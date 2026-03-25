Joe Ragusin Jr.
March 25, 2026
Joe Ragusin Jr.
Joe Ragusin Jr., age 58, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2026. He was born on December 31, 1967, in Port Lavaca to Maria Gloria Gonzalez and the late Joe Ragusin Sr.Mr. Ragusin is survived by his mother and wife, Marilyn Ragusin; his daughters: Katrina Knowlton, Victoria Ragusin, Gloria Ragusin, Allyson Johnson, and Daniella Stovall; his sons: Joe Ragusin III and Daniel Ragusin Bernal; and his brother, Michael Ragusin. He also leaves behind twenty–four grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. at Riverside Church Victoria, with a Funeral Service beginning at 10 a.m., with partial Military Honors.Arrangements are under the care of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria. For further information, please contact (361) 575–3212.
Arrangements are under the care of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria. For further information, please contact (361) 575–3212.
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