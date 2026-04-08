Guadalupe O. Rivera
April 08, 2026
Guadalupe O. Rivera
Guadalupe O. Rivera, 86, of Port Lavaca, Texas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. She was born on March 4, 1940 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Juan and Santos L. Osuna.
Guadalupe is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eloy Juan Rivera, Sr. of Port Lavaca, Tx.; daughter, Annette Cortez (Carlos) of McQueenie, Tx.; sons, Martin Conrad Rivera (Wendy) of Woodlawn Va., and Eloy Juan Rivera, Jr. (Cynthia) of Olivia, Tx.; brother, Manual Osuna (Carmen) of Garland, Tx. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great–grandchildren and 4 great–great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Santos Osuna; daughters, Erlinda Rivera and Rebecca Rivera; son, Leonard Rivera; grandson, Michael Rivera; sisters, Beatrice Fram, Geneva Saenz, Olivia Osuna; brothers, Luis Osuna and David Osuna.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 10, 2026 from 5:00PM — 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 11:00AM at Central Baptist Church, 1900 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 500 Martin Luther King Dr., Port Lavaca.
Honoring Guadalupe as pallbearers will be Joseph Rivera, Corbin Rivera, Leonard Rivera, Saul Gottshalt, Carlos Galvan, and Joe Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Eloy Rivera, Xavier Rivera, and Jonathan Terrell.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
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