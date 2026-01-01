Parents give thoughts on scout troop return

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Scout Master Sean Gurley coordinates children Jan. 21 to pitch a tent at Port Lavaca’s First United Methodist Church. As the children played, parents filled application forms to enroll their children in the Scouting America program.


Regency Healthcare
Grace Funeral Home
Port Lavaca Auto Group