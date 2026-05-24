Mary Barbara Wilson (Bobbie)
May 24, 2026
Mary Barbara Wilson (Bobbie)
Mary Barbara Wilson (Bobbie), 85, of Port Lavaca passed away May 21, 2026. She was born September 15, 1940 in Karnes City, Texas to Bennie A. and Susie Yanta. Mary started working as a bookkeeper for Butler Pharmacy, then she worked as a Title Clerk for the Marshall Chevrolet dealership and was a shrimper for 35 years. She loved going gambling with her mother, babysitting her grandkids, and playing with her cats.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Buehring (Cathy), Billy Ray Wilson Jr. (Monica); sisters, Dorothy Kuhnel, Helen Bellah, Patsy Brett; brothers, Arthur Ray Yanta, Don Roy Yanta; grandchildren, Bryan Buehring, Travis Buehring, Blair Buehring, Chris Wall; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Mendoza, Savannah Wall and Sloane Wall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Wilson Sr. and her parents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2026 from 6-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Travis Buehring, Bryan Buehring, Chris Wall, Clay Brett, David Garcia, and Manuel Quintanilla. Honorary Pallbearers are Wade Brett, Weston Yanta and Reese Bellah.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lavaca Bay Nursing and Rehab for their outstanding care for the last four years.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!