some shorts some kinder eggs a bracelet some head phones a computer some airpods some plane shirts some muscle i want to be principle of the day and teacher of the day
From: Joey
Dear, Santa
I want a comfy chair for my desk in my room.I want this chair because my family uses all of the chairs.
From,Kaitlynn Jones
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a hover board, a computer and that is it.
LOVE Kalyssa
Dear santa,
Hi i am kamden axtell you know me already how is the reindeer tell them thay cant call in sick lol
Ok if you can get me a vr head set and that is all please and thank you.
And my sister is good too just a reminder
Dear Santa for christmas I want a labubu and perfume and sticki roll series 2 & pink slippers and ear rings and squishmallous and a tamagotchi and a stitch labubu and 3 B.F.F friend necklace. Kathryn Salinas
P.s ill leav’s sum chocolate chip cookies & milk
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden Wagner and I am 11 years old, and I have been a good boy this year. I would like a size 4 soccer ball, 2 soccer nets, and some gift cards. A few good things I did this year was, I helped my mom when we were driving with my little sister. Secondly, I gave my friends stuff in a game we play. Lastly, I helped my mom wrap presents for my cousins and little sister.
Dear santa I want giftcard,KATSEYE TICKETS,blind boxes,and disney stuff and I am not picky so I would like anything.
Kennedy Reagan
Dear santa, I dont want anything but thank u very much for asking. Kira serena
From.Ladarius Dilworth
Dear, parents
What i would like for christmas is a 4 wheeler, vr and a ps5 with collage 26 that is what i would like for christmas.
Dear santa, for christmas REALLY want a laptop/macbooks,and sorta maybe want robux idk how much yet ill figure that out. I also want a katseye shirt from hottopic or a gap katseye hoodie from……well……gap(as previously implied) and finally a fisherman bracelet ask my dad about that
from,Landon
Dear Santa
My name is Leo Madera and i was wondering how have you been long time no see ( but talking to you ) I have been good this year for Christmas i want some shoes and a lego set and some toys .
Oh while i am talking to you can you ask dasher, dancer and prancer ,vixen and doner and blitzing comet and cupid and Rudolph say hello to them please oh and Mrs Claus that she cant forget cookies please and also a question for you want is your real name.
Also a joke can you guess it Ready?
What does santa suffer from if he gets stuck in a chimney
Claustrophobia.
Sincerely your friend LEO MADERA
Dera Santa i want gta 6 and muny.
Mason Moak :)
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I have been an awesome boy this year. I would like Packers football jersey number one, Micah Parsons.
Love, Mateo
P. S. I will leave milk and cookies for you and food for the reindeers.
Dear santa,
How are you doing? My name is Mia Vicenty. I am 11 years old. I wonder if you could bring me some gifts to my house for my brother and I. For me I will like anything stitch because love stitches a alot. My brother loves Naruto. He is a fan. He watches it everyday. He is good. His teacher is Mrs. Monroy 4th grade class. He likes pokemon cards and something from naruto.
Love Mia
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like the camo set from comfort clothing for hunting in the winter. I also want more robux, sweatpants/bagy,more jeans,mini pots and pans and a stove to go with it so I can cook outside. And last of all a jellycat or turtle warmies.
Merry christmas,
PaxtynEzzell
Dear santa, I don't want anything for christmas I kinda put everything on my christmas list But thank you so much.
From: Reese Rosty
Dear Santa , I have been very good this year . I have been respecting my parents and doing everything I’ve been told to do . What I really want this year is to go to Puerto Rico so I can spend time with my family because I haven’t seen them in years . Thank you for all the presents you have gaven me in the past years .
Love , Roseleeann
Hi santa I want a phone because if something happens I would call someone to help them . Then I want a game brode to have fun with my brother. Then I want a tiny fridge to put in my room to have a drink in the night . Then I want a nerf gun to be safe from my brother .
Thank you santa from samuel
Dear Santa
I would like a new soccer net and a fishing pole for christmas because my net broke and my fishing pole too. Thank you Santa for everything you do on Christmas day.
