Port Lavaca extends conditional offer to Tobie Bias for Police Chief position
The Port Lavaca City Council has authorized the extension of a conditional offer of employment to Tobie Bias to become the city’s next police chief, city officials announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Bias currently serves as police chief in Palacios and previously served with the Pampa Police Department in the Texas Panhandle.
According to a press release from the city, the offer remains contingent upon the successful completion of a comprehensive background investigation in accordance with standards set by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE.
“The City Council is committed to conducting a thorough and professional selection process to ensure that the next Police Chief possesses the experience, integrity, and leadership necessary to serve our community effectively,” Mayor Luis De La Garza said in the release.
City Manager Jody Weaver said the city is nearing the final stages of its search process.
“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the recruitment process,” Weaver said. “The background investigation is a critical step, and we look forward to completing the process in the coming weeks.”
City officials said the recruitment process included a five-week advertising period and collaboration with the Texas Police Chiefs Association to identify qualified candidates with leadership experience and a commitment to community-oriented policing.
The background investigation will include completion of a detailed personal history statement, verification of employment history, professional references, educational credentials and other standard pre-employment requirements, according to the release.
Additional information is expected to be released following completion of the investigation process and final approval by the City Council.
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