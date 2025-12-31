Betty Jane Morgenroth
December 31, 2025
Betty Jane Morgenroth, 85, of Port Lavaca went to her heavenly home on 12/13/2025.
Betty was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Betty was born to Bill and Lora Watkins in Robstown, Tx on October 3, 1940.
Betty was a devout Christian and was a Baptist.
Betty loved her Lord and Savior and cherished her family wholeheartedly.
She was survived by her son, Jeffery E Morgenroth, wife Rachel, Grandson, Jensen B Morgenroth and wife, Kelsey, Great grand daughter, Jolene Paisley Morgenroth.
Proceeded in death by husband, Joe Morgenroth, parents, Bill and Lora Watkins, and Brothers, Billy and Tommy Watkins.
Funeral Services will be held at Grace Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will be December 17th 6–8pm and Services December 18th at 11.
