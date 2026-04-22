Mistrial declared in child pornography case
Robert Wayne Shimek Jr.
In an unexpected move, 267th Judicial District Judge Julie Bauknight declared a mistrial in the child pornography trial in Calhoun County District Court today, Wednesday, April 22.
Robert Wayne Shimek Jr. was on trial for possession of child pornography greater than or equal to 50 images or video, first-degree felony charges. His bond has been revoked and he was returned to the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center. He was arrested in 2024.
Defense attorney Adam Muery filed a motion to withdraw as council due to ethical conflicts, said Calhoun County District Attorney Sara Rodriguez.
“This was unusual, but it was accepted,” she said.
Rodriguez said her office plans to retry the case.
Shimek is also charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact. These charges have not been dropped, said Rodriguez.
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