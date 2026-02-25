Ninfa Covarrubias
Ninfa Covarrubias, 81, of Port O'Connor passed peacefully February 18, 2026. She was born August 24, 1944 in Los Fresnos, Texas to Santos and Maria Estrello.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Covarrubias; parents; sisters, Socorro Garcia and Esther Villarreal; and brothers, Frank and Raymond Hernandez.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Hoskins (Chuck), Teresa Gonzales (Rodney); sister, Josefina "Josie" Reese, Mary Connie Hernandez; brothers, Agapito Hernandez, Joe Hernandez, Valdemar Hernandez; grandchildren, Sarah McCall (John), Bianca Martinez (Cris), Tori Hoskins, Gabby Gonzales; and great–grandchildren, Riley McCall, John McCall II, and Parker McCall.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 27, 2026 from 10–11 a.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ricky Garcia officiating. A private family burial will follow the funeral services.
Special thanks to her caregivers Eva Lopez, Ofelia Rosales and Brittany Brockwell for their dedication in caring for Ninfa. Also, Natalie Briggs and Brenda Cantu with Hospice of South Texas for their support and compassionate care.
Memorial donations may be made in Ninfa's name to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
