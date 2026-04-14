TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Benjamin Henry Bates
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Benjamin Henry Bates (1933 – 2017)
From the oil fields of East Texas to the bright lights of Hollywood, the life of Benjamin Henry Bates reads like a classic American story—one shaped by grit, rebellion, and an unshakable love for the cowboy way of life. Towering in stature and larger still in presence, Ben carved out a path that took him from small-town beginnings in Mexia to record-breaking performances in the rodeo arena, and ultimately onto film sets where he helped bring the Old West to life for millions. Whether gripping a steer in seconds flat or stepping in front of the camera as one of the iconic Marlboro Men, Bates embodied a rugged authenticity that never strayed far from his roots.
Benjamin Henry Bates was born on September 4, 1933 to Herman Clifton Bates and Mattie Lou Thompson in Mexia, Texas. Both of his parents were native to Mexia, but moved to and raised their family in the Liberty City area of Gregg County in East Texas. In addition to Ben, they would raise a total of five sons including, H.C. Bates Jr, Charles R Bates, Billy Bob Bates and John F. Bates. Ben was the second youngest child.
In the late 1940s, Ben was a student at Sabine High School in Gladewater, Texas. While in school, he lettered in football and basketball. His life changed when he fell in love with rodeo. In the beginning, his father forbade him from participating and he was punished for not following that rule. The family appeared in the 1950 Census in Kilgore, Texas when Ben was sixteen. The census showed that neither of his parents were employed at the time and still had three sons at home.
After high school, the 6’6” Ben went to work in the oil field. He was drafted by the U.S. Navy, and served in the Korean War as a Seabee helping build an air strip in the Philippines and later training as a land surveyor. He was honorably discharged after four years into the San Diego area. He stayed in California and supported himself by working with big machinery during the week, but built a name on the rodeo circuit during the weekends. He became a member of the Rodeo Cowboy Association (RCA), a predecessor of the PRCA, in 1959.
During his rodeo days, he participated in calf roping, steer wrestling, stunts, and team roping. Ben set several rodeo arena records that stood for years. At Cheyenne in 1962, he set a record of 7.9 seconds in steer wrestling that stood for 12 years. He set another record in Denver with 8.2 seconds in steer wrestling with two heads. In both 1968 and 1970 he qualified for the National Finals in steer wrestling.
His Hollywood career began at the Chicago Rodeo in 1968 when he was scouted to be a Marlboro Man. Photographers from William Morris Tobacco Company asked to follow him around and document his cowboy life. They selected Ben as the next model for this campaign. By 1970, he won an Addy Award for Excellence for the character which appeared in advertisements. The law changed in 1972 outlawing the advertisement of cigarettes, but his image was still used.
It was common for rodeo cowboys to do stunt work. In 1972, Ben became the stunt double for James Arness on the television series “Gunsmoke”. He would continue to double as Arness until 1996 in projects like How The West Was Won, McClain's Law, The Alamo:13 Days To Glory, Gunsmoke:Return to Dodge and Red River. He earned acting credit under his own name in films like Ruckus, Swamp Thing, Gemini Man, The Legend of the Lone Ranger and other projects. These films would earn him the Silver Star Award from the Reel Cowboys in 2016.
Between 1983 and 1987, Ben owned a racehorse transportation company that moved horses up and down the California coast. Although he never owned racehorses himself, he did purchase horses for other ventures once they could no longer compete on the race track. In the years that followed, he owned a backhoe business and was involved in building housing developments between 1987 and 1993.
Ben always remained involved in rodeo. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was coaching his own children in rodeo. It was during this time that he served two terms as the president of the Junior Rodeo Association in California while his son Brandon and daughter Bliss were competing. He was also the first to donate saddles designed for peewee rodeo competitors (ages 4-8 years old) so that younger riders could fall in love with the sport like he had.
Ben’s father passed away in 1972. His mother remarried in 1977 to David Anglin and settled in Port Lavaca, Texas. After that, Calhoun County became the holiday destination with Ben and his family visiting his beloved mother every Christmas. Ben was known to live his life by the Golden Rule which was instilled in him by his mother. She died in 2003.
Benjamin Henry Bates died on October 4, 2017 at age 84. He left behind four children: Ben Jr, Eddie, Brandon and Bliss. He was also survived by his fiancee Valerie McGee who had been by his side for eleven years. It was through her dedication and hard work that Ben was posthumously inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2022. He is buried near his mother in Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Texas.
Benjamin Henry Bates lived a life defined by movement—across states, careers, and generations—yet he remained firmly grounded in the values that first drew him to rodeo as a young man. From his service in the Korean War to his decades in entertainment and mentorship in youth rodeo, his legacy is one of perseverance and quiet influence. In the end, it was not just his records or screen appearances that defined him, but the lives he touched—his family, the young riders he encouraged, and the enduring image of a cowboy who never let go of the reins. Today, resting in Port Lavaca near his mother, Ben’s story stands as a testament to a life fully lived, where hard work, passion, and a bit of stubborn determination carried him far beyond where he began.
Written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
2022 National Rodeo Hall of Fame Oral History Interview | Ben Bates Family
The Kilgore Herald News September 15, 2018
Ropers Sports News
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!