From Sebastian
Dear Santa, I don't know what I want for Christmas. I already told my parents all that I wanted for Christmas. I am very grateful that they are giving me these things but I don't think I need anything else. Thank you though
love , Sophia Saenz ps get me whatever you think I would like.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Xavier Pena and this is my christmas List because i felt like i have been good this but sometimes i have my bad days and my good days but i hope i get this stuff because i will really like this stuff. May i get a e bike, hell star pants, hell star shorts, hell star jacket, biggie small shirt?
Dear Santa…
What I want for Christmas is an ipad and robux so i can play with my friends on the ipad and i want robux because i dress up my avatar and i also want a vr head set and a pc but they are so expensive there like 100 to 500. And idk how i will get to but when i get older i will buy these things i want right now.And i also want for christmas is a slime because i like playing with slime so much.Then i also want new clothes and i want a perfume and candles from bath and body all there perfume smell so good.I would also like a jellycats they look so cute.I also want a cat they are so cute.
Love ysset m.
Dear Santa,
I have been a goooood boy this year ok enough chit chat I what a VR,5 Fortnight give cards, And a big bag of Hot Cheetos and some Takis Oh and a Smart Watch.
Zachary
Dear, Santa Claus
I do hope your not so busy to look at my christmas letter i would make it worth your while
I do not ask for much this christmas i simply want a little plushie maybe more but it doesn’t matter. The type of plushie I do want is the alien stage plushies and some manga again not so much but maybe more. The manga is from Blue Lock. I do want some merch from anime cus why not? I do want ALNST merch. You might not even know what that is but it is simply Alien Stage. Thank you for reading this dear letter. I do hope you have a nice day and merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Zoey Garcia
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is toy cars. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my favorite chips and magnetic alphabet letters and numbers. Merry Christmas!
Love, Emilio
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my favorite snacks and alphabet blocks. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Paw Patrol toys and movies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jose Garza
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Bluey toys and alphabet books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jose Herrera
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Disney princess toys. Merry Christmas!
Love, Liliana
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Paw Patrol and Super Mario toys. Merry Christmas!
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Dinosaur toys. Merry Christmas!
Love, Miguel
All I want for Christmas is Spiderman toys. Merry Christmas!
Love, Santiago
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is lots and lots of PlayDoh. Merry Christmas!
Love, Theodore
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrian Pimentel. I would like a motorcycle and a bike for Christmas. I would love
for it to snow in Corpus Christi so that I can play in it. I also want a dog that is going to be good
and have fluffy fur. I also want a gold cross necklace please.
Thank you, Santa!
Adrian Pimentel
My name is Alianna Carbajal. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas I
want a black and white dog. I also want in i phone 16 please. I would love to have a baby doll
that looks real with clothes and pampers.
Thank you, Alianna Carbajal
Dear Santa,
My name is Alissson Ruiz. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas this
year, I would like a pink bicycle with a basket on the handlebars. That is all I want for this year!
Thank you, Alisson Ruiz
Dear Santa,
My name is Anderson Trujillo. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas
this year I would like to ask for just one thing. That one thing that I would like is a Santa plushy.
I just really like them. I really want it to be a medium sized plushy.
Thank you in advance,
Anderson Trujillo
Dear Santa,
My name is Clark. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas this
year I want a cat please. It would be great if it could be orange with dark orange stripes!
I would be so happy if you would bring me a cat. I also kinda want an Iphone 17 pro
since it’s the smartest Iphone yet. I also want a new dad as good as the last one I had.
Thank you, Clark Kuhns
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiel. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year, I
would like to ask for a couple of things. One thing I would like is an electric scooter. I would also
like an electric bike so I can cruise around the house. I would be so happy if I got these things!
Thank you in advance, Ezekiel Flores
Dear Santa,
My name is Jesus. For Christmas this year I would like a Play Station 6. I would also like
shoes. They can be any kind as long as they are new. I also want new shoes for my brother . I
would also like a white cat please.
Thank you in advance,
Jesús VÁZQUEZ GUERRERO
Dear Santa,
My name is Oswaldo. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I
would like to ask for a few things. I would like some toy cars. That is all I really want this year!
Thank you,
Oswaldo Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Joel Valadez. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. For Christmas this
year I would like a Nerf Gun. I also want a phone. It doesn’t matter what kind of phone. I just
want one please!
