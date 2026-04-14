7-Eleven inquiry signals transition for Port Lavaca Buc-ee’s site
A recent inquiry about signage permits at the Buc-ee’s location at 2318 W. Main St. is fueling speculation that the site could transition to a 7-Eleven with a Laredo Taco, according to city officials.
Port Lavaca Director of Development Services Derrick Smith said April 15 that a sign company contacted the city about permit requirements for new signage at the location.
“I received an email from a sign company telling me they were putting up a sign for a 7-Eleven with a Laredo Taco,” Smith said. “They were inquiring about the permit requirements. They haven’t pulled any permits.”
Smith said the inquiry aligns with ongoing discussions about a potential ownership transfer and rebranding of the intersection-adjacent gas station. However, he emphasized that no permits have been filed and the transition is not yet official.
“The transfer of ownership has not been completed and no new certificate of occupancy has been filed,” Smith said.
He added that he first received communication March 16 indicating the building would be rebranded as a 7-Eleven, though no timeline was provided.
The Port Lavaca Buc-ee’s location, Store No. 12, opened in 2000 as part of the company’s early expansion beyond the Gulf Coast. The site represents one of Buc-ee’s smaller, earlier-format stores, built before the company shifted toward its now well-known large travel center model. The Port Lavaca location is among the few Buc-ee’s stores that accommodates truck traffic.
Smith said the property has drawn multiple inquiries over the past year, including environmental questions typically associated with pending sales.
“I know this has been in the works for well over a year,” he said. “I get inquiries for environmental studies before a property is purchased, just to make sure there weren’t any hazardous spills in the past. I’ve been asked several times over the past year. I don’t know exactly how long it’s been going, but I know it predates Speedy Stop coming in.”
The Port Lavaca Wave has reached out to Buc-ee’s and 7-Eleven for comment but has not received a response.
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