March 5 declared Mary Rhones Day: Local 100-year-old woman receives key to the city and proclamation

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Port Lavaca resident and 100-year-old Mary Rhones holds the key to the city, given to her by Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow. Pictured with her are her son, Robert Gardner, and council member Daniel Aguirre. 


Best in Calhoun County 2025
Regency Healthcare
Women in Business