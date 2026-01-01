Calhoun County ISD celebrates School Board Recognition Month

by Wave Staff Report ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Calhoun County ISD is celebrating its school board members throughout the month of January during School Board Recognition Month. Pictured, from left, are board members Dana Dworaczyk, Michael Williams, Vinson Phillips, Dominic Robles, Tyler McAfee, Cynthia Alford and Bill Shrader.


