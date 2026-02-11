Frances Janis
February 11, 2026
Frances Janis
Frances Janis of Olivia, Texas, passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 in Port Lavaca. She was born in Cuero, Texas to Robert Petrash & Frances Stavinoha Petrash on May 8, 1930. She was married to Vencil F. Janis on October 25, 1949.
Frances was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society in Point Comfort. She enjoyed Thursday mornings volunteering at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She was a lifetime member of the KJZT. She and Vencil were former members of the Ramblin' Rose Camping Club. She enjoyed fishing and watching the Houston Astros. She loved mowing her lawn up until she was 90 years old. Also she had been employed at Champ Traylor Memorial hospital in the Dietary Department and Mary Ester's Flower Shop and Jean's Flower Shop as a florist.
To cherish her memory are daughters, Dianne Hartl (Fred) of Port Lavaca, Carol Woytasczyk (Jerry) of Pearland, Karen Jones (Kerry) of Hull, and Sharon Knopp of Corpus Christi, her sons, Bobby Janis (Gina) of Olivia and Donald Janis (Liz) of Port Lavaca. Also, 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and one great–great grandchild.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Vencil Janis, granddaughter Sarah Camfield, parents, Robert & Frances Petrash, siblings, Irene Jedlicka, Mary Ann Kubena, Victor Petrash and Robert Petrash.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 8, 2026 from 4:30PM to 7:00PM with a rosary at 6:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 with Father Tommy Chen to officiate. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, 1399 FM 1679 Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bradley Hartl, Kevin Hartl, Shawn Hartl, Jason Woytasczyk, Jared Woytasczyk, Darren Hartl, Preston Janis, Bryan Knopp and Curtis Knopp.
Contributions in memory can be directed to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, Olivia Community Center, County Road 304 East, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, or Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
