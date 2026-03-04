Floyd "Dooney" Robinson, Jr.
Floyd "Dooney" Robinson, Jr., 59, passed away August 23, 2025. He was born January 11, 1966 in Port Lavaca to Floyd Robinson Sr. and Billie Joyce Robinson Donahoe.
He is survived by his father, Floyd Robinson Sr. (Judy); mother, Billie Donahoe (Reginald); sisters, Judy Dixon, Thelma Fisher, Estella Tennison (Kerry), Michelle Robinson, Naomi Morney (Darrell), Kristian Samuel (Johnny); and bonus brother, Shawn Ball.
A celebration of Dooney's life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2025 at 12 noon at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home with Apostle Dwayne McCarty officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers are Floyd Robinson Sr., Reginald Donahoe Sr., James Bullard, Jake Lloyd, Shawn Ball, Steve Robinson, and C.J. Etheridge.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
