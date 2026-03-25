Johnathan Blane Foster
March 25, 2026
Johnathan Blane Foster
It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we inform you that he left us on March 7, 2026 after a long battle with colon cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Ove and Gloria Foster.Johnny's survivors are his wife Melisa Foster, son Johnathan Foster, three grandsons Thaemeous, Enoch and Khalil – all from Hawaii. He has 5 sisters – JeTamme, Deena "cricket", Vicky, Brittany and Olivia. His stepmother Selena Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel of Chimes 13747 Eastex Freeway – Houston, Texas 77039, on 3/19/26 from 2pm to 3:30pm.Please visit the Brookside Funeral Home website:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston–tx/johnathan–foster–12779228#services
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