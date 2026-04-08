Russell Cain appointed to Calhoun Port Authority board
Russell Cain
POINT COMFORT – Local Realtor Russell Cain was selected by the Calhoun Port Authority board to fill the District 1 seat left vacant by the resignation of Commissioner Marty Strakos during its Wednesday, April 8, meeting.
Strakos resigned his position Feb. 19 due to personal reasons and his letter of resignation was accepted at the board’s March 11 meeting.
Board Chairman Jay Cuellar made the motion to appoint Cain, which was seconded by Commissioner Amy Blanchett. The motion was approved unanimously.
Applications for the seat were sought and three applications were received. In addition to Cain, James D. Oliver and Charles Dowell applied.
“I believe my longstanding involvement in Calhoun County has provided me with a broad and valuable perspective that would benefit the board,” wrote Cain in his application letter.
He also wrote that his extensive experience in local, state and federal governmental affairs would allow him to effectively support the port’s continued growth and success.