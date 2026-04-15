Albert Davis II
April 15, 2026
Albert Davis II
YORKTOWN: Albert Leo Davis II, 54, entered into his eternal rest April 1, 2026. He was born May 23, 1971 in Brazil, Indiana to the late Albert Leo Davis and Patricia Ann Morgan Davis.
Albert was self–employed and was a veteran having served in the Army. He was proud to be part of the Seadrift Volunteer Fire Dept and Yorktown Volunteer Fire Dept.
Survivors are his wife Erin Gregorcyk Davis; two daughters, Elizabeth Marthiljohni (Brian) and Gabriella Anzaldua; three sons, Damian Shay Davis, Tristan Anzaldua and Trey Anzaldua; sister, Lisa Amason(Adam).
Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Patricia Davis.
Memorial Service 12 noon, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at Thiele–Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.
Arrangements by Thiele–Cooper Funeral Home, 361–293–5656.
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