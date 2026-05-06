Cynthia Louise Naiser
May 06, 2026
Cynthia Louise Naiser
YOAKUM: Cynthia Louise Naiser, age 69 formerly of Port Lavaca joined her parents, Joe Edward & Georgia (Maltese) Naiser in Heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Also, there to greet her was her brother Steven Paul Naiser along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cynthia was born October 30, 1956 in Port Lavaca.
She leaves behind her sisters, Connie Naiser Hermes (Thomas) and Cathy Naiser (Tracy); brothers, James Naiser (Karen) and Dwayne Naiser (Melissa).
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
On–line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele–Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361–293–5656.
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