Rebecca Robinson Lincoln
January 14, 2026
Rebecca Robinson Lincoln
Rebecca Robinson Lincoln (Becky), 69, passed away to be with the Lord on Jan 8, 2026. Becky was born April 7, 1956 in Tucson, AZ to Roy (Ralph) and Anita Robinson during his time in the Air Force. In 1958, they returned back to their home, family, and friends in Palacios, Texas where Becky spent her childhood growing up in the Carancahua Community area. Becky was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Palacios High School and then from Texas Tech University with a Bachelors Degree in Nutrition. She worked many years in Food Service at Detar Hospital and was very proud of her career. While growing up Becky was indulged by family and friends for her petiteness but none more so than her wonderful husband Charles Lincoln, who treated her like a princess during their 27 years of marriage.
Becky is survived by her mother, Anita Robinson of Port Lavaca, TX; brother, David Robinson of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Judy Chida (Jack) of Buda, TX and Marsha Pecena (John) of Port Lavaca, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Becky is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Lincoln; father, Roy Robinson; and grandparents, David and Mae Frankson and Raymond and Mary Robinson.
In the final days of Becky's life, she was fortunate to have resided at Hospice of South Texas Dornburg in Victoria, Texas where she received wonderful and compassionate care. A special thank you to them for helping our family through this difficult time. We also appreciate all the wonderful staff at Trinity Shores, Grow in Grace, Riverside Oaks and Citizens Hospital that helped provide care for Becky.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!