February 04, 2026
Lorenzo S. Gonzalez, Jr.
Lorenzo S. Gonzalez Jr., 87, joined our Lord in his heavenly kingdom on January 24, 2026, in Laredo, TX, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lake Placedo, TX. He was one of eleven children. He grew up on a farm helping his family, loved school, and played on his high school's basketball team. In 1958, Lorenzo married the love of his life, Margaret. They resided on Border Street in Port Lavaca, TX until 1976. On February 12, 1976, Lorenzo and his wife and their four children moved to Laredo, TX to plant their roots. He worked in the Oil Industry where he was a Mud Engineer for over 50 years. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Margaret Tagle Gonzalez. He attended church every Wednesday and Sunday. He was a deacon at his church, and he loved to play guitar while singing gospels. He valued tradition, faith, and had a passion for helping those in need. He enjoyed nature, carpentry, and fixing cars. Lorenzo was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather. No matter what was going on or where he was at Lorenzo always made time for his family. Lorenzo will be remembered as a man who served God. He had an infectious smile, a contagious humor, and a strong work ethic. He was a hardworking man, a loving husband, a devote father, grandfather and great grandfather. His guidance, integrity, and quiet wisdom left a lasting impression on all those who knew him. And of course he was a Southern country man. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lorenzo S. and Josephine Gonzalez Sr.; his brother: Lawrence Garza, his sisters: Minnie Gonzalez, Olivia Buentella, Dora Gonzalez, Pauline Gutierrez, Lena Rendon, his son: Lorenzo Gonzalez III, and his grandson: Jerry E. (J.J.) Gonzalez.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years of marriage, Margaret T. Gonzalez, his daughter & son–in–law, Ricardo Javier & Ida Ann Arredondo; his son and daughter–in–law, Ronald Lee & Angela Marie Gonzalez; his son Rene Gonzalez; his daughter–in–law, Cristina Duron.
He is also survived by his grandchildren that he adored: Crystal Ann Gonzalez, Ashley Ann Gonzalez, Ricardo Arredondo Jr., Christopher Ryan Arredondo, Michael & Douglas Havron, Ernest and Alenna Tamayo Jr., Andrew William & Alyssa Leanna Lu, Elijah Lee Gonzalez, Melissa Renee Gonzalez, Isabella Marie Gonzalez, Alejandro Raul Gonzalez, Lorenzo Duron Gonzalez, Marcela Alejandra Gonzalez, Matthew Alexander Gonzalez, and Zoey Christine Gonzalez; his great–grandchildren: Victoria Celeste Camero, Kayla Marie Gonzalez, Jeremey Jadon Gonzalez, Jacob Justin Gonzalez, William Alexander Gonzalez, Alyvia Grace Tamayo, Alyana Hope Tamayo, Emerson Rose Havron and Lincoln Rose Havron; his sisters–in–law: Ramona Rendon, and Manuela Leija; his brother–in–law: Antonio (Mona) Tagle as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday afternoon, February 1, 2026 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels & Cremation Services, 1410 Jacaman Rd; where a prayer service was officiated by Pastor Dorso Maciel at 4 p.m. Food and refreshments followed until 7 pm.
Pallbearers were: Elijah Lee Gonzalez, Ernest Tamayo Jr., Andrew William Lu, Lorenzo Duron Gonzalez, Mathew Alexander Gonzalez, Jeremey Jadon Gonzalez, Jacob Justin Gonzalez and William Alexander Gonzalez.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to his doctor of many years, Dr. Gilberto Garza Lozano, Alfa Home Health (Eric Alvarez) and First Aide Home Care. We appreciate your love and your support to our family during this difficult time.
You may express your condolences, share your favorite memories, and sign the guestbook online at: www.joejacksonfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the funeral service professionals at Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels & Cremation Services, 1410 Jacaman Rd Laredo, Texas 78041; (956)722–8850.
