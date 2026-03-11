Heading for third: Local umpire heads to Little League World Series for a third time
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Little League volunteer Mark Dieringer calls a shot during a Little League baseball game.
Little League volunteer Mark Dieringer calls a shot during a Little League baseball game.
Local Little League volunteer Mark Dieringer was selected Feb. 24 to umpire for the Little League World Series Tournament. This marks his third time returning, as Dieringer was one among approximately 100 volunteers chosen for the opportunity this year.
Having been an umpire for Calhoun County Little League for more than 30 years, Dieringer first volunteered with his brother-in-law. Since then, he has gone on to volunteer for the Little League Intermediate World Series in 2022 and the Junior League Softball World Series in 2024 and will now be an umpire for the Senior League Softball World Series in 2026.
“I got started because my brother-in-law got me involved. He saw a need, got me dragged in. I kept going, he bowed out. So, I’ve done my fair share of games,” Dieringer said. “It’s an honor to be selected for the world series. To be chosen for another world series in Delaware, it’s the pinnacle. You can’t wipe the smile off my face when I get there. It’s so much fun and the atmosphere is great. It’s fun to see the kids have fun.”
The selection process, Dieringer explained, is far from quick. Volunteers must go through a whole season of umpiring, then be selected to umpire for their local Little League District All-Stars. After that, volunteers must be further selected to umpire in a sectional tournament, then further onto state and regional all-stars games. Once they’ve reached that point, they are eligible to be chosen after applying, he said.
“It’s a long path,” Dieringer said. “But this is my third world series, so I’m as happy as a lark.”
“On behalf of all of us at Little League and everyone involved with the selection process, we are proud to announce this year’s selections and congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement as they represent the dedicated men and women who step up to serve as local league umpires in communities all around the world,” Little League Director of Umpire Development and Operations Stu Hartenstein said.
The opportunity to meet people from around the world and share in the camaraderie of baseball, coupled with the joy of helping kids grow and play, is what makes the Little League World Series Tournament such a special occasion, Dieringer said.
“At the world series, you meet people from all over the world. You see all their differences, and you can go ‘How do y’all do that over there?’ Well, it’s baseball, and while there’s been a few of them who think differently about things, it all works the same,” Dieringer said. “For example, we have a standard 4-inch plate brush. Well, a guy from the Netherlands brought out his 8-inch brush out, and he just took two swipes on the plate, and it was done. You’ll see something new every time, but it’s all the same game.”
After being selected for the position, umpire volunteers may choose to attend an umpire identification camp held in person at one of five Little League U.S. camps to help hone their skills and provide feedback.
“After a highly successful year bringing crew chiefs to all seven world series events in 2025, we are excited to once again provide that experience as we look to assist with mentorship, education, and growth of our umpires throughout their world series experience,” Hartenstein said.
Bringing that training and experience back to help other volunteers is overall a net-good, Dieringer said, as teaching it to other umpire volunteers makes the experience better for the kids.
“Just the other day, I did an umpire clinic for the local league. I was on the board in [Calhoun County] as an umpire-in-chief. I’d do the training and scheduling to make sure everyone was playing the game. What I brought back from the world series is how we’re supposed to do it,” Dieringer said. “When I go out there, you can see where the [umpire] kids go ‘I know that this is my field.’ They have more authority, and they step up. It’s about letting them know they have the authority and power to do it, to have an 18 or 19-year-old kid calling.”
Overall, Dieringer said he was both glad to go to the world series as well as continue to volunteer for local youth.
“Umpires are umpires, wherever you go. So there’s a sense of camaraderie,” Dieringer said. “What I say to all the young umpires is this: ‘Hey, you’re in charge. You can do it.’ You’ve got to be firm, yet polite. That’s what it all boils down to: doing right by the kids.”
To learn more about Little League in Calhoun County, visit www.cclltx.org. To learn more about the world series and how to volunteer as an umpire, visit LittleLeague.org