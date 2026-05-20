Sharron Marek
May 20, 2026
Sharron Marek
Sharron Marek, 82, of Port Lavaca passed away May 13, 2026. She was born in Palm Beach, FL on December 11, 1943 to Wallace and Billie Marie Dierlam. Sharron started in the Calhoun County Auditor's Office, eventually becoming the County Treasurer for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time fishing, watching the Houston Astros, softball, and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Donnie Marek; sons, Moby Marek (Tracy), Maury Marek (Teresa); sister, Merri Lynn Hillis (Don); brother, John Dierlam; grandchildren, Molly Marek, Jake Marek, Madi Sanchez, Megan Marek (Jacob Remchuk); great–grandchildren, Leamani Sanchez, Asher Bito and Shiloh Bito.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will have a private celebration of Sharron's life at a later date.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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