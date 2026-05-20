Tommie Mitchell Lynch
May 20, 2026
Tommie Mitchell Lynch
Tommie Mitchell Lynch
07/14/1932 — 05/11/2026
Tom Lynch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great–grandfather and coach passed away on May 11, 2026 at the age of 93.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, parents, Lloyd and Blanche Lynch, lived in Houston, Texas. He attended San Jacinto High School and graduated in 1952. He was an Eagle Scout and went on to attend Rice University to graduate in 1955. He was also a member of the US Army Corp of Engineers & the US Army Reserves, becoming a First Lieutenant 1956–1963.
Tom built a career as a high School, college & professional football coach.
Tom married the love of his life, Marilyn Kay Lynch, November 25, 1953. They celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary last year. In retirement, Tom and Kay loved to Cruise and traveled all over the world.
Tom was a longtime, devoted member of the Methodist Church and a Charter Member of Lighthouse Methodist Church of Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Lynch, his son Rob Lynch (Nanette), Daughter–in–law Nancy Lynch, grandchildren Whitney Parrish (Paul), Michael Lynch (Kendall), Amber Lynch, Kayla Delange (Ryan) & Mitchell Lynch (Sydney). Great grandchildren Sebastian Parrish, Ashlyn Lynch, Alexa Parrish, Emma Lynch, Matt Parrish, Ryan Lynch, Luca DeLange, & Tripp Lynch. Cousins Belinda Price and Susan Higgins.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Blanche & Lloyd Lynch and son Rick Lynch.
A Memorial Service will be held May 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Lighthouse Methodist Church of Port Lavaca. 1101 Calhoun Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
The family would like to thank the kind and wonderful caregivers of The Heritage Senior Living. Also, many thanks to Austin and Luciano & the Halcyon Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Tom.
Tom has requested his body be donated to UTHealth/McGovern Medical School.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Lighthouse Methodist Church, Port Lavaca, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers: Former players and coaches
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