Orville Broadus Ramsey Jr., 90, Passed away February 16, 2026 from Health Complications associated with his advanced years. He was born July 14, 1935, in Austin Texas to O.B, Ramsey Sr. and Annie Margaret (Cox) Ramsey.
O.B. Jr. Graduated from Industrial High school in Vanderbilt Texas, attended the University of Corpus Christi on a partial Track scholarship, and Baylor University. His studied Business Administration with a emphasis on Accounting.
After college O.B. Jr. worked various Jobs eventually owning a Texaco full service gas station in Point Comfort, Texas. In the late 60's he began his Career as an Accountant for Jackson Marine Corporation out of Aransas Pass, Texas. Jackson Marine was an Offshore oil field business that operated supply ships and tugboat services. O.B.Jr. worked in many parts of the world including England, Bahrain, Dubai, Singapore, and various other Persian Gulf countries. He rose to the position of Lead Account/Office Administration. After Many years with Jackson Marine O.B. left and started his own Small business accounting firm, where he worked until retirement.
O.B was a man of great faith, he pastored the First Baptist Church of Jonestown for a time, and at the age of 75 he founded a Church in the Cherry Hollow area near Jonestown Texas. With the help of friends and neighbors, he remodeled a mobile home that served as his residence as well as a church for the community. He pastored this church for 5 Years, before moving to Georgetown to be closer to Family.
In Georgetown, he joined the First Baptist church and became Very involved with the Senior living Center. He moved to Luling in 2023 and became a member of Central Baptist Church. O.B. Jr. loved the congregations of all of his churches, and the feeling was mutual.
O.B. Was a huge Industrial Cobra fan. He played football there in the 50's, and continued to follow all of the sports teams. Later in life he followed the teams online. He interacted with the students and coaches and was very proud to be an Industrial Cobra.
O.B. Jr. was preceded in Death by His parents, O.B. Sr., Mother Annie Margaret, sister Susanna, Son Steven Ramsey Sr., and great grandson Noah Ramsey .
He is survived by his Children, Jim and Spouse JoAnn, Daughters Lois Blume and Husband Chris, and Cindy Ramsey, Daughter Katherine Ramsey and Son James Ramsey. O.B. Has 14 Grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandson.
Funeral services will be held Friday February 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Central Baptist Church, 515 S. Magnolia, Luling Texas. A brief graveside service will be held Saturday February 28, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Port Lavaca Cemetery Located on West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Port Lavaca Texas.
