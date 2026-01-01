Port Lavaca awards project, requests street transfer

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO A map depicts the stretch of road Feb. 23 on Main Street currently owned by the Texas Department of Transportation. This stretch of road was requested by Port Lavaca City Council Members to be turned over to the city.


Port Lavaca Auto Group
Best in Calhoun County 2025