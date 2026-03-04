Anita deOchoa Peña
March 04, 2026
Anita deOchoa Peña
Anita deOchoa Peña, age 101, peacefully entered eternal rest on February 21, 2026. She was born August 12, 1924 in Seadrift, Texas to the late Emilio Davila deOchoa and Josefina Sandoval deOchoa.Anita loved the Lord with a deep faith and was a life–long Catholic. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great–grandmother and aunt. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Ana Brown, Josie (Allan) Sampson, Irma Monica (Howard) Parsons, Concepcion (Paul) Froehlich and sons Gilberto Peña, Jr. (Charlene) and Emilio Peña. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.Anita is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years, Gilberto C. Peña, sisters Dolores Ureste, Pauline Campos, Ester deOchoa, Consuelo Cantu, Guadalupe Guerra, Mary deOchoa, twin sister Juanita Ruiz and brothers Jesus deOchoa, Inocente "Joe" deOchoa and Emilio deOchoa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Gilberto Peña, Jr., Emilio Peña, Matthew Peña, Servando Peña, Jr., Howard Parsons and Paul Froehlich. Honorary pallbearers are Allan Sampson, Grayson Phillips and Troy Heysquierdo.Special thanks to AccentCare Hospice, caregivers Lisa and Lavonda, the incredibly caring Mera Vintage Park community and grandson Matthew Peña. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) at PO Box 23006, Bellville, IL 62223.Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!