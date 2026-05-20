Eluteria Calzada Serna
May 20, 2026
Eluteria Calzada Serna
Eluteria Calzada Serna, 79, of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2026. She was born on April 23, 1947, in Port Lavaca, TX.
Eluteria was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and faithful Catholic woman. She was known for her selfless heart, generosity, and unwavering support of her family and community. She loved singing in the church choir, dancing, cooking, making blankets, volunteering, and caring for animals â€” especially puppies. Her home was always open to anyone in need, and she made everyone feel loved and welcomed. Above all, she was her family's greatest cheerleader â€” always supportive, encouraging, and proud of those she loved.
She is survived by her son, Roy Serna; daughter, Rebecca Hodgins; sisters, Rosa Garcia and Delores DelToro; grandsons, Ryan Serna, Randy Serna, and Donavon Serna; and granddaughter, Brittany Hodgins. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Serna Sr.; her son, Alfredo Serna Jr.; her brothers, Julian Calzada, Luis Calzada Jr., Johnny Calzada, and Billy Calzada; and her sisters, Nancy Rodriguez, Gloria Garza, Victoria Calzada, Josie Calzada, and Nora Dabbs.
Visitation will begin Friday, May 22, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home 827 W Austin St. Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Visitation will continue Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 12:00 pm, with Mass to begin at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church 415 W Austin St. Port Lavaca, TX 77979. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery 500 Martin Luther King Dr. Port Lavaca, TX.
Eluteria's kindness, faith, generosity, and unconditional love will continue to live on through all who were blessed to know her.
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