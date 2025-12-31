Loyal Dean Holford
Loyal Dean Holford passed from this life to hear, "Well done, good and faithful servant," on December 22, 2025.
Papa Dean was born April 3, 1932, in Osage County, Oklahoma to P.W. and Lola May Holford, as "an only child except for the other seven." After growing up in Osage County, Oklahoma and Chautauqua, Kansas, about which he loved to tell many stories, he served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After attending Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma as a Speech and Drama major, he spent 20 years in radio. He started his career in the 1950s as a rock and roll DJ before transitioning to sales and management. He moved to Port Lavaca in 1961 to build KGUL radio station which he managed until 1976. He ran for the United States Congress in 1976.
On December 30, 1961 he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Griffin and they were married March 2, 1962 for over 60 years until the Lord called her home in 2022. Together they had two sons, David and Dean. He entered the ministry in 1978, founding the Lighthouse Fellowship, the first nondenominational church in Calhoun County. He founded and pastored Junction Christian Fellowship before he returned to Port Lavaca to found Christ Community Church, where he served as Senior Pastor until he retired in 2024. He was very active in the Calhoun County Ministerial Alliance, dedicated to bringing pastors together to further the work of the Kingdom of God. He devoted himself to a life of prayer and encouraging others to pray without ceasing. Together he and Mama Honey brought the love of Christ "around the corner and around the world". They loved, taught, counseled, and discipled countless people in their ministry, impacting so many lives. Everyone he interacted with and had a relationship with felt loved and special. He ministered around the world preaching, teaching and mentoring other pastors in the United States, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, France, Costa Rica, Israel, Mexico, Zimbabwe, and the United Kingdom.
Papa was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting with his sons. He loved to take road trips. He was a patriot and loved his country. He enjoyed more than anything spending time with his immediate and extended family and hosted many gatherings, holiday celebrations, and birthday parties. He was famous for his story telling and jokes; he loved to make people laugh. Most of all, we will remember Papa for how well he loved people and how well he demonstrated the love of Christ in his life. Papa loved the Lord his God with all his heart, with all his soul, and with all his mind. Before his passing he told his family he had a peace that surpassed all understanding. His favorite scripture was Proverbs 3:1–10.He was preceded in death by his parents, P.W. and Lola May Holford, three brothers and four sisters, his beloved wife Patricia "Mama Honey," and son Dean Wales Holford. He is survived by son David Holford and wife Kelly–Ann of Port Lavaca, grandson Aidan Holford of Austin and granddaughter Abigail Holford of College Station, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
We give special thanks to Papa's dedicated caregiver for the last four years, Betty Storey. We are very grateful for the help of Harbor Hospice and the wonderful care given by his team: Nurse Stephanie Yanez, Claudia Ibarra Erazo, Chaplain Rand Bentsen, and Carey Davis.
Visitation will be Monday, December 29, from 5–8pm at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 10am on Tuesday, December 30, at Lighthouse Methodist Church, 1101 Calhoun St., Port Lavaca, with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad. At Papa's request, honorary pallbearers are the members of the Calhoun County Ministerial Alliance.
