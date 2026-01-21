Joseph Archer
January 21, 2026
Joseph Archer
Joseph Pierre Archer, 71, of El Campo, passed away January 11, 2026. He was born on November 8, 1954 in Hampton, VA to the late Richard and Mary Williams Archer. Joseph retired in 2017 as a pipefitter for Bilfinger.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Easley; grandchildren, Lauren Swain, Joseph Faires and Angelina Stoval; one great–grandchild; nephews, Chris Easley, Jack Easley, Lorne Archer, Ryan Archer, Cory Archer and Ricky Archer.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Archer; brother, Richard Archer and niece, Jennifer Easley.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
