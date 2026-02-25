Ofelia G. Plata
February 25, 2026
Ofelia G. Plata
Ofelia Plata, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great–grandmother, was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Manuel, Tuesday February 17, 2026. After a lifetime of devotion, faith, and fierce love for her family, she has gone home to rest in eternal peace.
Ofelia was born on December 29, 1933, in San Benito, Texas, to Eusebio and Manuela Garza. The fourth of five siblings, she was raised in a hardworking farming family where she learned the values of strength, resilience, and dedication that would shape her entire life.
As a young teenager, she met her love, Manuel Plata. They wed on February 7, 1949, and their love endured for a remarkable 73 years of marriage. From their union came five children, twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and five great–great grandchildrenâ€” each one a living testament to the love they created.
Life carried Ofelia and Manuel from San Benito to Rio Hondo, Houston, Eagle Lake, and finally Seadrift, where they retired. Their beloved home, known as "The Ranch," became the heart of our family. It was more than a home â€” it was a gathering place filled with laughter, home–cooked meals, and the sweetest, most cherished memories. The Ranch hosted countless family reunions, birthdays, Easter celebrations, anniversaries, Christmas gatherings, New Year's celebrations, and even a wedding. Nothing brought Ofelia more joy than seeing her children and grandchildren under one roof.
She loved having company at The Ranch, no matter the occasion. Her door â€” and her heart â€” were always open.
Ofelia traveled throughout the country during her marriage and faced life with courage. She was never afraid of what tomorrow might bring. A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, she cheered passionately and competitively. Whether watching football, playing intense rounds of UNO, or Mexican Bingo, she played to win â€” her competitive spirit and playful fire were part of what made her special to so many. She was strong. She was loving. She was loyal. She was the matriarch who held multiple generations together.
Welcoming Ofelia home is her beloved husband, Manuel Plata; her parents, Eusebio and Manuela Garza; her siblings Ruben, Raquel, and Romeo; her son–in–law Enrique Salinas; and her grandson Manuel Plata IV (Manuelito).
She is survived by her children Manuel III (Tonia), Hector (Helen), Freddy, Norma, and Beatrice (Ralph); many grandchildren, great–grandchildren, and great–great–grandchildren who will carry her love forward for generations to come; her sister Herminia, numerous nieces and nephews that she loved deeply, and the many beloved friends that she made throughout her life. Though she will be deeply missed by all who knew her, we find comfort knowing she is once again in the arms of her Meme â€” dancing, laughing, and watching over us all.
Services in her honor will take place on Monday, February 23, 2026 starting with her viewing at 2pm for family only at the Richardson Funeral home in Port Lavaca. Rosary will follow from 5pm–7pm and will be recited by Vanissa Sparks. Mass will take place Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seadrift. She will be laid to rest at Seadrift Cemetery following mass. Pallbearers will be Andre Plata, Nick Plata, Aaron Bermudez, Albert Rosales, Shawn Kelley, and David Sparks. Family will receive guests at St. Patrick's Church Hall following the burial service.
Family would like to thank the nurses of Crown Hospice and the many loving faces from Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they provided Ofelia.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!