Thank you in advance,
Joel Valadez
P.S. Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonathan Yael Lupercio. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this
year I would like to ask for a few things. I would like a tiny house for my sister and I so we can
play. I would also like a book about football because I want to be a football player when I grow
up. What I mostly want is a Moto Cross so I can ride it out at my ranch.
Thank you so much,
Jonathan Yael Lupercio
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like to ask for a couple of things. One thing I would like
is a toy hammer. I want a toy hammer so I can build something. I would also like a toy spider so
I can scare my brother with it.
Thank you in advance, Marely Luna
Dear Santa,
My name is Justin. I am a second grade student at JR Elementary. I would like to get an elf and
an iphone 16 pro. I also want a fake Tesla key for my sister. Thank you for the presents!
Thank you, Bruh!
JUSTIN TYLER PUGH
Dear Santa, how are you doing? How are the elf’s are they working hard?How is Mrs. Clause?How are the cookies? I wish you lived closer to me.For Christmas I would like to have a barbie dream house,barbie camper,phone,tablet,
Love, Adaline Butler
Dear santa
I hope you are doing well. How are the elfs doing are they Working hard on presents?. I hope the reindeers are ready to fly around the world I hope I am on the nice list I have been good This year I would like to have a I phone 16. merry christmas santa
Love Mia Castaneda
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well.How are your elfs? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly in a few nights.
May I have a new scwish melow
Love, Aurora
Dear santa
I Hopeyou or fealy good I Hope you don;t have a cood pleas get me a sombe Nengu bus litr for mibabe brother l have cleand mi room and I have helpd mi mom and gramu at hepe car
Dear santa you are the best gift giver have the elfs been wraping gifts have the riendears been practicing flying have you been doing good I have been cleaning my room and other things l want pokemon cards, iphone16, and a baseball 101 waterbottle I hop im on the nice list so I can get the thangs that I want I hop you have a great CHRISTMAS Love Liam
Dear santa i hope the dears are ok are you ok my favret holaday is christmas i want a keyboard a pc and motader i want clothing a iphone 17 pro and robux and hair die love hope you have a grate day. U look cool I hope Iam on the good list 67 is my favret brain rot I have a grate teacher
Merry christmas
Dear Santa I hope you're reindeers are ready for Christmas to fly and I love your elves and are your elves doing good and I wish you a Merry Christmas and I wish Itwo got kylamoon
Dear santa, how are you doing i hope your doing good.are your`elfs working.and are your reindeers fly.santa can have a xbox because my step dad took my xbox.love versailles.
Dear S\anta i hope your doing well. how are the elves doing are they busy at work. I hope those reindeers are ready to fly on christmas eve christmas has always been my favorite Holiday i really hope i make it on the nice list so i can have these things some stick on nails,sticky rolls. And please a fugler i have always wanted one but never got one. By santa i hope you have a merry chrismas
Dear santa,
I hope the elfs and santa are not mad i im 7 years old. I played baseball,socer and football
I what is a car,iphne,robox,sinese pogret ,hotwheers and maden26.
Love sergio.
Dear santa how Is your wife doing do she mack riley good cooking and you have a riley loge I beard hope I git a computer how ard the reindeer doing how are the elf doing you probably need a lot of sleep
Dear santa you are the best in the world i want a elsa doll . and my
brother a dinosaur stuffy and my mommy and daddy will get stranger things
Night light and i hope your reindeer are reday to fly and how are your elves going i hope they are okay dear camila
Dear Santa, I hope you and your elves are doing well?Thank you for the
Elves on the shelves.Oh
yeah I wrote this letter for a vr head set hope you can get it for me if not its ok I understand.Love Maston
Dear Santa,
I have been vere good and helpful and opie haves been vere vere funny
Can I have another fish because my fish is about to be dead and can
You give me and my sister some camo clothes
Dear santa how are you. How are the elf doing. Is Mrs.Cause at the North?
My family tradition is going to my grammy house and aunt tammy house
All i want for christmas is a dirt bike and a shoes
Dear Santa, I like a crane truck toy I will be good.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
sometimes I get a little mad and then I calm down.I have bin good this year and want leaning stuff for christmas like reading, math and science.Thank you for the elf cookie she is crazy.
Love,Bristol
Dear santa
We tried to be good we clean up we love christmas. We want some toys. We are so excited.
