Former CCISD athletic director inducted into hall of honor

by Sherry Ficklen ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Former Calhoun High School head coach and athletic director Richard Whitaker accepts an award from the Coastal Bend Coaches Hall of Honor as an exceptional coach.


Regency Healthcare
Women in Business