A claw-full lot of fun: Unique claw arcade brings family fun to Port Lavaca

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Christian and Alizae Perez play a mini-claw game at Bearbit Master Claw April 2. Christian Perez holds a bucket of tokens in his hand while a bag of plushies sits next to his daughter.


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