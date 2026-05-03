De La Garza elected Port Lavaca Mayor; voters also decide school board, Seadrift races
Luis De La Garza
Port Lavaca will have a new mayor following Saturday’s unofficial election results, with Luis De La Garza defeating incumbent Jack Whitlow.
De La Garza received 461 votes to Whitlow’s 214.
Whitlow congratulated his opponent and expressed gratitude to his supporters.
“I want people to know I congratulate Luis and that I’ll still work hard for the city,” Whitlow said. “I want to thank everyone who supported me and voted for me and I hope we can work together to make this a better city.”
De La Garza thanked voters and emphasized unity moving forward.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to vote. I’m truly honored and humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me,” De La Garza said. “Now is the time to come together. My door will be open. I want to listen, learn and work alongside our city council, city manager and staff, local businesses, first responders, community organizations and, most importantly, our residents.”
He added that his administration will focus on collaboration and long-term growth.
“This victory isn’t about me. It’s about our community and the future we share,” he said. “I promise to approach each issue thoughtfully with humility, common sense and the best interests of our city at heart.”
De La Garza also thanked Whitlow for his service and the campaign.
“I also want to thank Jack Whitlow for his willingness to have served as our mayor and for the good race,” he said. “Let’s come together and move forward as one community.”
School board races
In Calhoun County ISD, voters also selected new leadership in two races.
Brian Batts defeated District 1 incumbent Dominic Robles, 104-65. Batts received 61.54% of the vote, while Robles garnered 39.19%.
In District 6, Michael Williams defeated Teresa Garner, 90-58. Williams received 60.81% of the vote, compared to Garner’s 39.19%.
Seadrift elections
In the Seadrift City Council race, the top two vote-getters secured seats. Danny Evans led the field with 114 votes, followed by Michael Trowbridge with 102. Karen Neal received 101 votes, and Tracy Doss had 53.
In a Seadrift special election, Ranier Brigham won with 142 votes. Alysa Jarvis received 52 votes, and Deede McGhee had 13.
All results are unofficial pending final canvassing.
All results are unofficial pending final canvassing.
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