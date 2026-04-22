Barbara Annette Mang
April 22, 2026
Barbara Annette Mang
Barbara Annette Mang: of Point Comfort Texas passed away on April 12th, 2026.
She was born on October 29th, 1936, in Harwood Texas to Elva Ham Drake and Lester Ham.
She was a home maker and animal lover. Survived by her brother Larry Ham of Waelder Tx, children Cheryl Francis of Edna Tx, Michael Mang of Point Comfort Tx, Steven Mang (Joelle) of Port Lavaca Tx, Clara Walker of Point Comfort long time friend and caregiver who was by her side seven days a week. Three grandchildren: Travis Mang, Schyler Mang and Eddie Francis & Five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carroll Mang, son–in–law Al Francis, daughter–in–law Jan Mang and granddaughter Kristen Mang.
A quote from her handwritten notes:
"Immortality
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow;
I am the diamond glints on the snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain;
I am the gentle autumn's rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft star that shines at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.
I am not there; I did not die."
(Harner, 1934)
Private burial will be later for family & friends, time and date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St Judes Children Hospital or Calhoun County Humane Society in her name.
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