Love simon
Dear Santa,
I been working hard this year. I hope to be in the nice list .I been helping my mom clean and help people. I been helping people make there christmas tree and put there star up on the christmas tree. My fraterit thing about christmas is opening christmas presint and saying good bye the the efls
Love Mila
I have ben reley good at lese I thank I ben good
Me and my sistr have ben fighting a lot but we say srey to ech athr I
Am srey ples frgiv me bcuse this is my christmas list
1 a blakit
2 rolrskas
3 lagos
4 a sleep over with kayla
5 summr friday
6 a tree houes
7 love
I have been working so hard to be on the nice list this year.I would
Want a dog, a bike,a nother elf, Love,Layton
Dear Santa,
I have been working so hard to be on the nice list this year.I would
Want a dog, a bike,a nother elf, Love,Layton
Dear Santa,
My name is Anavaleria Torres. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I would like a mini refrigerator so that I can put my Cokes and my popsicles and fruit like oranges. Also, I would like animal color pages and markers.
And I also like a box of mini brands for my mini refrigerator toy that I already have please.
Thank you, Anavaleria Torres
Dear Santa,
My name is Annalise Covarrubiaz. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I would like a few things. I would like an Iphone15. I would also like a crocodile piano to light up. I have always wanted a boy elf on the shelf. I would be so happy if you brought me these things!
Thank you,
Annalise Covarrubiaz
Dear Santa,
My name is Azryanah Cuellar. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. What I mainly want for Christmas is some nice and fuzzy socks to help keep me warm when it’s cold outside.
Thank you, Azryanah Cuellar
DearSanta,
My name is Emily. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year l would like a computer so I can play games. l also want a Labubu. l would also like an Iphon15. l have always wanted an Elf on the Shelf, too please!
Thank you, Emily Castillo
Dear Santa,
My name is Gustavo Martinez. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I want a PS5 with some games. I also want some new Air Jordans. I want red ones. I really want a bike. I want a blue one please.
Thank you, Gustavo Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry. I am a second grader at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I would like to ask for a few things. One thing I would like is a
skateboard. I would also like some money. I have also always wanted some Minecoins.
Thank you, Henry Quirey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an electric motorcycle. I would also like a cute puppy. I want a new backpack too. It can be any backpack. I also want a football so I can play with my brother.
Thank you, James Lozano
Dear Santa,
My name is Josue Resendiz. I am in second grade at JR Elementary school. For Christmas this year, I would like a White and Black pony. I would also like a Green control Jet. The last thing I want is some money so I can buy what I want.
Thank you! Josue Resendiz
Dear Santa,
I want a baseball ball.
I want a baseball glove.
I want a robot with a remote control.
Thank you. Julian Rodrigez
Dear Santa,
I would like a Mira for Christmas. She’s from KPop Demon Hunters. I want a game too. I want Candyland please. I want a snow cup. And that is all I want for Christmas.
Thank you, Khalani Morales
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year l would like to ask for a few things. One thing I would like is a VR Headset. And also A ps5 and socks.
Thank you, Milan Ramos
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalia Lopez. For Christmas I want makeup. I also would like Airpods and Mini Brands. In I Also a Slime I want Some black Nike shoes I also would like Peppa Pig Family. I really want some Fuzzy socks, too. I would also like a doll. It can be any kind of doll.
Thank you, Natalia Lopez
Dear Santa,
My name is Paloma. I go to second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year, I would like an ipad. I would also like some crocs. I also want a book. Whatever book you would like to get me I know I will like.
Thank you, Paloma Ramirez
Dear Santa,
My name is Ramon Zavala. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. This year for Christmas I want a fishing reel. I would also want a laptop so that I can play games on. I have always wanted Air Pods, too.
Thank you, Ramon Zavala
Dear Santa,
My name is Blanca. I am in second grade at JR Elementary. For Christmas this year I would like a dirt bike!
Thank you, Blanca Trevino
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I would like to ask for a few things. One thing l would like is a
Nerf gun. I would also like a bike. I have always wanted Robux.
Thank you, Damien Lopez
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsley. I go to second grade at JR Elementary and I would like a new cat please.
Thank you, Kinsley Goodman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I would like to have a PS4. I would like an Xbox. I have also always wanted blue military Jordans. These are the things that would make me happy.
Thanks, Mark Munoz