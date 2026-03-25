Bertha S. Chavana
March 25, 2026
Bertha S. Chavana
Bertha Blanca Salazar Chavana, 91, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2026. She was born on December 19, 1934, in Alice, Texas, to Raul Salazar and Berta Blanca Lozano Salazar.
After meeting her husband, Adan, Bertha moved to Falfurrias during the first years of their marriage before later following him to Port Lavaca, where together they opened Chavana's Grocery & Market. The familyâ€‘owned business proudly served the community for 72 years. Bertha worked seven days a week throughout those years, tirelessly providing exceptional service to customers and neighbors while raising seven children. Much of her family life was centered at the store, where her children were lovingly raised and grocery carts often doubled as makeshift cribs. She did most of the cooking, frequently "cooking for an army," always ready to provide a warm meal to anyone in need. She took pride in looking after the neighborhood and ensuring that everyone was cared for, a testament to her generous heart and unwavering work ethic.
Bertha was a lifelong fan of the Alice Coyotes but also one of the Calhoun Sandcrabs' greatest fans. Alongside her husband, she attended football games whenever possible, even after long days at the store. They held season tickets for more than 40 years, and when they could not attend in person, the radio was always tuned in. Now, she will be able to watch every game from above.
Bertha is survived by her children: Larry (Jessica), Chavana of Laredo; Dennis (Teresa) Chavana of Angleton; Bertha "Biri" (Yvonne) Chavana of Edinburg; Alonzo (Karen) Chavana of Abilene; Laura (Raul) McCallum of Edinburg; and Adan "Danny" (Melissa) Chavana, Jr. of San Antonio. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jaymie, Jarrod, Abbye, Adam, Jeremy, Joshua, Joseph, Britney, Alexus, Summer, Sierra, Amber, Dannie, Jay, Mia, Diego, and Gabriel, as well as numerous great–grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Linda (Craig) Erickson, Alma (Ruben) Gonzalez, Viola Gutierrez, and Leonel (Rosa) Lozano, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, Adan G. Chavana; her son, Justo R. Chavana; her grandson, Sean Murray; and her greatâ€‘granddaughter, Annabelle Christine Villarreal.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 27, 2026, from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, with the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026, with a Mass at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, followed by burial at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Larry Chavana, Dennis Chavana, Bertha Chavana, Alonzo "Al" Chavana, Laura McCallum, and Adan Chavana, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Hector Paz Longoria, David Longoria, Raul Z. McCallum, Joshua Chavana, Joseph Chavana, Diego Chavana, Gabriel Chavana, and Jay McCallum.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Hospice of South Texas for the compassionate care, kindness, and comfort they provided to Mom as she made her way into the Lord's arms. A special thank you is also extended to her nieces Diane Dicenzo and Ida Burchfield, along with Dan Burchfield, for their love and support. Last but not least, the family would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Linda Reyes, Mrs. Linda Galvan, and Ms. Judy Torres for always being there for Mom.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
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