Calhoun Port Authority District 1 board member resigns
POINT COMFORT – The resignation of Calhoun Port Authority Commissioner Marty Strakos was accepted during the Wednesday, March 11, board meeting following closed session.
“This letter represents my official notice of resignation from my board position with Calhoun County Port Commission, which is to be made final on the 19 day of February, 2026,” Strakos, who represented District 1, said in a letter addressed to Chairman Jay Cuellar.
“I regretfully announce this decision due to personal reasons beyond my control. It was a great pleasure to have served on this board with you all and is something I will always remember,” Strakos wrote.
“I personally want to express my appreciation for Marty serving on this board,” said Port Director Charles Hausmann. “He was a good asset and he had a wealth of knowledge of the bay. He was someone you could talk to to get information needed. He is going to be missed.”
Strakos served on the board from May 2021 to February 2026.
In addition, the board will be accepting letters of interest for the District 1 position via email, personal delivery or U.S. Postal Service until close of business April 1.
“He had the right degree of push and asked the tough questions. He will definitely be missed and will be hard to replace,” said commissioner Luis De La Garza.
