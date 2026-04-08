Pedro Lorenzo Carreon
April 08, 2026
Pedro Lorenzo Carreon
Pedro Lorenzo Carreon, affectionately known as "Petey," passed away peacefully at his home in Sweeny, Texas, on March 17, 2026. Born on September 29, 1966, Pedro lived a life marked by dedication, warmth, and a vibrant spirit that touched all who knew him.
Pedro's professional life was distinguished by his 27 years of service as a process operator at Chevron Phillips. Throughout his career, he was respected not only for his skills but also for his friendly demeanor and the camaraderie he shared with his colleagues.
He was known for his crazy sense of humor and his innate friendliness, characteristics that made him a cherished friend and family member.
Pedro's family was central to his life. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Bertha Carreon, and his children, Cody and Caitlynn Carreon. Also surviving him are his loving siblings Max Carreon, Susan Robinson, Dianna Kile, and Lucy Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene Carreon Sr. and Lucia Carreon, his brother Rene Carreon Jr., and his great nephew Casen Holt. Their legacy remains an important part of Pedro's heritage.
Pedro Lorenzo Carreon's departure leaves an irreplaceable void for his family and friends. Yet, the spirit of his humor, friendliness, and his stories will live on in their hearts, inspiring comfort and fond remembrance. His legacy is one of enduring love, laughter, and dedication. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Arrangements will be made at a later date.
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