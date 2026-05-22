District dodges questions following CHS senior prank damage
A senior prank at Calhoun High School on Sunday, May 17, resulted in vandalism to the campus, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear as Calhoun County Independent School District officials have declined to answer questions regarding the incident.
Nineteen students believed to have been directly or indirectly involved did not participate in graduation ceremonies Friday night. While The Port Lavaca Wave has identified the students, the newspaper is not publishing their names because some are minors and there is no confirmation of any charges being filed.
Numerous attempts were made throughout the week by The Port Lavaca Wave to obtain information from CCISD Superintendent Evan Cardwell. Calls to the district office over multiple days yielded no information, and Cardwell did not respond to emails, messages left at the district office or calls placed to his cell phone. When approached in person Thursday night, Cardwell declined to comment.
On Thursday, CCISD Chief of Police Justin Klare referred a Wave reporter to Lt. James Monroy.
On Friday, Monroy stated that after speaking with Klare, only Cardwell could answer questions related to the incident.
“I am going to refer you to Mr. Cardwell,” Monroy said. “Chief Klare and I discussed it, and that’s what we told your friend last night,” referring to another Wave reporter.
CCISD Board President Bill Shrader also directed reporters to Cardwell.
According to information obtained by the Wave, vandalism at the school included damaged ceiling tiles, a washing machine filled with concrete left in the bus lane and areas that had been toilet papered, though there is no confirmation that was the full extent of the damage.
The total cost of the damage and the method used to access the building have not been confirmed by district officials.
Questions submitted to the district included how many students were involved, whether all involved were seniors, whether criminal charges would be pursued, whether students would still be allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies, the extent and cost of the damage, how students gained entry into the school and whether senior pranks are considered a tradition at Calhoun High School. The Wave did not request the names of the students because student records are protected under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, commonly known as FERPA.
Questions submitted to the district included how many students were involved, whether all involved were seniors, whether criminal charges would be pursued, whether students would still be allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies, the extent and cost of the damage, how students gained entry into the school and whether senior pranks are considered a tradition at Calhoun High School. The Wave did not request the names of the students because student records are protected under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, commonly known as FERPA.
A source close to the school, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said it is believed students gained access to the building using a key card, though that information has not been independently verified.
Similar access to the school by seniors reportedly occurred last year through the use of a key card.
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