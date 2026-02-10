TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Loys Elroy Barnett aka. “Mr. Moo” (1909-1978)
There are times in life when something new comes along and brings with it a flood of good old memories. It comes to us like a familiar friend, warm and comforting but still, new and changed because nothing stays the same. That is what the return of Moo-Moo’s was to the long-time residents of Port Lavaca. Although it was not a locally owned business, the way in which it was managed and operated in our little city made it a thriving and well-loved eating establishment among Port Lavaca residents, and the man that brought that excellence was manager Loys Barnett.
Loys Gilroy Barnett was born June 30, 1909, to Issac Calvin and Rose Lee Harris Barnett, in Waelder, Texas. He married Madie Pearl Gibson around 1932 and together they raised two children, June and Charles. In 1940 Loys and Madie and their daughter June, were living and farming the rich soil of Flatonia, Fayette County, Texas. It was during this time when Loys was drafted to serve his country in WWII.
Upon his return to civilian life the family moved to Moulton and there they farmed and the children helped with chores needed to help it run. Loys went to work for a service station and the Ford garage in Moulton. While working there Loys earned his certification as a Ford mechanic and parts man. With this certification the family moved to Yoakum and then to Gonzales. Madie worked hard taking care of their home and children, and Loys was employed as the parts manager at the Ford dealership.
Madie said that Loys often talked about how much he would enjoy running a little café. They would have never guessed that it was going to come to fruition in Gonzales. It was there that they signed on with Sanitary Creamery to manage the company’s first and only milk store and café in Texas. So, they packed up their belongings, kids in tow, and moved to Port Lavaca, where it was to be established.
Moo-Moo’s started in 1956 by the Sanitary Creamery. It was then that it was brought to Port Lavaca, setting up Moo-Moo’s #1. Moo-Moo’s opened in the Bradbury Building at 224 Main Street, where Jackson Photography is found today. It was a café, but it got its name from the source of its main feature, Sanitary’s Moo-Moo Milk. In a time when grocery stores were beginning to have milk readily available for shoppers' convenience, and Valley Gold and other milk brands were still delivered at front doors daily, Moo-Moo’s milk was well worth the extra trip to the milk store. Those glass gallon returnable jugs were no doubt found in many of the refrigerators here. Milk however was not the only thing that drew people to Moo-Moo’s, it was also all the extra food, treats, and fun that managers Loys and Madie Pearl Barnett, put into the business.
By the 1960’s they had built a new store at 125 West Railroad Street by the train tracks in Port Lavaca. It was this location that holds so many memories for locals. With the turquoise booths, jukebox, and soda counter with padded chrome stools, it was as close to Arnold’s in the Happy Days sitcom as one could get. It was the hang out for teens and young adults and a place that was frequented by families as well. Moo-Moo’s also gave many teens their first job as wait staff. According to Tella Virginia Amsler who worked there during the early years, the wait staff wore expensive crisp full white uniforms and aprons. Merelyn Spiller Nicholson, another employee, remembered the uniform in the 1960’s as more casual being an apron only. In the middle of it all was Loys Barnett, affectionally called “Mr. Moo.” It was Loys that kept it running smoothly, the food top in tastiness, and the atmosphere fun and friendly.
Cook, Dorothy King, made wonderful burgers and fries to fill the hunger of all the kids and kept them coming back. She also served up delicious 4 course meals and a la carte that brought in families again and again. Many coke floats, shakes, banana splits, sundaes, and 10 cent ice cream cones pleased tongues and tummies during hot South Texas summers. In the winter, a nickel would buy you a cup of hot chocolate or a sweet donut. Ruby Boyd made delicious pies, and the best and most beautiful birthday cakes were from Moo-Moo’s as well. Mr. Moo had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to joke with both customers and employees. One of his employees, Ken Dorries, remembered a running joke they had about the hair they had on their heads. Ken had plenty of thick black hair so that should give you an idea about Loys's hair. His favorite saying was “In God we trust and all others cash.”
The success of the store on Railroad Street was great enough to expand the business to two other locations that were both drive-in. One was built off Austin Street on Holloman and 3rd in Alamo Heights, and the other was added after that on Hwy. 35 Bypass. All three met with much success just like the first one on railroad street. All three locations were located near the schools in town and with open campuses back then, kids of all ages would walk down to one of the three for lunch and a sweet treat. I attended Mother Goose Kindergarten along with many other kids in town. It was just a couple of doors down from Moo-Moo’s in Alamo Heights and several of the kids that attended school there remembered getting money from our teachers to bring them back food for lunch. Moo-Moo’s was also a favorite for little league teams after games, also being brave during a doctor’s visit would net you a coupon for a free ice cream cone from any location. Mr. Barnett was a Mason and after meetings at the Masonic Lodge the members would meet after at the Railroad Street store.
In 1974, after closing the big café on Railroad Street due to rising costs, the Barnett’s opened the Busy Bee Café on Austin Street. Like Moo-Moo’s the Busy Bee had wonderful food and many repeat customers. Here Loys was called “Mr. B” by patrons. His many friends would make the trip down to the Bee every morning for a “Morning Neighbor!” and a nice hot cup of coffee with their visit.
The Barnetts were long time members of Alamo Heights Baptist Church where Madie taught Sunday School and was the church librarian for over 20 years. The Barnetts closed the Busy Bee in 1977 due to Loys's health and on September 19, 1978, he passed away. Loys and Madie both rest in Greenlawn Gardens at Clark’s Station. They left behind two children, four grandchildren, and a town full of sweet and wonderful memories. Loys’s dream of owning his own café was one he grabbed hold of and never looked back, and boy, are we glad he did.
