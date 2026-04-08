Jack Edwin Beeler
April 08, 2026
Jack Edwin Beeler
Jack Edwin Beeler passed away on Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the age of 78. Jack was born February 10, 1948, in East St. Louis, Illinois to Mr. and Mrs. George C. Beeler. He and his family moved to Port Lavaca, Texas the week following hurricane Carla in September of 1961.
Jack played football and baseball for the "Fighting Sandcrabs" and he graduated from Calhoun High School in May of 1966. Jack received a scholarship to play football at a university in Colorado and played as a freshman but got hurt. He suffered a serious back injury that bothered him for the rest of his life.
Jack returned to Texas and went to school at what was then Southwest Texas State in San Marcos, Texas where he graduated with a degree in Biology in 1972. Jack then was admitted to Baylor University College of Dentistry in Dallas, where he received his degree as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1974. After graduation, Jack established his dental practice in Port Lavaca, Texas where Jack worked as a Dental Surgeon until he retired in 2013.
Jack served Calhoun County as Chairman of the Calhoun County American Red Cross Chapter from 1980 — 1982. He served on the Memorial Hospital Staff in many positions and was President of the Medical Staff in 1978. Jack has been a member of the American Dental Association since 1974. He also served on the Calhoun County Historical Commission and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, which he joined in 1962. Jack served as a Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, and was a leading Mason, joining Lavaca Lodge #36 in 1969 where he served in numerous positions throughout the State of Texas. In addition, Jack was a member of the order of Eastern Star for 45 years, during this time, he served as Worthy Patron in Port Lavaca, Violet Chapter in Victoria and Worthy Patron in the Yorktown Chapter several times.
Jack never married and is survived by his older brother, James R. Beeler and wife Brenda Beeler, and his younger sister, Nancy Beeler Peikert. Jack also leaves behind to cherish his memory his nephews Christopher Peikert, Scott Beeler and his family, Shane Beeler and his family, Kyle Beeler and his family, and by the children of Brenda Beeler, Brian Burkhardt and his family, Matthew Burkhardt and his family, the son of Kevin Burkhardt who passed away in 2017.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Margaret E. Beeler.
Jack was a man dedicated to helping his community and went far above what normal people do in that endeavor. He extended a helping hand to anyone and everyone who needed help!
Honoring him by serving as Pallbearers will be Christopher Peikert, Scott Beeler, Shane Beeler, Kyle Beeler, Brian Burkhardt and Matthew Burkhardt. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be all members of the Masonic Lodge #36 and Lodge #40 in Port Lavaca and Victoria.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 4–6 pm at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, with burial immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, Texas, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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