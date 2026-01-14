Cecil Boyd "Slick"
Cecil Boyd "Slick"
Cecil Boyd, lovingly known as "Slick," 85, of Victoria, Texas, formerly of Port Lavaca, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 10, 2026. He was born on March 17, 1940, in Port Lavaca to Arbie Lewis Boyd and Ruby Mae (Elswick) Boyd, who preceded him in death.
Cecil never met a stranger. If you knew him, you knew his favorite place was the coffee shopâ€”where stories were shared, friendships were made, and local gossip was always up for discussion. He had a genuine love for people and a gift for making everyone feel welcome.
Cecil found joy in the simple things in life: camping, traveling, fishing, and especially spending time with his family and close friends. He loved a good, competitive card game and could often be found laughing and teasing around the table. Cooking was another way he showed loveâ€”whether it was seafood, steaks, or a home–cooked meal delivered to someone in need. He had a servant's heart and quietly helped many, especially elderly shut–ins and members of his church family.
For 65 years, Cecil shared a beautiful life with his wife, Carol. In her later years, he devoted himself completely to caring for her, showing the depth of his love through patience, kindness, and unwavering dedication. Even during his own final years in assisted living, Cecil continued to look out for others, offering help and friendship to fellow residents.
Cecil spent his career in the marine dredging industry, working for Bauer Dredging, King Fisher Marine Service, Orion Marine, and finishing his career with RLB Contracting in Port Lavaca. He took great pride in his work and respected everyone he worked with, no matter their role. He was well known and highly respected throughout the industry.
His faith was central to his life. Cecil was a devoted member of Six Mile Assembly of God Church, where he played an important role in the church's growth. He loved serving others, but above all, he loved serving the Lord.
Cecil is survived by his children: Johnny Boyd and wife Lisa of Austin, Texas; Judy Ledwig and husband Charlie of Victoria, Texas; Jimmy Boyd and wife Cindy of Rio Frio, Texas; and Joy Streitman of Dothan, Alabama. He also leaves behind grandchildren Hannah Streitman of Washington, D.C., Matthew Streitman (Carlysle) of Mobile, Alabama, and step–granddaughter Angela Rock (Wesley) of Cedar Park, Texas and their children, Aubrey, Wes (Little Wes) and Rebekah Rock of Cedar Park. He is also survived by his sisters–in–law, Linda Carlisle of Katy, Texas and Linda Boyd of Port Lavaca, Texas, and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved.
He was reunited in heaven with his parents; his beloved wife, Carol Gray Boyd, who passed away on September 2, 2024; his brothers, Norman, Waymon, Ronal, and Bobby Boyd; and step–granddaughter Rebekah Hoover.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Six Mile Assembly of God Church, located at 6440 FM 1090 in Port Lavaca, Texas, with Pastor Joey Kisiah officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Streitman, Wayne Boyd, Randy Boyd, Leslie Boyd, Mark Overcash, and David Overcash. Honorary pallbearers include Charlie Ledwig, Max Sturm, Greg Boyd, Justin Boyd, Chris Boyd, Jonathan Boyd, and Jeremy Boyd.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Khiem Vu and his staff, who were loved like family and provided exceptional care through the years. Special thanks are also extended to Hospice of South Texasâ€”especially Esmeralda Lambright and the nursing staffâ€”for their compassion, comfort, and kindness during Cecil's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Six Mile Assembly of God Church, 6440 FM 1090, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, or Hospice of South Texas at https://hospice–vic.org/donate/ or 605 E. Locust St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries, 361–573–4341.
