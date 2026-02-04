Doyle O'Neil Downs
February 04, 2026
Doyle O'Neil Downs
Doyle O'Neil Downs, 60Doyle O'Neil Downs, born July 31, 1965, in Refugio, Texas, passed away on January 9, 2026. He lived in Port Lavaca, Texas, and was known for his kind, loving, and nonjudgmental nature.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Downs; his stepdaughter, Jami Paulson; his stepson, Jeff Paulson; his sister, Dorothy (Jeff) Kallmayer; and his brothers, Darren (Melissa) Downs and Jeffrey (Veronica) Downs. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Downs.
A graveside memorial will be held for family and friends on February 6, 2026 at 10:30am,
at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Doyle's warmth, compassion, and the memories he leaves behind will be cherished by all who knew him.
