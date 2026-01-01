Former Port Lavaca football player produces film

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

Photo by CJ VETTER Producer Robert Lynch wears a Calhoun Sandcrab shirt during the screening of “The PVIL Story: Separate But Equal?” April 7. According to Lynch, his childhood years in Port Lavaca helped influence the creation of the film. 


Women in Business
Port Lavaca Auto Group
Grace Funeral Home