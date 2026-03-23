Port Lavaca council approves retirement agreement with police chief
Colin Rangnow
Port Lavaca City Council on March 23 unanimously approved a retirement agreement with Police Chief Colin Rangnow following a closed session.
Rangnow, who has served with the department since 2008, announced his decision to retire from public service effective Friday, March 20 to pursue an entrepreneurial venture.
In a statement, the city recognized Rangnow’s service and leadership.
“Port Lavaca City Council wishes to formally recognize and express its sincere appreciation for Chief Rangnow’s years of dedicated public service to the citizens of Port Lavaca. Throughout his tenure, Chief Rangnow demonstrated professionalism, leadership and a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of the community,” the release stated.
During Rangnow’s nearly decade-long tenure as chief, the city saw a 67% decrease in Type A offenses, according to the release. He began his career with the department as a patrol officer, later served in the criminal investigations division and was sworn in as chief in 2016.
“Under his leadership, the Port Lavaca Police Department strengthened its operations, enhanced public safety efforts and built positive relationships with the community it serves,” the release stated.
City officials also expressed support for Rangnow’s next chapter.
The council and city staff extended their best wishes as he transitions to private business, the release stated.
Detective Weston Burris has been named acting chief and will lead the department during the transition while the city begins the search for a permanent replacement.
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