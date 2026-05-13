Katherine (Lawson) Costello
May 13, 2026
Katherine (Lawson) Costello
Katherine Ann Lawson Costello entered eternal rest on April 30, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on May 27, 1963, in Beeville, Texas, to Thomas William Lawson and Judy Katherine Lawson, Kathy devoted her life to education and the service of others. She attended Victoria College, then the University of Houston at Victoria to earn her teaching degree and diagnostician certification. Kathy touched countless lives through her work in special education, coaching, and youth advocacyâ€”serving school districts in Calhoun County, Bloomington and Victoria, as well as the Virgin Islands Department of Education on the beautiful island of St. Croix, where what was meant to be a one–year stay turned into five meaningful years. Starting in 2020, Kathy dedicated the final 5 years of her career as a diagnostician in Beeville, Texasâ€”a meaningful chapter that followed her time in St. Croix, when the arrival of her grandchildren drew her back home to be closer to family. She was a member of Tivoli Lutheran Church, along with Cadiz Baptist Church and a member of the Cuero Chapter #618, Order of the Eastern Star.
Kathy had an outgoing spirit and a gift for bringing light into any room she entered. She loved to travel, share stories filled with detail and warmth, and, above all, cherish time with her family and friends. Her vibrant personality and generous heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Katherine Lawson, and her infant siblings, Thomas William Lawson Jr. and Karen Patricia Lawson.
Kathy is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, David Costello. Married in June 2015, they shared 11 joyful and adventure–filled years together. Their life was enriched by a mutual passion for music and the arts, often traveling to support friends' performances and celebrating local talent. She is also survived by her children: Michael Collins (Melissa Collins), Thomas Collins (Ashley Voltz), and Brent Jones (Brianna Jones); her beloved grandchildren: Ace Collins (8), Evelyn Collins (7), Reed Collins (4), Brielle Jones (7), and Bethany Jones (6); along with Ashley's children, Wyatt Voltz and Adeline Voltz, whom she loved dearly. She is further survived by her brother, Robert Wayne Lawson, and her father, Thomas Lawson.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
The funeral service was celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Cadiz Baptist Church with Brother Warner Collier officiating. Burial followed at the Lawson Family Cemetery in Cadiz, Texas.
Those wishing to honor Kathy's memory are invited to send flowers or consider a donation to Cadiz Baptist Church.
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